Audit: Two-thirds of $48.5M in broadband aid sent to southern Kansas
TOPEKA — Nearly two-thirds of $48.5 million in COVID-19 funding earmarked for expansion of broadband services to Kansas homes and businesses was invested in upgrading internet connectivity in the southern half of the state, an audit report said Wednesday. The Kansas Legislature’s auditing arm told a joint House and...
Taiwan to buy 66 million bushels of wheat from Kan. farmers
TOPEKA – During a state visit from a Taiwanese delegation, officials from the east Asian country agreed to purchase 66 million bushels of wheat from U.S. farmers over the next two years. The grain deal, which is worth approximately $576 million, will be fulfilled significantly by Kansas wheat farms.
Kansas lawmakers dig into pandemic relief spending report
TOPEKA — Pastries, plastic tube people and festivals. Kansas lawmakers questioned whether federal COVID-19 relief funding was spent appropriately during a Wednesday review of expenditures. The Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit’s report focused on the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill...
Kansas State Fair carnival passes million dollar mark for 2022
HUTCHINSON — The Kansas State Fair Board heard a presentation from Tom Thebault with North American Midway Entertainment Saturday morning. "We were like $9000 off from last year's Friday, but certainly up from 2019," Thebault said. "We hit the million dollar mark and we've got two days to go."
KSHSAA multiplier headed to Statehouse
TOPEKA — The state championship dominance of schools like Bishop Miege is now an issue for the Kansas Legislature. The Kansas State Board of Education passed the multiplier proposal on to legislators by a 6-4 vote Wednesday morning. Board members Porter, Waugh, Mah, Jones, Haas and Clifford voted for the proposal. Members Arnold, Dombrosky, Horst and McNiece voted against it.
🎥 Moran encourages a resolution to avoid railroad strike
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran spoke Tuesday on the Senate floor to encourage a resolution to the railway labor-management dispute and to highlight the negative impact a rail shutdown would have on Kansas and the world, according to a statement from his office. “In my state, the harvest...
Businesses, White House plan for possible rail strike Friday
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Business and government officials are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike at the end of this week while talks carry on between the largest U.S. freight railroads and their unions. The railroads have already started to curtail shipments of hazardous materials and...
Report: Kan. foster care complaints says workload 'not sustainable'
TOPEKA — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
KDHE adds 45 COVID deaths to statewide total
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,164 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 7 to Wednesday September 14, for a total of 873,075 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 45 additional COVID-19 deaths since September 7, for a total of 9,072. The increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
Sheriff alerts citizens to more counterfeit cash in Kansas
HASKELL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are alerting residents in southwest Kansas of "not so counterfeit money" making its way around, according to a social media report from the Haskell County Sheriff's office. These bills clearly state “For Motion Picture Purposes” or “Copy Money” but, are very realistic....
Morris Hill Elementary is recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including three schools in Kansas. One of those is Morris Hill Elementary School at Fort Riley. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Advocates work to expand mental health care for Kan. foster kids
TOPEKA — Beth Patton needs to get her adopted child mental health services, but the boy faces problems too serious for any professional in her county to handle. “I did have the police department at my house,” said Patton, who lives in Independence, Kansas. “He needs help. And he needs help before it gets to that point. And nobody wants to be proactive.”
Kansas AG candidates diverge on Supreme Court selection reform
TOPEKA — Republican and Democratic candidates for attorney general in Kansas disagree on whether the state Constitution ought to be amended to give the Kansas Senate veto power over a governor’s nominees for the Kansas Supreme Court. GOP candidate Kris Kobach said Kansas should adopt the federal model...
Lair White House offers look back on Kansas State Fair entertainment
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For years the White House on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was a refuge or meeting place for fair officials. In 2013, the now dedicated Lair White House underwent a major renovation and became the fair's museum. Each year the small building showcases the past of the Great Kansas Get Together. This year it's a look back at all of the entertainment that has been a part of the fair's 109 year history. Joan Brown said this year's display goes back as far as it can.
National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm watch for Saturday evening
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. DICKINSON ,GEARY, MORRIS, SHAWNEE WABAUNSEE, CLAY CLOUD, OTTAWA, REPUBLIC, WASHINGTON, BROWN, JACKSON JEFFERSON ,MARSHALL , NEMAHA, POTTAWATOMIE AND RILEY. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABILENE, ALMA, ALTA VISTA, BELLEVILLE, BENNINGTON, BLUE RAPIDS,...
Cruel or harmless? Pastors mixed on GOP migrant transports
KANSAS CITY (AP) —As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections. Some depict the actions as...
Kan. Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —As the hunting season begins, Kansas game wardens hope everyone enjoys time hunting waterfowl and reminded responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials that should be collected and carried out with you. The photo only shows a...
