ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

Desmond Doss seeks third local stakes win in E.B. Johnston

Desmond Doss will seek his third stakes win at Los Alamitos when he faces five opponents in the $75,000-guaranteed E. B. Johnston Saturday. Restricted to 3-year-olds & up bred or sired in California, the one-mile Johnston is the eighth of nine races on the second day of the September Thoroughbred meet. Post time Saturday is 12:30 p.m. and approximate post time for the Johnston is 4:01 p.m.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Post-Pandemic Tourism Returning to Newport Beach and Orange County

Tourism has been the chief economic engine that drives our city’s economy, and that of much of Orange County—especially Anaheim with Disneyland and the Convention Center. Two years ago, the global pandemic caused that engine to run out of gas. “This is the tourism industry’s George Baily moment,”...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Alamitos, CA
Los Alamitos, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
localocnews.com

Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Still On Top

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran holds on for win over Laguna Beach in ‘home’ opener

Crean Lutheran wide receiver Ty Benefield celebrates his third touchdown catch of the first quarter. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Crean Lutheran quarterback Gavin Rogers threw a career-high five touchdowns passes but the Saints had to hold off a stubborn Laguna Beach team before defeating the Breakers 35-27 in non-league Friday night at Crean Lutheran High.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Skylark Lecture series to begin with UCLA astronomer

Orange Coast College’s Planetarium is introducing a new monthly lecture series that will be open to the public, featuring guests discussing popular topics in astronomy and space science. The Skylark series will debut on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. with a lecture by Dr. Abhimat Gautam, an astronomer...
COSTA MESA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Los Alamitos Race Course#Thoroughbred#Las Vegas#Capote#Vessels Club
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Irvine gets back on track with non-league victory over Uni

Uni quarterback Koa Saito rolls out and is pursued by Irvine’s Ieveck Guerrero. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin). Irvine High School’s football team got back on the winning track with a 52-28 non-league victory over University Friday night at Uni. The Vaqueros (2-3) led 21-6 at halftime and substituted...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Scoreboard: Youth Wrestlers Earn State Titles, Placings

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Bayside Restaurant Hosts Levendi Wine Dinner Sept. 29

Restaurants may not have completely recovered from the pandemic, but you know things are looking better when Bayside Restaurants brings back its wine dinners. Bayside Restaurant in Newport Beach is hosting a Levendi Wine Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 29 and it looks to be another stellar wine event from one of my favorite restaurants that offers live music every night of the week.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Sports
localocnews.com

QUICK-OUT: Brea Olinda captures win in defensive battle against Fullerton

Quarterback Cullen Doyle (No. 10) and receiver Axl Rodriguez led Brea Olinda to a win Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Quarterback Cullen Doyle and receiver Axl Rodriguez connected on a 73-yard pass and run scoring play with 10 minutes remaining to lift visiting Brea Olinda to a 14-0 non-league victory over Fullerton Friday night.
FULLERTON, CA
localocnews.com

Celebrate women at the Cypress Women’s Conference on October 26, 2022

Join us as we celebrate women at the 2022 Cypress Women’s Conference! This year we have multiple dynamic speakers and a variety of inspirational topics for all. The City is honored to have Captain Jessica O’Brien, Commanding Officer, NAVWPNSTA Seal Beach as the Keynote Speaker as well as Sergeant Olivas from the Cypress Police Department, Boeing 777 American Airlines Pilot, Trisha Rintoul, FOX LA TV Reporter, Hailey Winslow, and Founder and CEO of JM Clark & Company, Joan M. Clark, present to share their stories of inspiration regarding women following different career paths.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

QUICK-OUT: Week four begins with some close games and one thrilling finish

Captains from Beckman (left) and Northwood meet before Thursday’s non-league game at Tustin. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). There were some close finishes and decisive wins Thursday as week four of high school football in Orange County began. There was one game that went down to the wire...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

San Juan Hills Football Remains Winlesss After Corona Del Mar Upstages Stallions’ Comeback

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

San Clemente Community Rallies to Support Family in Need

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

NOTEBOOK: Previewing Friday night football and more on Thursday games

Students in the Beckman Bridgade root on the Patriots Thursday night. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). At least two schools are having homecoming games tonight (Friday, Sept. 16). Segerstrom, which hosts Kaiser and Crean Lutheran, which plays Laguna Beach, will celebrate homecoming in 7 p.m. non-league games.
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy