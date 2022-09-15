Read full article on original website
popville.com
“Best Pastrami Reuben in DC”
I know I’m going to push a lot of buttons here, but as a Southern California girl who grew up eating a true Jewish Delicatessens, I’d hands down say one of the best pastrami Reuben’s in DC is at the carving room in NoMa. Had to pass...
Washingtonian.com
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest Around DC
If you’ve never had the chance to witness a ceremonial keg tapping, Oktoberfest is the time. Here’s how local spots are celebrating the German festival. The Navy Yard location of this brewery is throwing a party celebrating the release of its Marzen Lager Festbier on Thursday, September 15. From 6 to 8 PM, guests can down bottomless beer, wine, and rail liquor. Tickets range from $30 to $40 and come with a souvenir stein.
Washingtonian.com
Last-Minute Things to Do in the DC Area 9/15-9/18: H Street Festival, Oktoberfest Celebrations, and Art Events
Fairs, fests, and parties. Enjoy art, culture, games, and performances at the 17th Annual H Street Festival (Sat, free, H Street). You can also head to the AfriCaribbean Culture Street Fair (Sun, free, Mount Rainier), get some good reads at the Books and Blocks Party (Sat, free, Benning), enjoy vendors and a dog show at the Celebrate Petworth Community Festival (Sun, free, Petworth), head to the Annual Downtown Hyattsville Arts and Ales Festival (Sat, free, Hyattsville), listen to the sounds of the Community Choral Festival (Sun, $10+, Vienna), or stop by the Festival Hispano Georgetown (Sun, free, Georgetown).
Local hedgehog in top 10 of becoming America's Favorite Pet
Maple, the African pygmy hedgehog, is now competing to be in the top 5 to become America's favorite pet
baltimorefishbowl.com
This Baltimore pickle party is kind of a ‘Big Dill’ — and it features Maryland’s own Original Pickle Shot.
If you’re in a pickle about what to do next week, The Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party is coming to Baltimore with a special homecoming for a Maryland-grown company. Founded and created at Pickles Pub in Ocean City, Maryland, The Original Pickle Shot has expanded distribution across 22 states. Now, it’s making its way back to Maryland as a major sponsor for the nation’s biggest pickle party on Sept. 24 and 25 at Power Plant Live!
Maryland Restaurant Week returns for third year
The event was initially created in 2020 to help struggling businesses bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic
northernvirginiamag.com
The Top Senior-Friendly Activities You Should Try Out This Fall
If you’re looking to save money, get organized, and enjoy time with family and friends this fall, make sure to bookmark these tips. The colors of autumn are an indelible part of living in Northern Virginia: the rust-colored leaves, the orange hue of pumpkins, and the dark pink sunsets that begin earlier and earlier each day. It’s the most comforting and mellow time of the year; but as the grandkids head back to school and the days feel shorter, keeping busy, healthy, and happy is key. Here are some simple ways to keep you on your toes and end the year strong.
Washingtonian.com
DC Pub the Queen Vic Will Open at 5:30 AM for Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
It will be an early morning for Washingtonians who want to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday. The Westminster Abbey ceremony is scheduled for 11 AM BST—that’s 6 AM in DC. H Street Corridor pub the Queen Vic is ready. It’ll open at 5:30 AM, so...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Trifecta Food Truck & Music Festival – Next Saturday, September 24
Trifecta FoodTruck & Music Festival returns Saturday, September 24 to the State Fairgrounds in Timonium. Now in its sixth year, Maryland’s largest food truck festival will feature more than 35 food trucks, 12 bands, 50+ local vendors, and local craft beers and cocktails. Cool off in our large dining...
PhillyBite
Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland
- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
WAMU
The Climate Divide: Lessons from mapping heat islands in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
A new podcast, “The Climate Divide,” is highlighting causes, effects, and inequalities associated with so-called “heat islands” in Washington, D.C. While most of the series focused on Hola Cultura’s heat mapping in the District, it concludes by unpacking the work of three other heat island projects in Montgomery County, Baltimore, and Richmond.
WTOP
Fall color forecast; vibrant with a high chance of gold
Washingtonians — and millions of tourists — are used to flocking to the Tidal Basin to check out the cherry trees in spring. But come fall, other trees steal the show as their leaves turn crimson, gold and a variety of shades in between. This year, John Seiler,...
Maryland Native To Compete For $1 Million Prize On New Season Of 'Survivor'
A Montgomery County native has been announced as a competitor on the newest season of "Survivor". Owen Knight has officially joined the Baka Tribe for the popular show, where the Bethesda native will take his chances to win the $1 million prize, announced the show. The 30-year-old college admissions director...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
Washingtonian.com
10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall
While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
Bay Net
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
WTOP
Tall ship ‘Pride of Baltimore II’ to visit ports in Solomons Island, Alexandria
Ahoy! The Pride of Baltimore II, a modern reproduction of an early 19th-century tall ship, will be sailing to ports in Virginia and Maryland this fall. “The Pride of Baltimore II’s mission is basically to be used as a goodwill ambassador and a business and economic development tool. So that has brought her out of Baltimore to a multitude of different places,” Capt. Jeff Crosby told WTOP.
Kaiser Permanente Opens Its Largest Facility on the East Coast with New Caton Hill Medical Center
Access to high-quality, integrated health care is about to improve in Northern Virginia with the opening of Kaiser Permanente’s new Caton Hill Medical Center in Woodbridge on Monday, Sept. 19. The new 245,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is the health system’s largest on the East Coast, expanding access to award-winning health care in Northern Virginia, where Kaiser Permanente, the region’s largest, integrated nonprofit health system, supports the health of more than 300,000 members.
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Washingtonian.com
Send Us Nominations for 2022 Washingtonians of the Year
Every year since 1971, our magazine has honored Washingtonians of the Year—local heroes who make our region a better place to live. Know a good candidate? Fill out the submission form below, and see the following FAQs for what makes a great nominee, deadlines, and more. What makes a...
