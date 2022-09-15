Parents of 7-year-old boy who brought guns to school won't face charges

The parents of the Cochise Elementary School child who brought two guns and ammunition to school won't face charges.

KGUN 9 obtained documents from the Cochise County Attorney that state no felony charges will be filed against the parents.

The office declined to pursue charges because there was insufficient evidence to ensure a reasonable likelihood of a conviction.

They say the boy used a step stool to reach a high shelf to get the guns.

In Arizona, no law requires parents to keep guns in a safe or separated from ammunition.

The boy, who attends Cochise School in Cochise, Ariz., is facing charges. The school is located at 5025 N. Bowie Ave.