1 man dead, another man and 3 EMS workers hospitalized for fentanyl exposure in Thomson
Fentanyl exposure at an apartment in Thomson killed a man, while hospitalizing another man and EMS workers that tried to provide medical treatment.
WRDW-TV
1 dead, 3 rescuers sickened by fentanyl in Thomson
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three emergency medical personnel in Thomson are recovering after responding to the scene of what investigators believe was a fentanyl overdose that left one man dead and another man in medical distress. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, McDuffie County 911...
nowhabersham.com
Suspected meth trafficker arrested in Cornelia
Habersham County narcotics investigators arrested a suspected meth trafficker Friday during a check of a home in Cornelia. Officials say 37-year-old Korey Holland of Augusta was found in a bedroom at 146 South Street with approximately 99 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators also seized a digital weighing device, several empty small plastic baggies, and two firearms.
Crash involving RCSO under investigation by Georgia State Patrol
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Thursday evening, Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a crash involving Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies. The incident happened at Bobby Jones Expressway and Peach Orchard Road. Officials say a car hit an unmarked law enforcement car occupied by four FBI Task Force Officers and Richmond Deputies. The […]
Report of shots fired at Josey Highschool Homecoming
Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the campus of Josey High School. The shooting occurred at approximately 5:24pm Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims that appeared to have sustained at least one gunshot wound and they were transported to the hospital […]
Augusta mother & daughter missing, last seen on Conniston Drive
25-year-old Jasmin Allen was last seen on September 13th at 11:00 p.m. leaving her home on the 2800 block of Conniston Drive.
Mystery of Athens woman’s disappearance, homicide continues 1 week after family’s disturbing missing person's report
ATLANTA — The mystery of an Athens woman’s disappearance and death continued to unfold slowly Friday night, one week after she was spending what would be her last night at home. Her body was found the day after that, an hour away near her SUV in some woods...
WRDW-TV
Law enforcement officers involved in Augusta traffic accident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers were involved in a multi-vehicle traffic accident, authorities said Friday. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Peach Orchard Road at the eastbound Interstate 520 ramp, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A vehicle failed to obey a traffic-control device and struck...
wgac.com
Statement from Richmond County School System on Shooting Outside Laney
From the Richmond County School System regarding a shooting tonight outside the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium:. “Due to gunshots being fired in the area near the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium, play was suspended during the Lucy C. Laney game this evening vs. Thomson High School. Richmond Couty School System School Safety and Security Officers were alerted to questionable activity happening after a group of patrons exited the stadium. School Safety and Security Officers were enroute to respond when they heard shots fired. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and additional School Safety and Security Officers responded to support safe evacuation of the stadium and parking lots. The incident is not believed to involve Richmond County School System students and is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.”
Athens teen seriously burned after canister in trash fire explodes, hitting her in the face
COMER, Ga. — An Athens-area teenage girl was seriously injured when something exploded as she and her boyfriend burned trash in a yard. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home in Comer around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 6. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for...
Aiken police respond to armed robbery on Rutland Drive
Police in Aiken responded to an armed robbery Friday afternoon at a local business. A little after 2 p.m., police with the Aiken Department of Public safety responded to an armed robbery at the 600 block of Rutland Drive, said a spokesperson with the Aiken Department of Public Safety. Police...
Two arrested for attempting to smuggle items into Washington State Prison
Deputies made contact with two people sitting inside the the vehicle.
WXIA 11 Alive
Athens woman found dead in Habersham County
A murder mystery is unfolding across several Georgia counties. A woman from Athens was found dead in Habersham County.
WXIA 11 Alive
Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
Unknown white man wanted for 2021 Aggravated Assault on Broad Street identified, arrested and charged
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says an Aggravated Assault suspect is now behind bars. Police were searching for 34-year old of Stanley Bryant Benkoski of Buckhead, Ga., after an incident that occurred at 533 Broad Street on May 1st, 2021. Benkoski has been arrested and committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention […]
fox5atlanta.com
2 more teens arrested in connection to Downtown Athens shooting, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County police announced the arrests of two more suspects in an August shooting outside downtown bars on Clayton Street. Police said 17-year-old Kentrevis Daniel and 18-year-old Dedrique Baughns each face two counts of aggravated assault, three gang-related charges and robbery. A 17-year-old old was hospitalized in...
Man to serve 2 consecutive life sentences in Mill Street stabbing death
A man was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in the deadly stabbing of a 40-year-old Augusta man back in November of 2018.
Pedestrian struck near Mike Padgett Highway & Tobacco Road
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a pedestrian struck in south Augusta. According to Richmond County Dispatch, that call came in at 5:14 a.m. Friday morning. Details are limited but we do know that one person was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Mike Padgett Highway an Tobacco Road. […]
WJBF.com
UPDATE: Arrests made in Laney High School football game shooting
UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people following a shooting that occurred Friday night near a high school football game. Roosevelt Wendell Demmons, 17 and Santana Valentino Mance, 17 are both facing several charges. These charges include Possession of firearm or knife during crime, criminal damage to property in first degree, possession of pistol or revolver under 18(MISD), Weapons in school building/grounds/function and aggravated assault.
Crews repair sinkhole at Aiken shopping center
A sinkhole that opened up in the middle of an Aiken shopping center last month is getting repaired. Crews spent Thursday morning moving dirt to fix the sinkhole in the parking lot near the front of American Freight, a furniture store located in Kalmia Plaza shopping center off Richland Avenue.
