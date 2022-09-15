Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
CBS Sports
Bears' Velus Jones: Doubtful for Week 2
Jones (hamstring) didn't practice Friday and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. With the rookie highly likely to miss a second straight game, the Bears again figure to roll with Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis as their top three receivers. It's unclear if Jones will shake that up once he gets healthy, or if he'll merely have a depth role.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Bears, D’Andre Swift, Lions, Packers
Bears OC Luke Getsy was pleased with Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick rotating at right guard in Week 1 but wouldn’t say whether the trend will continue: “Fortunately, we don’t have to make that decision yet. We’ll keep going with whatever we feel is best each week, and we’ll take it 1 day at a time.” (Brad Biggs)
CBS Sports
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
Four Pivotal Plays Doom Cal in Its Loss to Notre Dame
A questionable call by the officials in the first half and a Hail Mary on the final play that almost succeeded will be remembered most by the Bears
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019
Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday
Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up injury in win
Hardman (ankle) caught three of his four targets for 49 yards and recorded one carry for a four-yard loss during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also came away from this game with an unspecified ankle injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Hardman was seen having his left foot...
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Questionable for Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Ingram was able to log limited sessions during Week 2 prep, which can't be said for the Saints' top running back Alvin Kamara, who didn't practice Thursday or Friday. Both Kamara and Ingram are questionable for Week 2, but the latter has a better shot to suit up Sunday given their respective activity levels this week. In the end, Ingram's availability and potential increased workload will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exits with left elbow contusion
Mountcastle was removed from Saturday's game against the Blue Jays due to a left elbow contusion, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports. Mountcastle was hit by a pitch in the top of the second inning and remained in the game to run the bases, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. He underwent X-rays that came back negative, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains sidelined
Haniger (back) remains on the bench Saturday against the Angels. Haniger left Sunday's game against Atlanta with tightness in his lower back and hasn't seen the field since. It's still not clear exactly when he'll return, though he was at least able to swing and run prior to Friday's series opener. Sam Haggerty will be the right fielder Saturday.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice
Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heads to injured list
O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday. O'Neill sustained his hamstring injury while stealing a base Friday against the Reds and is optimistic that he's dealing with a Grade 1 strain, but he'll be examined further in the coming days, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson should serve as the Cardinals' primary center fielder after he was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Colts' Michael Pittman: Not partaking in practice
Pittman (quadriceps) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Pittman's lack of involvement in practices comes one day after he appeared on the Colts' initial Week 2 injury report as a limited participant on account of the quad issue. It's possible that his absence from the field Thursday is more maintenance-based rather than the result of a setback from Wednesday's session, but Friday's practice report will shed more light on Pittman's status heading into Sunday's game in Jacksonville. Pittman was the clear top target for quarterback Matt Ryan in the Colts' Week 1 tie with the Texans, with the wideout turning his 13 targets into nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.
CBS Sports
Braves' Robbie Grossman: Heads to bench
Grossman will sit Saturday against the Phillies. Grossman hits the bench after starting nine straight games. He was needed in an everyday role while Ronald Acuna's knee issues limited him to designated hitter duty, but Acuna is now able play the field again, so Grossman could find himself on the bench more frequently going forward. He managed a .943 OPS with two home runs and a steal over that nine-game stretch, however, a performance which should prevent his playing time from being cut too significantly.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Chargers' Justin Herbert suffered fracture to rib cartilage in loss to Chiefs, considered day-to-day
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did his best to pull off a Thursday night comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but ultimately fell 27-24. With about five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Herbert was injured after being hit by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna, and he exited the game for one play.
CBS Sports
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Puts in full practice
Berrios (heel) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios had been limited in the Jets' first Week 2 session Wednesday due to the heel issue, but his upgrade to full activity a day later puts him in the clear for Sunday's game in Cleveland. Though he faces more competition for reps at receiver in 2022 with the addition of rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson and with Corey Davis and Elijah Moore healthy again after injury-plagued 2021 campaigns, Berrios still saw a decent amount of involvement in the Jets' Week 1 loss to Baltimore. He played 47 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps and finished with five receptions for 37 yards on six targets.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Absent again Thursday
Isabella (back) is not practicing Thursday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports. Isabella could be facing increased opportunities if he manages to suit up against the Raiders in Week 2, with Rondale Moore (hamstring) not practicing and DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) still absent. However, unless he can significantly upgrade his status Friday, it looks like Isabella is trending in the wrong direction.
NFL・
