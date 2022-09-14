Read full article on original website
Rickie Fowler hopes the first round of the first tournament of the new PGA Tour season is a sign of things to come
Granted, it’s only the first round of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. But wholesale changes Rickie Fowler has made to the team around him are showing promising early signs after climbing up the leaderboard of the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif. Fowler, who parted ways with long-time caddie Joe...
2022 Presidents Cup: TV info, format, who's playing at Quail Hollow Club
After a three-year hiatus, the Presidents Cup is back in action. Normally held biennially on odd-numbered years, the Presidents Cup schedule was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Americans won the 2019 matches in thrilling fashion, 16-14, at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. The return of the matches between the United States and the Internationals has been largely impacted by LIV Golf after numerous players with a case for qualification joined the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
