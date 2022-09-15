ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Flint Journal

Voices for Children brings superheroes to Flint

FLINT, MI -- Masked and caped superheroes could be seen running through the streets of Flint on Saturday. The group of runners were participants in the Superhero 5K Race and 1K Fun Run, a charity race that raises money for the local Voices For Children Advocacy Center that serves child victims of abuse and neglect and their families.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Saginaw school back to using messaging app after attack Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. — An attack on a popular messaging app used by parents and teachers resulted in an inappropriate picture sent to families Tuesday. Seesaw is a messaging app that helps better communicate between teachers, parents, and even students. It also has options for instructional learning for children. The...
SAGINAW, MI
1470 WFNT

Grand Blanc Students Busted After Offensive Messages Go Public

Several Grand Blanc students are facing disciplinary action after their offensive private messages became public. According to ABC 12, some members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and some cheerleaders were involved in a string of private Snapchat videos in which they were seen doing Hitler salutes, adding Hitler-type mustaches, and in some cases, exposing themselves.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Grand Blanc, MI
Grand Blanc, MI
Education
The Flint Journal

Paraprofessionals demand higher wages at Flint Board of Education meeting

FLINT, MI -- A group of nearly 20 paraprofessionals that work with Flint Community Schools attended the Board of Education’s Sept. 14 meeting to demand higher wages. After comments from multiple paraprofessionals and Carmella Johnson, SEIU Local 517M Paraprofessional Unit president, board member Laura MacIntyre made a motion at the beginning of the meeting to reopen wage and contract discussions with the union.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Administration#Blanc#Messaging Apps#K12#Highschool#Flint School#Grand Blanc High School#Black Student Union
thesalinepost.com

Saline Area Schools District Announces Death of Teacher Trisca Beasley

The Saline Area Schools District Monday night announced the death of Trisca Beasley. According to the announcement, Beasley died unexpectedly Sept. 12. She taught math for 21 years at Saline High School and was involved in many student activities, including volleyball and the Math Club. Beasley resided in Manchester, where she was once coach of the varsity volleyball team.
SALINE, MI
nbc25news.com

Results released of weeks worth water testing done in Flint

FLINT, Mich.---A non-profit group is releasing it's findings into the quality of the cities water. This comes after a week of testing by the National Clean Water Collective in all nine wards of the city. Founder, Syrah Scott, tells Mid-Michigan NOW's Chloe Godbold that although high levels of lead were...
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
nbc25news.com

10 Grand Blanc football players suspended following investigation

GRAND BLANC, Mich. — 10 players from Grand Blanc High School (GBHS) are disciplined after alleged offensive messages were addressed Thursday. There was a group chat involving over 20 Grand Blanc students. The content of the messages varied over time but included racist, sexist, anti-LGBTQIA+ jokes, memes and other inappropriate material.
GRAND BLANC, MI
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing police seek subjects in assault behind Crunchy’s

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people in connection with an East Lansing assault. According to authorities, the assault happened Sept. 3, behind Crunchy’s on Grand River Avenue. Police released photos of subjects believed to have been involved. Further details were not revealed.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

What’s happening with nurses at Michigan Medicine?

Michigan Medicine has failed to bargain in good faith with its nurses, the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council alleges. With the union and the University of Michigan at a stalemate after six months of negotiations, 6,200 MNA-UMPNC nurses have worked without a contract since the previous one expired June 30. In that time, the union has organized rallies and created a community petition to call attention to its demands for safer working conditions for nurses.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Porta-potty in Royal Oak park has residents fuming

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lynette Kipp isn't getting what she expected when Royal Oak revamped the neighborhood park - a port-a-potty on Longfellow Avenue. "A lovely outhouse to look at while I sit on my porch," she said. "There is no screening, no landscaping, there is nothing to camouflage it. It is just sitting right out there for all to see and smell."
ROYAL OAK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy