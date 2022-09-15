Effective: 2022-09-15 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-15 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern El Paso, western Crowley and northeastern Pueblo Counties through 345 PM MDT At 259 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Truckton to 14 miles northeast of Pueblo Depot to near Boone. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El Paso, western Crowley and northeastern Pueblo Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CROWLEY COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO