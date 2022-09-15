Sugarfire Celebrates 10 Years With Specials, Giveaways
Barbecue joint Sugarfire Smokehouse (multiple locations including 9200 Olive Boulevard, Olivette; 314-997-2301) is celebrating its 10th anniversary with 10 days of giveaways.
Called "10 Days of Sugarfire" the event begins on Saturday, September 17, and runs till the actual 10-year anniversary on Monday, September 26.
Sugarfire will host several social media giveaways, including dinner for up to 12 people, or game-day catering for up to 20.
Plus, Sugarfire locations will be offering specials such as popular specials from the past. In Edwardsville, it will bring back the Eddy-Birria Tacos — brisket, cheddar, pickled onion and cilantro on corn tortillas and covered in chili peppe consommé. On September 26, the Olivette location will offer its popular Burnt Ends and Ribble Me This, a flour tortilla piled with pulled rib meat, mac n' cheese, honey badger sauce and fried pickle chips.
There will also be an array of sweets available at Sugarfire Pie's throughout the 10 day celebration.
For more information on what you can get where, check out Sugarfire's Instagram page.
Pitmaster Mike Johnson, Carolyn Downs and Charlie Downs started Sugarfire with the Olivette location in 2012. According to a press release, Johnson got cold feet a few days before opening, telling investors that it was the worst restaurant idea he'd ever had in his life.
"I looked at the location, and the fact that there was no parking lot. I thought to myself, man, you are screwed," he recalled.
Ten years later, Sugarfire Smokehouse has 15 locations across the United States including in Texas, Illinois, Iowa and Colorado.
