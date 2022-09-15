ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids 7-year-old dies from fentanyl poisoning, family wants justice

By Julie Dunmire
 2 days ago
On June 11, 2022, 7-year-old Jeremy Thompson Jr. was found unresponsive.

His death was determined to be because of a toxic level of fentanyl found in his system.

Family says, against their better judgment, they allowed Jeremy, who they call "Deuce," to stay with his mother, Briasia Allen.

"He loved his mom," Jeremy's aunt Rose Lewis said.

For most of his life, Deuce was cared for by his father and paternal grandmother, due to Allen's drug habit.

Hospital records state while his grandmother wept beside Deuce's lifeless body at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, Allen was outside, wanting to smoke a cigarette.

Rose Lewis, Deuce's aunt, says the day her nephew was found unresponsive at Allen's Grand Rapids apartment, Allen first contacted her boyfriend before calling 911. Deuce had been staying there for a few weeks, after Allen asked their family for time with her child. Police records confirm Allen texted her boyfriend before calling emergency services.

The family believes Deuce was left unresponsive far longer than his mother claims. Deuce was given CPR for more than an hour. His mother never informed EMS personnel he had possibly come in contact with drugs. He was given epinephrine for an allergic reaction.

“Had you been honest, my soul tells me, with the emergency response team, the truth: ‘it’s likely he could’ve gotten ahold to fentanyl,’ told the truth, they could have administered Narcan,” Lewis said.

Lewis believes Tide Pods and bleach tablets found in Deuce's room were planted.

Lewis says she's "cracked the case" and wants those responsible for the death of her nephew to be held accountable. A raid by Grand Rapids Police found a gun and a "powdery white substance" in Deuce's bedroom.

“How do you love yourself over your child? I don’t. I don’t love myself more than I love my kids. There’s nothing in this world I wouldn’t do for my kids, or to save my kids,” Lewis said.

Deuce loved to play Fortnite, fish, spend time with his family and loved his little brother.

“It’s been three months. Why does she get to walk around and continue to live her life comfortably?" Lewis said.

