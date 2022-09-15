ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comment heard on proposal to move Missoula's Temporary Safe Outdoor Space

By Katie Miller
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
MISSOULA - We have a follow-up to our coverage of Missoula's Temporary Safe Outdoor Space moving to a new location .

The Missoula City Council heard public comments this week on the proposal — mostly from those in opposition.

The proposal is to move the shelter from its current location on private land near Highway 93 west of Missoula to a location by the Missoula jail.

The land is owned by the county and is near the new Trinity affordable apartment project that's under construction.

The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space was started with COVID-19 funds during the pandemic.

stcopr
15h ago

Again they need to be self sufficient and get jobs and stable. Im sick of paying for them thru our TAXES.They need to be put back on buses and shipped right back to great falls and Bozeman where the mayor's of these towns put them on a one way bus ticket to Missoula.What a turd whole Missoula has become. Better yet we can relocate all the homeless to the so called gov't of Missoula homes. I am sure they care deeply about helping them right???

Chelsea Johns
2d ago

Oh boy tent city next to Missoula's first ghetto welfare housing complex what a beautiful addition to our town.

Pitmomma
1d ago

I'd rather pay for bus tickets out of here. This is getting way out of hand. We aren't really helping anyone. Mental health assistance is needed for a lot of these folks. Get to the root. But we know that isn't going to happen.

