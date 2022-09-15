Read full article on original website
Voices for Children brings superheroes to Flint
FLINT, MI -- Masked and caped superheroes could be seen running through the streets of Flint on Saturday. The group of runners were participants in the Superhero 5K Race and 1K Fun Run, a charity race that raises money for the local Voices For Children Advocacy Center that serves child victims of abuse and neglect and their families.
Saginaw school back to using messaging app after attack Tuesday
SAGINAW, Mich. — An attack on a popular messaging app used by parents and teachers resulted in an inappropriate picture sent to families Tuesday. Seesaw is a messaging app that helps better communicate between teachers, parents, and even students. It also has options for instructional learning for children. The...
Grand Blanc Students Busted After Offensive Messages Go Public
Several Grand Blanc students are facing disciplinary action after their offensive private messages became public. According to ABC 12, some members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and some cheerleaders were involved in a string of private Snapchat videos in which they were seen doing Hitler salutes, adding Hitler-type mustaches, and in some cases, exposing themselves.
Saginaw county superintendents respond to state-wide third-grade reading levels
SAGINAW, MI—School is back in session and many students are back in classrooms. Many of them, though, may have more of an uphill battle than others according to data released by the State of Michigan. Numbers released by MISchoolData on M-STEP testing showed across Saginaw County, nearly two-thirds of...
Flint school board president attempts to throw out two members from heated meeting
FLINT, MI – New Flint Board of Education President Carol McIntosh attempted to have two board trustees removed by police Wednesday night after they appealed one her of rulings. Neither member, Joyce Ellis-McNeal or Laura MacIntyre, were forced to leave the meeting after it came to a vote when...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Local teacher dies in crash; shroom fest is here
It’s sometimes our unfortunate duty to report sad news – like the death this week of longtime Saline High School teacher Trisca Beasley. Beasley, who was also remembered for coaching volleyball at Manchester High School, was killed in a Kent County car crash, according to a story by reporter Marty Slagter.
Flint schools receives bids on 8 of 13 vacant properties for sale
FLINT, MI – Flint Community Schools has received bids on eight of its 13 vacant properties that were listed for sale. Thrun Law Firm, who is managing the sale process for the district, made a presentation to the Flint Board of Education at its Wednesday, Sept. 14 meeting. The...
Paraprofessionals demand higher wages at Flint Board of Education meeting
FLINT, MI -- A group of nearly 20 paraprofessionals that work with Flint Community Schools attended the Board of Education’s Sept. 14 meeting to demand higher wages. After comments from multiple paraprofessionals and Carmella Johnson, SEIU Local 517M Paraprofessional Unit president, board member Laura MacIntyre made a motion at the beginning of the meeting to reopen wage and contract discussions with the union.
Saline Area Schools District Announces Death of Teacher Trisca Beasley
The Saline Area Schools District Monday night announced the death of Trisca Beasley. According to the announcement, Beasley died unexpectedly Sept. 12. She taught math for 21 years at Saline High School and was involved in many student activities, including volleyball and the Math Club. Beasley resided in Manchester, where she was once coach of the varsity volleyball team.
Results released of weeks worth water testing done in Flint
FLINT, Mich.---A non-profit group is releasing it's findings into the quality of the cities water. This comes after a week of testing by the National Clean Water Collective in all nine wards of the city. Founder, Syrah Scott, tells Mid-Michigan NOW's Chloe Godbold that although high levels of lead were...
Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman
Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
‘Veterans Stand Down’ event in Davison area will host guest speakers, veterans resources
DAVISON TWP, MI -- A Veterans Stand Down event at the Lake Callis Recreation Complex in Davison Township will host entertainment and support services for Genesee County veterans this weekend. The event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lake Callis, 1152 N....
Longtime Flint pastor remembered for community impact, activism
FLINT, MI - Dr. Lewis Randolph always put the Flint community first throughout his life. On Saturday, Sept. 10, Randolph died at age 76, and the community he loved has banded together to express its gratitude. His son, Marcus Adolphus Randolph, said his father will always be remembered by those...
10 Grand Blanc football players suspended following investigation
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — 10 players from Grand Blanc High School (GBHS) are disciplined after alleged offensive messages were addressed Thursday. There was a group chat involving over 20 Grand Blanc students. The content of the messages varied over time but included racist, sexist, anti-LGBTQIA+ jokes, memes and other inappropriate material.
Free after 25-year prison sentence, man brings families of the incarcerated together in Flint
FLINT, MI - Families of prisoners who’ve served lengthy sentences gathered Friday in Flint at the Vehicle Center Social Club to share stories of the difficulties living life without their loved ones and to advocate for their release. The Sept. 16 event was created by Michael Thompson, a Flint...
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
East Lansing police seek subjects in assault behind Crunchy’s
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people in connection with an East Lansing assault. According to authorities, the assault happened Sept. 3, behind Crunchy’s on Grand River Avenue. Police released photos of subjects believed to have been involved. Further details were not revealed.
What’s happening with nurses at Michigan Medicine?
Michigan Medicine has failed to bargain in good faith with its nurses, the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council alleges. With the union and the University of Michigan at a stalemate after six months of negotiations, 6,200 MNA-UMPNC nurses have worked without a contract since the previous one expired June 30. In that time, the union has organized rallies and created a community petition to call attention to its demands for safer working conditions for nurses.
City of Flint partners with STAT EMS, aims to improve emergency response times
FLINT, Mich. – A new partnership has been formed in Flint in hopes of improving response times in emergency situations. The City of Flint has announced a team-up with STAT EMS. According to the city, STAT EMS will have crews operating out of Flint’s mini police stations and fire...
Porta-potty in Royal Oak park has residents fuming
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lynette Kipp isn't getting what she expected when Royal Oak revamped the neighborhood park - a port-a-potty on Longfellow Avenue. "A lovely outhouse to look at while I sit on my porch," she said. "There is no screening, no landscaping, there is nothing to camouflage it. It is just sitting right out there for all to see and smell."
