Charleston County, SC

pwpw
2d ago

okie dokie are you surprised I'm not if they start investigating all of those detention officers they probably won't have any workers

john bro
2d ago

how about any assault charges? and how about reviewing her record to see how that any other charges to come

William Dodd
2d ago

I'm glad to hear that she was 🔥 fired for what she did there in Charleston SC county detention center!!

live5news.com

Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WSAV News 3

Colleton County homeowner fatally shoots intruder, deputies say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man breaking into his home in Colleton County Wednesday night. Police say that they are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night off of Madison Street. Officers arrived at the scene after getting a call from a homeowner who said he shot […]
WCBD Count on 2

2 juveniles in custody after incident at Philip Simmons High School

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles are in custody Friday after an investigation into suspicious activity outside Philip Simmons High School. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were dispatched to the school around 2:46 p.m. regarding a possible weapon on the school campus. One of the students was detained while another fled […]
wtoc.com

4 arrests made in drugs, weapons bust

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County law enforcement was at the same home twice in less than 24 hours on Thursday. Several arrests have been made and a mobile home destroyed. The fire that caused damage has been deemed suspicious by law enforcement and started Thursday night. Just hours...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
live5news.com

Sheriff’s office: No charges for homeowner who shot, killed intruder

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead. Deputies responded to a home in the Walterboro area after dispatch received a call from a homeowner who said he shot a home invader. At the scene,...
walterborolive.com

Colleton native becomes K9 cop

A Colleton County law enforcement officer has decided to become an official canine handler, and is now a part of the local canine team. Colleton County Sheriff’s deputy Tyler Webster is a Round O native. He began his law enforcement career in 2019, when he joined the local law enforcement agency as a deputy.
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Walterboro homeowner fatally shot armed intruder

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a homeowner said that he fatally shot an armed man trying to break in to his home. According to CCSO, deputies responded Wednesday night to a residence on Madison Street after receiving a call from the homeowner. He told officers that […]
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 9/15/2022

A Green Pond house was sprayed with bullets last week during a drive-by shooting. On Sept. 7th, law enforcement officers with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house on Gobbler Circle, in Green Pond. The female homeowner told officers that she was inside her house when she heard “rapid gunfire” outside. She opened her door, and saw a dark-colored SUV driving off from across the street, according to information in a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office report. The unidentified driver of that vehicle fired a gun at the woman’s house and car. The woman’s vehicle was struck multiple times and at least one bullet hole was also found in the woman’s house.
live5news.com

Deputies take man into custody after Dorchester Co. standoff

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An hours-long standoff ended Wednesday night with Dorchester County deputies taking into custody a man they say holed up in a home in the Pepperidge neighborhood. The man, whose identity deputies have not released, faces a charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated...
iheart.com

‘I heard a loud pop’ - 911 calls from Ladson DMV shooting released

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly-released 911 calls from Berkeley County detail the terrifying moments after gunfire rang out at a Ladson DMV. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Wimberly Drive on the afternoon of Sept. 6. Deputies then began an hours-long search for the shooter,...
