Cochise, AZ

Parents of 7-year-old boy who brought guns to school won't face charges

By Martha Serda
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
The parents of the Cochise Elementary School child who brought two guns and ammunition to school won't face charges.

KGUN 9 obtained documents from the Cochise County Attorney that state no felony charges will be filed against the parents.

The office declined to pursue charges because there was insufficient evidence to ensure a reasonable likelihood of a conviction.

They say the boy used a step stool to reach a high shelf to get the guns.

In Arizona, no law requires parents to keep guns in a safe or separated from ammunition.

The boy, who attends Cochise School in Cochise, Ariz., is facing charges. The school is located at 5025 N. Bowie Ave.

Splash1970
2d ago

Just because there isn't an Az law saying guns have to be locked up and kept separate from ammo, doesn't mean it shouldn't be done. Responsibility people. They should absolutely 💯 be charged. 7 years old!!!! Part of the problem in this country- people aren't held accountable. We raised 3 and had multiple guns in the home. They were educated on the dangers and we took all the necessary precautions.

_Samuel_
2d ago

This is why "gun control" measures already in place don't work. They let irresponsible idiots like this go scott free, but try to take more rights away from responsible gun owners.

nicyboosma
2d ago

as it should be. parents are not responsible for what their children do and if you think they are then I hope your kid(s) are perfect like you think they are and never screw up

