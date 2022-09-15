ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Job: Transmission Engineer

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago
Job Summary:

WLS-TV, Chicago is looking for a Transmissions Engineer to join our team. The successful candidate will have a proven track record in a fast-paced news environment, work well under pressure, perform duties quickly and efficiently, and is a team player. The successful candidate must also ensure daily acquisition and distribution operational needs are met in a timely and consistent manner, with minimal supervision plus have good communication skills dealing with various internal departments.

ABC7 is committed to recruiting and retaining employees who reflect the communities we serve, at all levels of the company. We expect our employees to have a high degree of ethics and a strong ability to work on a team while displaying empathy and inclusion. We also strive to create content that authentically engages and connects with our diverse audience.

Basic Qualifications:

-5+ years in Broadcast Engineering, Transmissions or similar work environment

-Operational experience in live transmission/acquisition or live streaming.

-Advanced knowledge of:

  • Microwave RF Control Systems

  • Broadcast Intercom Systems

  • Ability to identify issues, troubleshoot effectively, communicate and identify workaround solutions quickly to restore live production signals.

  • Transmission and acquisition equipment and systems.

  • Digital audio and video signals.

  • Transmission and acquisition equipment and systems.

  • Digital audio and video signals.

    • -Flexible availability, including nights, weekends and holidays

    You would also have the ability to identify issues, troubleshoot effectively, communicate and identify workaround solutions quickly to restore live signals. The candidate must have knowledge of router systems, CC encoding, and satellite control operation.

    Preferred Education:

    College degree preferred; Newsroom experience strongly preferred.

    Additional Information:

    This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with NABET-CWA.

    This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

    To apply, please log on to:
    https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10019643 or use the link:

    https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/wls-transmission-engineer/391/36171855600

    Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

    About ABC Owned TV Stations:

    Comprised of the Company's international business units and various direct-to-consumer streaming services, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) aligns technology, media distribution and advertising sales into a single business segment to create and deliver personalized entertainment experiences to consumers around the world.

    About The Walt Disney Company:

    The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

    This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

    WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.

