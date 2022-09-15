ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

wabi.tv

347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

New District Ranger Named for Damariscotta Area

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service announced Ranger Scott Maddox has accepted the District Forest Ranger position in the Damariscotta District. Maddox assumed his new role on Sept. 4. Maddox is a 22-year veteran with 17 wildland fire mobilizations across the U.S. and training qualifications,...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Drive-Up Flu Vaccine Clinic Schedule

LincolnHealth’s drive-up flu clinics begin later this month and extend until Saturday, Oct. 22. All clinics are being offered on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Lincoln Medical Partners locations in Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor, and Wiscasset participating. The vaccination process begins with participants driving up to register...
WISCASSET, ME
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Spike in motorcycle deaths reveals common themes

MAINE, Maine — Twenty-eight people have died from a motorcycle crash this year, marking the highest number recorded for the past five years in Maine. Just this morning, Sept. 15, one more rider was fatally injured in a crash in Gorham. In 2021, the total number of motorcycle-related deaths...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine State Police investigate death of 2-year-old

NAPLES (WGME) - Maine State Police say they are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was struck in the driveway of a home in Naples. Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, police got a 911 call from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Right after the call, the Naples...
NAPLES, ME
WMTW

Gun found in Maine student's backpack

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston school officials say an elementary student inadvertently brought a handgun to school on Thursday. Superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to parents that as students were getting ready for dismissal at Connors Elementary, a student told a teacher his mother left her wallet in his backpack.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Yarmouth rollover crash closes I-295 Thursday night

YARMOUTH, Maine — Yarmouth police, fire, and rescue responded to a report of a rollover crash near Exit 17 on Interstate 295 around 10:48 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a rolled-over Ford Escape with two occupants trapped inside, a Gorham Police Department Facebook post said.
YARMOUTH, ME
nbcboston.com

2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway

A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
NAPLES, ME
WMTW

Man shot, hospitalized following altercation in Lewiston, police say

LEWISTON, Maine — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Lewiston Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to WMTW. Officials say they were called to the Place St. Marie Housing Development on Oxford Street around 2:40 p.m. According to police, when they arrived they found a man...
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Teen critically injured after accident on Route 2

RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) - A teenager is in the hospital after being hit by a truck while riding his bike Friday morning in Rumford. The incident occurred on Route 2. Police say the 14-year-old bicyclist from Rumford has serious injuries and was flown to a hospital. At last report, the...
RUMFORD, ME

Community Policy