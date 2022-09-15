BCPSS apologizes for scheduling parent conferences during Yom Kippur

Baltimore City Schools are apologizing after scheduling parent-teacher conferences during the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.

Yom Kippur is the holiest of the Jewish holidays and offers a chance for people to change their fate through prayer, repentance, and charity.

In their apology, City Schools said "such scheduling does not reflect our values and policies."

Their entire apology can be found below:

City Schools is committed to respecting the beliefs of its students, staff, and families. We apologize for any harm cause by the unfortunate scheduling of parent-teacher conferences during Yom Kippur (October 5). Such scheduling does not reflect our values and policies. We have taken immediate steps to address this matter. Schools are directed to provide alternative days and times for families unable to attend parent-teacher conferences due to Yom Kippur. Athletic games scheduled for Yom Kippur have been postponed. We are reviewing future scheduled events to avoid conflicts with other religious observances to the greatest extent possible. Again, we apologize for this oversight and will do better.

Baltimore City Public Schools

Athletic games scheduled on Yom Kippur have been postponed and alternative days will be provided for parent-teacher conferences.