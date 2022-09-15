ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk residents can weigh in on future of Booker T. Washington, Maury high schools during community meetings

By Kelsey Kendall, The Virginian-Pilot
Maury high school was built in 1910 and is the oldest high school in the city, according to the school’s website. Steve Earley/The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Norfolk residents can provide input on the futures of Booker T. Washington High School and Maury High School this fall.

The Norfolk School Board received information on four possible plans to either renovate or demolish and rebuild Maury High School, which is more than a century old, in August. These plans will be up for the community to discuss on 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Maury High School, 322 Shirley Ave. and 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at St. Helena Elementary School, 903 S. Main St.

Also, two community input meetings are set for Booker T. Washington at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 in the high school cafeteria, 1111 Park Ave. and 6 p.m. Oct. 6 in the Ruffner Academy cafeteria, 610 May Ave.

Community members will learn about the process the Norfolk Public School division has gone through to evaluate the facility and academic programs as well as provide feedback on the “overall goals, opportunities and perceived challenges.”

“We want the whole community to feel like they got an opportunity to come in and give us feedback,” Chief Operations Officer Richard Fraley said during Wednesday’s meeting.

Last month, HBA Architecture gave the board an overview of the work already put into developing the plans for Maury. This included getting feedback on the structure and assessments of it.

The high school was built in 1910 and is the oldest high school in the city, according to the school’s website . The division’s September newsletter stated approximately $150 million of the $167.6 million investment in the capital improvement plan is going toward replacing or renovating Maury High School.

“The time has come to provide a permanent solution to this deteriorating structure,” the newsletter stated.

The school division also hired HBA for the feasibility study for Booker T. Washington, which involved meetings with the principal, staff, instructors, program heads and students “... who provided valuable insight into how they use the school and what they would like to see.”

According to a press release, this is the first time the school has gone through this process since 1974.

Booker T. Washington High School was accredited by the State Board of Education in 1914 — the first accredited public high school for Black students in the commonwealth.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com

