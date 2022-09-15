Read full article on original website
'60 Minutes' Is Here to Stay
There's a reason the world's longest-running primetime show has reached its 55th season without a single bell or whistle Every day, the team behind CBS News' 60 Minutes faces a make-or-break question: "How do we tell this story differently?" It's not an unusual consideration for a news brand — in fact, it might be the most ordinary. But for the world's longest-running primetime show, which only has space for three segments a week, the need to maximize every second of airtime is a matter of carrying on the...
'I Drink Too Much': Disgraced Ex-CNN Host Chris Cuomo Admits He Drinks To 'Settle His Mind' & 'Deal With Emotions'
Chris Cuomo recently admitted he “drinks too much” in an effort to settle his mind and deal with his emotions following his unceremonious departure from CNN, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling admission came on Thursday during an episode of the 52-year-old disgraced ex-CNN host’s struggling new podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project.While speaking about his working out, his exercise routine and daily diet, Cuomo revealed he believes he drinks too much – although he does not believe he is an alcoholic.“I drink too much,” Cuomo said while also discussing mental health, the stigma surrounding anti-depressants and therapy. “I'm thinking about that —...
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NBC's $10 Million Dollar Mistake: Under Siege 'Meet The Press' Moderator Chuck Todd Set To Land Massive Golden Handshake If Fired
NBC will have to pay more than $10 million dollars if it decides to jettison embattled Meet The Press host Chuck Todd, Radar has learned.Peacock’s top brass recently re-signed Todd, 50, to a multi-year multi-million-dollar contract — meaning if it’s decided that a new moderator is needed for the ailing show, the embarrassing U-turn would also deliver colossal egg on the face.“Chuck only recently put pen to paper on a new contract,” a source close to the situation said.The goateed anchor agreed to a two-year contract extension in a deal worth at least $10 million dollars, the insider added.As RadarOnline.com...
Hillary Clinton's Shocking Story About Chelsea Had The Tonight Show Audience Gasping
We all have our crazy family vacation memories. See-through shower in the middle of a hotel suite the entire brood is planning to board in? Oh, just us. Well, the Clintons may have a tale to top 'em all, and the shocking story was shared on a recent episode of "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," in which Hillary and Chelsea played the "Mother/Daughter Challenge" game.
Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show to Debut Monday, Oct. 3
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. NewsNation announced that Chris Cuomo’s new weeknight show, Cuomo, will debut on Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The show,...
NBC's Chuck Todd On Chopping Block After 'Meet The Press' Ratings Plummet, Female Replacement Already In Works
CNN isn't the only network shaking things up. Radar told you first: NBC's longtime anchor Chuck Todd is on the brink of being fired after his show, Meet The Press' ratings continue to tank — and they've already secured a backup to replace him if they decide to ax him from the Sunday program.David Gelles, the new producer at Meet the Press, who hails from CNN, is holding Todd's future in his hands. Gelles' “first order of business" is to decide whether to retain the 50-year-old journalist. Despite recently signing a two-year contract extension with NBC, RadarOnline.com has discovered that...
Dan Rather Questions CNN Amid Day of Backlash, Departure
"There is a lot of speculation on directives and motives," Rather said. "What's really going on? And is it being noticed by the audience?"
Fox host skewered for claiming the Queen ‘never had a better time’ than when she met Trump: ‘Abject desperation’
Fox News Host Jesse Watters quoted former President Donald Trump saying that “there are those that say that the Queen never had a better time” than during Mr Trump’s visits. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. “Joe Biden famously said the Queen reminded him of his mother, which I guess is a compliment,” Mr Watters said on his Fox News show on Thursday night. “Few presidents enjoyed their trips to Buckingham Palace more than Trump, who fell in love with the pomp and circumstance, of course.”Referring to Mr Trump, Mr Watters said,...
Everything to Know About Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris' Fashion Model Stepdaughter
After catching the eye of fashion onlookers at the 2021 presidential inauguration, Ella Emhoff has established herself as a model, designer and style icon Ella Emhoff is making strides in the fashion industry, both on and off the runway. While her father Douglas Emhoff is a lawyer and her stepmother Kamala Harris is the 49th Vice President of the United States, Emhoff has eschewed politics and embraced her fashion profile as a model, artist and designer. She first drew notice in the style world when she donned a jewel-dripped coat...
