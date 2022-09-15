ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomson, GA

Comments / 2

Related
WRDW-TV

1 dead, 3 rescuers sickened by fentanyl in Thomson

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three emergency medical personnel in Thomson are recovering after responding to the scene of what investigators believe was a fentanyl overdose that left one man dead and another man in medical distress. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, McDuffie County 911...
THOMSON, GA
nowhabersham.com

Suspected meth trafficker arrested in Cornelia

Habersham County narcotics investigators arrested a suspected meth trafficker Friday during a check of a home in Cornelia. Officials say 37-year-old Korey Holland of Augusta was found in a bedroom at 146 South Street with approximately 99 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators also seized a digital weighing device, several empty small plastic baggies, and two firearms.
CORNELIA, GA
WJBF

Crash involving RCSO under investigation by Georgia State Patrol

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Thursday evening, Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a crash involving Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies. The incident happened at Bobby Jones Expressway and Peach Orchard Road. Officials say a car hit an unmarked law enforcement car occupied by four FBI Task Force Officers and Richmond Deputies. The […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Thomson, GA
Thomson, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Mcduffie County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Mcduffie County, GA
Crime & Safety
WJBF

Report of shots fired at Josey Highschool Homecoming

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the campus of Josey High School. The shooting occurred at approximately 5:24pm Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims that appeared to have sustained at least one gunshot wound and they were transported to the hospital […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Law enforcement officers involved in Augusta traffic accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers were involved in a multi-vehicle traffic accident, authorities said Friday. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Peach Orchard Road at the eastbound Interstate 520 ramp, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A vehicle failed to obey a traffic-control device and struck...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Georgia Ems#Heritage Villas#Gbi
wgac.com

Statement from Richmond County School System on Shooting Outside Laney

From the Richmond County School System regarding a shooting tonight outside the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium:. “Due to gunshots being fired in the area near the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium, play was suspended during the Lucy C. Laney game this evening vs. Thomson High School. Richmond Couty School System School Safety and Security Officers were alerted to questionable activity happening after a group of patrons exited the stadium. School Safety and Security Officers were enroute to respond when they heard shots fired. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and additional School Safety and Security Officers responded to support safe evacuation of the stadium and parking lots. The incident is not believed to involve Richmond County School System students and is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken police respond to armed robbery on Rutland Drive

Police in Aiken responded to an armed robbery Friday afternoon at a local business. A little after 2 p.m., police with the Aiken Department of Public safety responded to an armed robbery at the 600 block of Rutland Drive, said a spokesperson with the Aiken Department of Public Safety. Police...
AIKEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WXIA 11 Alive

Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
fox5atlanta.com

2 more teens arrested in connection to Downtown Athens shooting, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County police announced the arrests of two more suspects in an August shooting outside downtown bars on Clayton Street. Police said 17-year-old Kentrevis Daniel and 18-year-old Dedrique Baughns each face two counts of aggravated assault, three gang-related charges and robbery. A 17-year-old old was hospitalized in...
ATHENS, GA
WJBF

Pedestrian struck near Mike Padgett Highway & Tobacco Road

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a pedestrian struck in south Augusta. According to Richmond County Dispatch, that call came in at 5:14 a.m. Friday morning. Details are limited but we do know that one person was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Mike Padgett Highway an Tobacco Road. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

UPDATE: Arrests made in Laney High School football game shooting

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people following a shooting that occurred Friday night near a high school football game. Roosevelt Wendell Demmons, 17 and Santana Valentino Mance, 17 are both facing several charges. These charges include Possession of firearm or knife during crime, criminal damage to property in first degree, possession of pistol or revolver under 18(MISD), Weapons in school building/grounds/function and aggravated assault.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Crews repair sinkhole at Aiken shopping center

A sinkhole that opened up in the middle of an Aiken shopping center last month is getting repaired. Crews spent Thursday morning moving dirt to fix the sinkhole in the parking lot near the front of American Freight, a furniture store located in Kalmia Plaza shopping center off Richland Avenue.
AIKEN, SC
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy