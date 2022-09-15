Comment heard on proposal to move Missoula's Temporary Safe Outdoor Space

MISSOULA - We have a follow-up to our coverage of Missoula's Temporary Safe Outdoor Space moving to a new location .

The Missoula City Council heard public comments this week on the proposal — mostly from those in opposition.

The proposal is to move the shelter from its current location on private land near Highway 93 west of Missoula to a location by the Missoula jail.

The land is owned by the county and is near the new Trinity affordable apartment project that's under construction.

The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space was started with COVID-19 funds during the pandemic.