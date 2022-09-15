Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Related
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson starting Game 2 Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Dickerson is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits,...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax & Fernando Valenzuela Set Shutout Records, Hideo Nomo Throws No-Hitter, Joe Torre Announces Retirement
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a long line of star pitchers and on this day in franchise history, those stars shined a little brighter throughout the years. On Sept. 17, 1963, Dodgers ace Sandy Koufax pitched a shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals at Sportsman’s Park while giving up just four hits.
FOX Sports
Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
ESPN
Albert Pujols hitless in both games of doubleheader as quest for 700 home runs continues
ST. LOUIS -- Albert Pujols went hitless in both games of the St. Louis Cardinals' doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday as his quest for 700 home runs continues. Pujols started at first base and hit second for the first time this season in the first game, a 5-1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albert Pujols hits No. 698 as Cards rally past Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 698th career homer as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, on Friday
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson batting fifth for Cardinals on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Dickerson will start in left field on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Fernando Cruz and the Reds. Alec Burleson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dickerson for 9.2 FanDuel points...
CBS Sports
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Pulled from rehab game
Polanco was removed from Friday's rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul due to knee discomfort, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Polanco began his rehab assignment Friday, but it's discouraging that he was unable to make it through the game at St. Paul. He's slated to have an active recovery day and receive treatment Saturday, and a better idea of his status should come into focus based on how he feels afterward.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Errant throw hits head
Gonzalez exited Saturday's game against the Brewers after a throw from the catcher to the pitcher during his at-bat hit him in the head, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. It's been a rough couple days for the veteran utility man, who also exited Friday's game early due to dizziness. This time around, Brewers catcher Victor Caratini inadvertently struck him in the side of the head while attempting to throw the ball back to Brandon Woodruff. It's unclear if Gonzalez is dealing with a concussion, but the Yankees were evidently concerned enough to remove him from the game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rays make MLB history with all-Latin lineup on Clemente Day
TORONTO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays made major league history on Thursday by starting nine Latin American players against the Toronto Blue Jays. It happened as baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day, honoring the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico. Third baseman Yandy Díaz and right fielder Randy Arozarena, who are both from Cuba, topped the lineup, followed by shortstop Wander Franco, who is from the Dominican Republic, and first baseman Harold Ramírez, who is from Colombia. The designated hitter was Manual Margot, who is from the Dominican Republic, followed by left fielder David Peralta, who is from Venezuela.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Heads to bench versus lefty
Varsho is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Left-hander Sean Manaea will start Thursday's contest on the bump for San Diego, so the lefty-hitting Varsho will begin the game on the bench. In his place, Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth in the order.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits with hand injury
Albies exited Saturday's game against the Phillies after injuring his hand after sliding into second base, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Toscano reports that the broadcast showed Albies looking at his hand and grabbing a couple fingers after the slide. Vaughn Grissom, who replaced Albies, would be the backup at second base if Albies misses more time.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine against southpaw
Rojas isn't in the lineup Friday against the Padres. Rojas started against a left-handed pitcher Thursday against San Diego but will head to the bench for the third time in the last five games since southpaw Blake Snell is on the mound Friday. Sergio Alcantara is starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Rays' Shane Baz: Will not return this season
Baz (elbow) will not return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Baz resumed throwing in late August and, according to the report, "seems to be doing okay in recovery," but the Rays will take the cautious route and shut him down for the rest of the current campaign. Barring a setback, expect Baz to be back at 100 percent well in advance of spring training in 2023.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heads to injured list
O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday. O'Neill sustained his hamstring injury while stealing a base Friday against the Reds and is optimistic that he's dealing with a Grade 1 strain, but he'll be examined further in the coming days, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson should serve as the Cardinals' primary center fielder after he was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Next rehab outing set
Ashcraft (biceps) allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk over three innings Thursday for Double-A Chattanooga, and he's scheduled to continue his rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Louisville, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 24-year-old threw 53 pitches in his first rehab start...
CBS Sports
Rays' Josh Fleming: Returns to Triple-A
Fleming was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Fleming allowed just one earned run while covering the final four frames of Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays, but with him unavailable for at least a couple days the Rays removed him from the roster to open up a spot for fellow pitcher Shane McClanahan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Mets' David Peterson: Moving to bullpen
Peterson will be moved to the Mets' bullpen within the next few days, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Peterson will head to the bullpen once Max Scherzer (oblique) makes his return to New York's rotation Monday. Peterson has allowed 11 earned runs over 9.1 innings since the beginning of September and could be used in more low-leverage situations out of the bullpen until he's able to regain command over his pitches.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Could debut this year
The Rockies hope to get Tovar some experience in the majors before the end of the season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. The aggressive promotions for Tovar may not be at an end, as he just made his Triple-A debut earlier this week and played 66 games at Double-A as a 20-year-old earlier this season. Every move the Rockies have made with Tovar suggests that they plan on him being the primary big-league shortstop for most, if not all of the 2023 season. He is hitting .313/.381/.537 with 13 home runs and 17 steals in 67 games.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Jason Delay: Not in Saturday's lineup
Delay isn't starting Saturday against the Mets. Delay has split playing time at catcher recently and will head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Tyler Heineman will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Heads to bench
Yastrzemski will hit the bench Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Yastrzemski has had more than a platoon role for most of the season, but his off day here against Julio Urias means he's now sat against six of the last eight lefties the Giants have faced. Lewis Brinson will get the start in center field.
Comments / 0