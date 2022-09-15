Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson starting Game 2 Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Dickerson is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits,...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax & Fernando Valenzuela Set Shutout Records, Hideo Nomo Throws No-Hitter, Joe Torre Announces Retirement
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a long line of star pitchers and on this day in franchise history, those stars shined a little brighter throughout the years. On Sept. 17, 1963, Dodgers ace Sandy Koufax pitched a shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals at Sportsman’s Park while giving up just four hits.
Rays make MLB history with all-Latin lineup on Clemente Day
TORONTO — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays made major league history on Thursday by starting nine Latin American players against the Toronto Blue Jays. It happened as baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day, honoring the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico. Third baseman Yandy Díaz and...
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Arozarena isn't starting Saturday against the Rangers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena is getting a rare day off after he hit just .182 with a double, three RBI, two runs and two stolen bases over the last five games. Ji-Man Choi will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Errant throw hits head
Gonzalez exited Saturday's game against the Brewers after a throw from the catcher to the pitcher during his at-bat hit him in the head, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. It's been a rough couple days for the veteran utility man, who also exited Friday's game early due to dizziness. This time around, Brewers catcher Victor Caratini inadvertently struck him in the side of the head while attempting to throw the ball back to Brandon Woodruff. It's unclear if Gonzalez is dealing with a concussion, but the Yankees were evidently concerned enough to remove him from the game.
Albert Pujols hits No. 698 as Cards rally past Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 698th career homer as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, on Friday
ESPN
Albert Pujols hitless in both games of doubleheader as quest for 700 home runs continues
ST. LOUIS -- Albert Pujols went hitless in both games of the St. Louis Cardinals' doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday as his quest for 700 home runs continues. Pujols started at first base and hit second for the first time this season in the first game, a 5-1...
CBS Sports
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Retreats to bench
Mateo isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays. Mateo started the last five games but went just 3-for-18 with a home run, two RBI and six strikeouts. Gunnar Henderson is starting at shortstop and batting fifth Saturday.
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson batting fifth for Cardinals on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Dickerson will start in left field on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Fernando Cruz and the Reds. Alec Burleson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dickerson for 9.2 FanDuel points...
CBS Sports
Reds' Luke Farrell: Outrighted to Triple-A
Farrell cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Farrell was designated for assignment by Cincinnati on Thursday and will choose to accept an outright assignment rather than testing free agency. He made 17 appearances (11 starts) at Triple-A Iowa earlier this year and posted a 5.03 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 59 innings.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains sidelined
Haniger (back) remains on the bench Saturday against the Angels. Haniger left Sunday's game against Atlanta with tightness in his lower back and hasn't seen the field since. It's still not clear exactly when he'll return, though he was at least able to swing and run prior to Friday's series opener. Sam Haggerty will be the right fielder Saturday.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Heads to bench versus lefty
Varsho is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Left-hander Sean Manaea will start Thursday's contest on the bump for San Diego, so the lefty-hitting Varsho will begin the game on the bench. In his place, Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth in the order.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exits with left elbow contusion
Mountcastle was removed from Saturday's game against the Blue Jays due to a left elbow contusion, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports. Mountcastle was hit by a pitch in the top of the second inning and remained in the game to run the bases, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. He underwent X-rays that came back negative, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
CBS Sports
Rays' Shane Baz: Will not return this season
Baz (elbow) will not return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Baz resumed throwing in late August and, according to the report, "seems to be doing okay in recovery," but the Rays will take the cautious route and shut him down for the rest of the current campaign. Barring a setback, expect Baz to be back at 100 percent well in advance of spring training in 2023.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine against southpaw
Rojas isn't in the lineup Friday against the Padres. Rojas started against a left-handed pitcher Thursday against San Diego but will head to the bench for the third time in the last five games since southpaw Blake Snell is on the mound Friday. Sergio Alcantara is starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
CBS Sports
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Heads to bench
Yastrzemski will hit the bench Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Yastrzemski has had more than a platoon role for most of the season, but his off day here against Julio Urias means he's now sat against six of the last eight lefties the Giants have faced. Lewis Brinson will get the start in center field.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heads to injured list
O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday. O'Neill sustained his hamstring injury while stealing a base Friday against the Reds and is optimistic that he's dealing with a Grade 1 strain, but he'll be examined further in the coming days, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson should serve as the Cardinals' primary center fielder after he was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Rays' Josh Fleming: Returns to Triple-A
Fleming was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Fleming allowed just one earned run while covering the final four frames of Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays, but with him unavailable for at least a couple days the Rays removed him from the roster to open up a spot for fellow pitcher Shane McClanahan.
CBS Sports
Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Next rehab outing set
Ashcraft (biceps) allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk over three innings Thursday for Double-A Chattanooga, and he's scheduled to continue his rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Louisville, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 24-year-old threw 53 pitches in his first rehab start...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Could debut this year
The Rockies hope to get Tovar some experience in the majors before the end of the season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. The aggressive promotions for Tovar may not be at an end, as he just made his Triple-A debut earlier this week and played 66 games at Double-A as a 20-year-old earlier this season. Every move the Rockies have made with Tovar suggests that they plan on him being the primary big-league shortstop for most, if not all of the 2023 season. He is hitting .313/.381/.537 with 13 home runs and 17 steals in 67 games.
