Read full article on original website
Related
IFLScience
What Was Gigantopithecus? The Largest Ape To Ever Walk Earth
Gigantopithecus is the largest ape that ever walked on Earth. For over 1.7 million years, this giant – and deeply mysterious – gorilla-like beast ruled the forests of eastern Asia, but it still manages to capture our imagination and stir curiosity even today. When did Gigantopithecus go extinct?
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’
Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
Heinz, Waitrose, and over 800 other brands lost rights to use the royal coat of arms on products after the queen died. Now they must prove the royal family uses their products to get it back.
The Royal Warrant is granted by the monarch, therefore they became void after Queen Elizabeth II died. Now, King Charles III has to grant them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a 4-Billion-Year-Old Ancient Piece of Earth’s Crust Underneath Western Australia
Lasers pave the path for finding ancient crust. Curtin University researchers have discovered evidence of an approximately four billion-year-old piece of the Earth’s crust that exists beneath the South-West of Western Australia by using lasers smaller than a human hair to target microscopic grains of a mineral extracted from beach sand.
natureworldnews.com
4000-Foot Coral Reef Sits in the Middle of Australian Desert, Scientists Rethink "Featureless" Description
Scientists have to reevaluate the description of the Australian desert as being "featureless" in light of the discovery of the remains of a 4000-foot coral reef that is millions of years old and was located in the middle of the desert. The reef was discovered in Nullarbor Plain, located in...
Spruce Trees Are Invading the Arctic. Here’s What That Means for Our Planet.
We were pushing through head-high willows along a brushy caribou trail, five days into our week-long trek across Alaska’s Noatak valley, when my hiking partner, Brad Meiklejohn, startled me with a command. “Stop!” he said. “Look to your left.”. I froze—nobody wants to hear a warning like...
natureworldnews.com
Fossilized Trees in Siberia Reveal Anthropogenic Warming Led to the Hottest Climate in over Seven Millennia
Fossilized trees in Siberia have just revealed the hottest summers or hottest climate in the last seven millennia is happening now. This is according to a new study led by researchers from the Ural Federal University in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The findings were based on the analysis of the annual growth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inc.com
Elon Musk Just Made His Boldest Prediction Yet. Will He Be Right This Time?
Elon Musk is no stranger to making bold statements. It's on-brand for him to say something big is going to happen sometime in the near future, contrary to most evidence or expert opinion. He's done it for autonomous vehicles, robotics, and the Covid-19 pandemic, among many other things. Let's take...
Watch Hundreds of 'Mythical' Fin Whales Gather for Ultimate Feeding Frenzy
Filmmaker Bertie Gregory told Newsweek that the whales were in a feeding frenzy, with thousands of penguins, seals and albatross creating a big wildlife party
Phys.org
Recent findings from Iceland's Fagradalsfjall eruptions change what we know about how volcanoes work
It isn't every day that we learn something that fundamentally changes how we understand our world. But for UC Santa Barbara Earth scientist Matthew Jackson and the thousands of volcanologists across the globe, such a revelation has occurred. While sampling magma from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland, Jackson and his...
A change in Jupiter's orbit could make Earth even friendlier to life
The surface of our planet could be even more hospitable to life if the gas giant shifted its orbit. A shift in Jupiter's orbit could make Earth's surface even more hospitable to life than it already is, new research suggests. University of California-Riverside (UCR) scientists simulated alternative arrangements of our...
A sunspot 4 times the size of Earth let out a 10-million-degree-solar flare
It caused a brief radio blackout over the Pacific.
Blazing comet tail is whipped by solar winds in astonishing astronomy photo
An ethereal image of Comet Leonard traveling against the solar wind has taken the top prize in the Royal Observatory Greenwich’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest. Austrian photographer Gerald Rhemann caught the view of the comet and its sweeping tail on Christmas Day, 2021 from Namibia. Rhemann’s image reveals a ghostly veil of gas from the comet being caught and swept away by solar wind.
Meet the mystery diamond from outer space
Scientists have talked about the possibility of a mineral stronger than the diamond we know and love. Now, this hardy rock may have been found on Earth's surface, and new research suggests it came from a dwarf planet that existed billions of years ago.
Comments / 1