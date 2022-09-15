ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IFLScience

What Was Gigantopithecus? The Largest Ape To Ever Walk Earth

Gigantopithecus is the largest ape that ever walked on Earth. For over 1.7 million years, this giant – and deeply mysterious – gorilla-like beast ruled the forests of eastern Asia, but it still manages to capture our imagination and stir curiosity even today. When did Gigantopithecus go extinct?
BGR.com

Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’

Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
Inc.com

Elon Musk Just Made His Boldest Prediction Yet. Will He Be Right This Time?

Elon Musk is no stranger to making bold statements. It's on-brand for him to say something big is going to happen sometime in the near future, contrary to most evidence or expert opinion. He's done it for autonomous vehicles, robotics, and the Covid-19 pandemic, among many other things. Let's take...
Space.com

A change in Jupiter's orbit could make Earth even friendlier to life

The surface of our planet could be even more hospitable to life if the gas giant shifted its orbit. A shift in Jupiter's orbit could make Earth's surface even more hospitable to life than it already is, new research suggests. University of California-Riverside (UCR) scientists simulated alternative arrangements of our...
LiveScience

Blazing comet tail is whipped by solar winds in astonishing astronomy photo

An ethereal image of Comet Leonard traveling against the solar wind has taken the top prize in the Royal Observatory Greenwich’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest. Austrian photographer Gerald Rhemann caught the view of the comet and its sweeping tail on Christmas Day, 2021 from Namibia. Rhemann’s image reveals a ghostly veil of gas from the comet being caught and swept away by solar wind.
CNN

Meet the mystery diamond from outer space

Scientists have talked about the possibility of a mineral stronger than the diamond we know and love. Now, this hardy rock may have been found on Earth's surface, and new research suggests it came from a dwarf planet that existed billions of years ago.
