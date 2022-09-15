ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jeff Bridges reflects on fight against cancer and COVID-19

GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkvER_0hx87dXv00

Jeff Bridges is reflecting on his recent health battles with cancer and COVID-19.

The "Crazy Heart" actor, 72, announced in 2020 that he'd been diagnosed with lymphoma . In March 2021, while undergoing chemotherapy treatments, he contracted COVID-19 .

MORE: Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in 'remission,' details battle with COVID-19

"The chemo wipes out your immune system and when COVID hit me, I had nothing to fight it," Bridges, now in remission, told E! News . "I was just really at death's door a couple of times there."

"I remember the doctors saying to me, 'Jeff, you gotta fight,'" he recalled, saying he thought he was "in surrender mode" but was able to change his mindset thanks to his medical team, trainers and family who "brought me back."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ai14_0hx87dXv00
Jason Mendez/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Jeff Bridges attends "The Old Man" season 1 NYC Tastemaker Event at MOMA on June 14, 2022 in New York City.

Bridges shared in September 2021 that he was in remission.

Having survived both cancer and COVID-19, he said he is prioritizing his wife Susan, whom he married in 1977 and calls "the love of my life," as well as their three daughters and their three grandchildren.

"So often things are right on our nose that we don't appreciate," Bridges said. "But it turns out there are many positive sides in my life that came out of that experience."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt

Antonia Kidman's daughter Lucia Hawley says that she already feels the pressure to 'have it all' at age 23. The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that she has already been encouraged to use Botox despite her youth. 'I was told by one...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video

Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

‘All My Children’ star Susan Lucci performs with pal Christie Brinkley at Hamptons event: ‘Our tradition’

Susan Lucci is getting by with a little help from her celebrity friends. The "All My Children" star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a photo of herself posing alongside pal Christie Brinkley at the Hamptons in New York. On Saturday, the women participated in an event titled "Celebrity Autobiography," which was held at Southampton Arts Center.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bridges
Outsider.com

Toby Keith Forced to Cancel Benefit Show Appearance Amid Cancer Battle

Back in June, Toby Keith revealed that he was battling stomach cancer. He told his fans that he received the diagnosis in the fall of 2021 and has been undergoing treatment. Keith revealed that he had been through chemo, radiation, and surgery to rid himself of cancer. As a result, he needed some time to relax, recover, and be around his family. So, he canceled all of his 2022 tour dates. However, the “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer still had one appearance on the books.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Covid#New York City#Lymphoma
The Independent

Zendaya’s mother says security stopped her at the Emmys

Zendaya’s mother said she had to “name drop” her own daughter in order to get past security at the Emmy Awards on Monday (12 September).At the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, Zendaya won her second Emmy for her lead role in HBO’s unflinching teen drama Euphoria.On Tuesday (13 September), Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, posted a photo of her hugging her daughter at the Emmys on Instagram stories.However, in her caption, she noted that she was stopped from approaching the star’s table by security, and was asked who she was.“Made my way to Z before they awarded her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Closer Weekly

Jenna Bush Hager and Husband Henry Hager Are So in Love! See Their Cutest Photos Together

Sparks flew the first time Jenna Bush Hager met her longtime love, Henry Hager! The Today host and her spouse were first introduced while he was working on her father George W. Bush’s 2004 presidential re-election campaign. After getting married in 2008, Jenna and her husband accomplished so many things together, which they documented in cute photos posted on social media.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
theplaylist.net

‘Moving On’ Review: Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Shine In A Modest, Messy Dramedy [TIFF]

Few things are as important to comedy as the element of surprise, so the first really big laugh in Paul Weitz’s “Moving On” comes fairly early. Claire (Jane Fonda) is going out of town for the weekend, back to her old home for the funeral of a dear friend from college. She arrives at the service, strolls up to her friend’s late husband Howard (Malcolm McDowell), and tells him, quietly and evenly, “I’m gonna kill you. Now that she’s gone, now that it can’t hurt her… I’m gonna kill you. I’m gonna do it this weekend.” And she walks into the church.
MOVIES
GMA

Elton John shares moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Toronto concert

Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his Toronto concert following the late monarch's death on Thursday at the age of 96. "Well of course you know today we had the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth," he said onstage at the evening show. "She was an inspiring presence to be around and I've been around her and she was fantastic. She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth."
MUSIC
E! News

Katy Perry Reveals Details on Upcoming Wedding to Orlando Bloom

Watch: Katy Perry Shares DETAILS on Wedding to Orlando Bloom. This California girl is undeniably in love. More than three years after getting engaged, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are finally preparing to walk down the aisle. The "Roar" singer recently spilled some details on the longtime couple's impending nuptials.
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

67K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy