wabi.tv
347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
lcnme.com
New District Ranger Named for Damariscotta Area
Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service announced Ranger Scott Maddox has accepted the District Forest Ranger position in the Damariscotta District. Maddox assumed his new role on Sept. 4. Maddox is a 22-year veteran with 17 wildland fire mobilizations across the U.S. and training qualifications,...
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Jim Amaral Finds Diverse Human Experiences in Global Travels
Borealis Breads’ owner Jim Amaral may be better known as a businessman at the forefront of Maine’s thriving local food movement, but he credits his travels abroad for helping him arrive where he is today. The majority of Amaral’s traveling occurred after he turned 18. Born in England...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
lcnme.com
Drive-Up Flu Vaccine Clinic Schedule
LincolnHealth’s drive-up flu clinics begin later this month and extend until Saturday, Oct. 22. All clinics are being offered on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Lincoln Medical Partners locations in Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor, and Wiscasset participating. The vaccination process begins with participants driving up to register...
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
Spike in motorcycle deaths reveals common themes
MAINE, Maine — Twenty-eight people have died from a motorcycle crash this year, marking the highest number recorded for the past five years in Maine. Just this morning, Sept. 15, one more rider was fatally injured in a crash in Gorham. In 2021, the total number of motorcycle-related deaths...
WPFO
Maine State Police investigate death of 2-year-old
NAPLES (WGME) - Maine State Police say they are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was struck in the driveway of a home in Naples. Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, police got a 911 call from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Right after the call, the Naples...
WMTW
Gun found in Maine student's backpack
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston school officials say an elementary student inadvertently brought a handgun to school on Thursday. Superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to parents that as students were getting ready for dismissal at Connors Elementary, a student told a teacher his mother left her wallet in his backpack.
Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
WGME
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
Yarmouth rollover crash closes I-295 Thursday night
YARMOUTH, Maine — Yarmouth police, fire, and rescue responded to a report of a rollover crash near Exit 17 on Interstate 295 around 10:48 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a rolled-over Ford Escape with two occupants trapped inside, a Gorham Police Department Facebook post said.
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
nbcboston.com
2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway
A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
'She was an old soul' | Family of 9-year-old killed in Standish asking others to spread kindness
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Since her untimely death in June, the family of 9-year-old Hallie Oldham is taking everyday moment by moment. This summer, the Oldham family had been staying at a campground on Sebago Lake when a powerful windstorm swept through. Hallie was injured in the storm. She didn’t survive.
WMTW
Man shot, hospitalized following altercation in Lewiston, police say
LEWISTON, Maine — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Lewiston Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to WMTW. Officials say they were called to the Place St. Marie Housing Development on Oxford Street around 2:40 p.m. According to police, when they arrived they found a man...
wabi.tv
Teen critically injured after accident on Route 2
RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) - A teenager is in the hospital after being hit by a truck while riding his bike Friday morning in Rumford. The incident occurred on Route 2. Police say the 14-year-old bicyclist from Rumford has serious injuries and was flown to a hospital. At last report, the...
