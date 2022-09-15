ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara CHP to host car seat safety check

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
California Highway Patrol is inviting people to get their child's car seat checked on Saturday.

The safety seat check is happening in Santa Barbara from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 17 and is free to the public.

CHP says checks are happening by appointment only, and those who are interested can call Officer Gutierrez at 805-967-1234 to make an appointment and get the location's address.

Officers will check to make sure all child car seats are installed correctly and will search for recalls. CHP says they will not issue citations.

The program is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

