This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. When we cook, we tend to only use part of each ingredient, leaving skins, stalks, fronds or peels unused and throwing away roughly a quarter of what we buy. But there's a lot of flavor potential in those scraps, and with a little creativity and some simple tricks it's easy to unlock. Using as much of each ingredient as you can helps you reduce your carbon footprint, but also helps save money on groceries too, making it a win-win for you and the environment.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 19 DAYS AGO