Jeanine Pirro’s Wild Conspiracy Theories Should Keep Her Off the Air, Fox News Producer Warned in Email
A Fox News producer allegedly sent an unequivocal warning to their colleagues in the wake of the 2020 presidential election: Do not let Jeanine Pirro back on the air. The cautioning email—the existence of which was reported by NPR—is said to have complained that Pirro was finding dubious conspiracy theories online to bolster then-president Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the election had been stolen by Joe Biden.
CNN Boss Warns ‘More Changes’ Coming After Media Star Gets the Ax
More changes are coming to CNN, network boss Chris Licht told staffers on Friday—and they may not “like” or “understand” these changes at all.During a Friday morning editorial meeting, Licht addressed the previous day’s dramatic announcement that CNN is ending its long-running Sunday media analysis show Reliable Sources, and that its star host Brian Stelter will exit the network.“We will continue covering media stories, including on TV, when warranted,” Licht emphasized, multiple sources said, in response to concerns that CNN may no longer cover media issues. He further explained that the Reliable Sources newsletter will relaunch under reporter Oliver Darcy...
Firing of Canadian news anchor, reportedly due to gray hair, sparks controversy
The firing of Canadian news anchor Lisa LaFlamme from CTV News has sparked controversy online and companies to make statements on aging. LaFlamme, who was chief news anchor and senior editor for the station, was let go after 35 years at CTV, according to an Aug. 15 release. Prior to serving as an anchor, the 58-year-old was a national affairs correspondent.
Don Lemon will move to mornings on CNN to co-anchor new show
Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins will take over the network's morning program later this year.
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date
Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
Former Fox News editor claims viewers have been 'deceived' and 'coddled' over the years
Former Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt joined CNN Tonight on Wednesday and spoke about being let go from Fox in January 2021 following outrage from viewers after the network's Decision Desk called the state of Arizona for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. While Stirewalt didn’t blame Fox for his termination, he did say that the network has not served its viewers well.
'Can All Trump Interviews Be Like This?' Jimmy Kimmel Praises Indian News Channel For Constantly Fact-Checking Former US President
Television host Jimmy Kimmel praised India's New Delhi Television (NDTV) for fact-checking former U.S. President Donald Trump's "clearly fake" statements that he made during a recent interview that aired on the channel on Sept. 8. What Happened: Kimmel, in the latest episode of his talk show, mentioned Trump's interaction with...
Alabama’s Kaitlan Collins to co-anchor new CNN morning show
One of Alabama’s most famous faces in media is about to join a new morning show by the global news broadcaster CNN. CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced Thursday that co-anchors for the network’s new morning show will be Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Alabama native Kaitlan Collins.
Royal lying in state rituals endure despite changing times
LONDON (AP) — When Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V, died 86 years ago, many homes in Britain had little or no electricity and large parts of the population still lived in slums. Life in 1936 is unrecognizable to Britons today. But despite almost a century of change, the images from the queen’s lying in state this week are almost exact copies of those from when George V lay in state. Both used the same vast, medieval Westminster Hall with the coffin resting on a royal purple platform in the middle. A brass cross is at one end of the coffin, the royal standard is draped on top, and tall candlesticks and scarlet and gold-clad ceremonial guards are carefully placed around it. Historians say maintaining such traditions consistently through time is crucial to preserving reverence for the monarchy.
The Queen had a great affection for Australians, says PM Anthony Albanese
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has paid tribute to the relationship the Queen had with the country and its people, saying she had a “great affection for Australians”.Speaking to Sky News Australia, Mr Albanese said of the Queen: “A remarkable life, well-lived. A life lived in the service of others, served in the interests of the people of the UK, but also the Commonwealth and the world.“The Queen was Australia’s first monarch to visit. She visited Australia some 16 times. She had a great affection for Australians.A life of dignity, grace and service. I spoke with @Kieran_Gilbert about the affection...
