localocnews.com
Desmond Doss seeks third local stakes win in E.B. Johnston
Desmond Doss will seek his third stakes win at Los Alamitos when he faces five opponents in the $75,000-guaranteed E. B. Johnston Saturday. Restricted to 3-year-olds & up bred or sired in California, the one-mile Johnston is the eighth of nine races on the second day of the September Thoroughbred meet. Post time Saturday is 12:30 p.m. and approximate post time for the Johnston is 4:01 p.m.
localocnews.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Sept. 15
Week four begins with a full slate of Thursday night games. High school coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores and then check back later for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County. THURSDAY, SEPT. 15.
localocnews.com
Boaters join community science project to restore native oyster species in Alamitos Bay
This project is a collaborative effort between Orange County Coastkeeper, a nonprofit protecting clean water, and the Long Beach Yacht Club. This is the second consecutive year collecting Olympia oyster larvae from Alamitos Bay. Long Beach boaters will retrieve strings of oyster shells after they’ve been suspended in Alamitos Bay...
localocnews.com
Post-Pandemic Tourism Returning to Newport Beach and Orange County
Tourism has been the chief economic engine that drives our city’s economy, and that of much of Orange County—especially Anaheim with Disneyland and the Convention Center. Two years ago, the global pandemic caused that engine to run out of gas. “This is the tourism industry’s George Baily moment,”...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, September 17, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, September 17, 2022:. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are expected to stay in the low 80s for...
localocnews.com
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Still On Top
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran holds on for win over Laguna Beach in ‘home’ opener
Crean Lutheran wide receiver Ty Benefield celebrates his third touchdown catch of the first quarter. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Crean Lutheran quarterback Gavin Rogers threw a career-high five touchdowns passes but the Saints had to hold off a stubborn Laguna Beach team before defeating the Breakers 35-27 in non-league Friday night at Crean Lutheran High.
localocnews.com
Skylark Lecture series to begin with UCLA astronomer
Orange Coast College’s Planetarium is introducing a new monthly lecture series that will be open to the public, featuring guests discussing popular topics in astronomy and space science. The Skylark series will debut on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. with a lecture by Dr. Abhimat Gautam, an astronomer...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Irvine gets back on track with non-league victory over Uni
Uni quarterback Koa Saito rolls out and is pursued by Irvine’s Ieveck Guerrero. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin). Irvine High School’s football team got back on the winning track with a 52-28 non-league victory over University Friday night at Uni. The Vaqueros (2-3) led 21-6 at halftime and substituted...
localocnews.com
Scoreboard: Youth Wrestlers Earn State Titles, Placings
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel rallies to capture league opener in thrilling finish
Calvary Chapel’s Matt Peters eludes the Costa Mesa defense on his way to scoring the winning two point conversion. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). It was quite a start to the Orange Coast League season for Calvary Chapel’s football team. The Eagles rallied in the final minute and defeated...
localocnews.com
Bayside Restaurant Hosts Levendi Wine Dinner Sept. 29
Restaurants may not have completely recovered from the pandemic, but you know things are looking better when Bayside Restaurants brings back its wine dinners. Bayside Restaurant in Newport Beach is hosting a Levendi Wine Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 29 and it looks to be another stellar wine event from one of my favorite restaurants that offers live music every night of the week.
localocnews.com
QUICK-OUT: Brea Olinda captures win in defensive battle against Fullerton
Quarterback Cullen Doyle (No. 10) and receiver Axl Rodriguez led Brea Olinda to a win Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Quarterback Cullen Doyle and receiver Axl Rodriguez connected on a 73-yard pass and run scoring play with 10 minutes remaining to lift visiting Brea Olinda to a 14-0 non-league victory over Fullerton Friday night.
localocnews.com
Celebrate women at the Cypress Women’s Conference on October 26, 2022
Join us as we celebrate women at the 2022 Cypress Women’s Conference! This year we have multiple dynamic speakers and a variety of inspirational topics for all. The City is honored to have Captain Jessica O’Brien, Commanding Officer, NAVWPNSTA Seal Beach as the Keynote Speaker as well as Sergeant Olivas from the Cypress Police Department, Boeing 777 American Airlines Pilot, Trisha Rintoul, FOX LA TV Reporter, Hailey Winslow, and Founder and CEO of JM Clark & Company, Joan M. Clark, present to share their stories of inspiration regarding women following different career paths.
localocnews.com
QUICK-OUT: Week four begins with some close games and one thrilling finish
Captains from Beckman (left) and Northwood meet before Thursday’s non-league game at Tustin. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). There were some close finishes and decisive wins Thursday as week four of high school football in Orange County began. There was one game that went down to the wire...
localocnews.com
San Juan Hills Football Remains Winlesss After Corona Del Mar Upstages Stallions’ Comeback
localocnews.com
Undefeated Crean Lutheran football team plays Laguna Beach Friday in campus stadium
A look at one side of Saints Stadium. There are bleachers on both sides. (Photo courtesy Crean Lutheran athletics). Crean Lutheran High School’s football team will play its first home game of the season Friday night vs. Laguna Beach in its on-campus stadium, Coach Rick Curtis said Thursday. Bleachers...
localocnews.com
San Clemente Community Rallies to Support Family in Need
localocnews.com
NOTEBOOK: Previewing Friday night football and more on Thursday games
Students in the Beckman Bridgade root on the Patriots Thursday night. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). At least two schools are having homecoming games tonight (Friday, Sept. 16). Segerstrom, which hosts Kaiser and Crean Lutheran, which plays Laguna Beach, will celebrate homecoming in 7 p.m. non-league games.
localocnews.com
Seal Beach City Council District 1 candidate Chris DeSanto releases additional statement
My name is Chris DeSanto, and I am writing to you as I run for Seal Beach City Council in 2022. Thank you so much for taking the time to learn more about me, and my campaign. As a rather sentimental guy, I appreciate the value of time. And that you would spend a piece of your life with me, means more than you will ever know.
