WLWT 5
Oktoberfest kicks off in downtown Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Friday night, people are flooding the streets to check out the music, drinks, and food at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. “It's great. It's a good time. Good beer, good food, I love it,” visitor Dave Minner said. From the live bands to the endless meal options from more...
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
While summer is quickly slipping away, there's still plenty to enjoy around the Tri-State as we head into fall.
spectrumnews1.com
Pickleball at Sawyer Point: New riverfront facility showcases Cincinnati as 'top city in Midwest' for fast-growing sport
CINCINNATI — Gary Lessis fell in love with the sport of pickleball pretty much as soon as he picked up a paddle three years ago while playing with a friend in Madeira, Ohio. Since then, the now-62-year-old has worked tirelessly to create a larger fan base closer to his home— like, literally across the street. The downtown Cincinnati resident started the Pickleball at Sawyer Point club based out of the picturesque riverfront park of the same name.
WLWT 5
Watch: 100 wiener dogs dressed like hot dogs race at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Not all wieners are winners, but all winners are wieners. One hundred dachshund pups – each dressed in a hot dog bun costume – raced Friday morning for the coveted title of fastest wiener dog in Cincinnati. It's an annual event that kicks off Oktoberfest...
cincymusic.com
Kroger Wellness Festival Has Something For Everyone
The Kroger Wellness Festival kicks off Friday, September 23rd through Saturday, September 24th at The Banks on Freedom Way!. The Kroger Wellness Festival is a FREE public event designed to raise awareness of Kroger and the products they offer, while also sharing a vision of physical and mental health for all. 2022 is bound to be the biggest festival yet, and you can enjoy it all in downtown Cincinnati. View the 2022 festival event schedule.
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a delicious pizza pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If the answer is yes, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you want a NY-style slice of pizza, you should check out this pizzeria. Customers love the King Works pizza, which is topped with pepperoni, spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pineapple, smoked bacon, and extra cheese. The Calypso is another customer recommendation; this pizza is topped with garlic infused olive oil, spinach, red onion, tomato, pineapple, green olives, goat cheese, and basil, and has a sesame seed crust.
WLWT 5
Tell your boss! Mayor declares Friday half-day holiday for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Take a half-day on Friday — the mayor says it's OK. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has proclaimed Friday a citywide half-day holiday in honor of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. "Nobody else in the country does Oktoberfest as big and as proudly as we do here in Cincinnati," Pureval...
WLWT 5
Asian Night Market opening in downtown Cincinnati during BLINK
A new food and culture experience is coming to downtown Cincinnati during the BLINK light festival. Asianati is opening an Asian Night Market during the lights festival, bringing the sights and sounds of a traditional night market experience to BLINK. Asian Night Markets are seen throughout the world, known for...
WLWT 5
Doughnut shop selling chili dip doughnut with Skyline chili
NORWOOD, Ohio — Calling all Skyline Chili fans!. Starlight Doughnut Lab is debuting a new sweet treat just in time for football season. The chili dip doughnut is filled with typical dip ingredients like Skyline chili, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and onion. The shop plans to offer the doughnut...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?
Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: September 15–18
Ist going to be a big weekend for Cincinnati. From cultural fests to dance showcases, gripping dramas and soaring musical performances and a new event celebrating the city’s beverage scene, there’s loads to do in the tri-state. The Cincinnati Ballet launches its season with a second weekend of...
rnbcincy.com
These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Haunted houses. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a...
eaglecountryonline.com
Navy Bean Fall Festival Happens This Weekend in Rising Sun
Kristine Kabbes and The Skallywags will headline the event on Saturday night. (Rising Sun, Ind.) - The 35th annual Navy Bean Fall Festival begins Friday, September 16 at 3:00 p.m. in downtown Rising Sun. Along with the featured attraction of navy beans and cornbread along the riverfront, the event includes amusement rides, vendors, strolling performers, costumed characters, and live bands on both days.
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
spectrumnews1.com
Preble County event planners bring back annual Pork Festival
EATON, Ohio — Every September, the Preble County Fairgrounds are flooded with tens of thousands of people hoping to get their fill of the region’s most famous meals as the smell of bacon, pork chops and sausage fills the air. For its 51st year, the Preble County Pork...
Union representing Kroger workers in Central Ohio files strike authorization
CINCINNATI — After failing to reach a tentative agreement this week, Kroger employees’ union in the Columbus-area voted for strike authorization. >>Ohio judge temporarily blocks abortion ban in state; Local clinic reopens doors starting next week. Our news partners at 10TV report a spokesperson from the store chain...
Carew Tower's new owner filed liens against himself
Last month, Carew Tower sold for $18 million. This month, $11.5 million in new liens were filed against the property.
WKRC
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
insideradio.com
Sleeping On A Cot At WLW Is How Sean Compton Started His Media Career.
Sean Compton is riding high in the TV business as President, Networks at Nexstar Media Group, the nation’s largest local broadcast TV group. But he first made his media mark in radio and the story of how he got his foot in the door is a classic tale of dues paying and determination.
