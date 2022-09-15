Job: Transmission Engineer

WLS-TV, Chicago is looking for a Transmissions Engineer to join our team. The successful candidate will have a proven track record in a fast-paced news environment, work well under pressure, perform duties quickly and efficiently, and is a team player. The successful candidate must also ensure daily acquisition and distribution operational needs are met in a timely and consistent manner, with minimal supervision plus have good communication skills dealing with various internal departments.

ABC7 is committed to recruiting and retaining employees who reflect the communities we serve, at all levels of the company. We expect our employees to have a high degree of ethics and a strong ability to work on a team while displaying empathy and inclusion. We also strive to create content that authentically engages and connects with our diverse audience.

-5+ years in Broadcast Engineering, Transmissions or similar work environment

-Operational experience in live transmission/acquisition or live streaming.

-Advanced knowledge of:

Microwave RF Control Systems

Broadcast Intercom Systems

Ability to identify issues, troubleshoot effectively, communicate and identify workaround solutions quickly to restore live production signals.

Transmission and acquisition equipment and systems.

Digital audio and video signals.

-Flexible availability, including nights, weekends and holidays

You would also have the ability to identify issues, troubleshoot effectively, communicate and identify workaround solutions quickly to restore live signals. The candidate must have knowledge of router systems, CC encoding, and satellite control operation.

College degree preferred; Newsroom experience strongly preferred.

This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with NABET-CWA.

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10019643 or use the link:

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

