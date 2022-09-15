ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Mark Finchem criticized for using antisemitic trope

By Jerod MacDonald-Evoy
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2RTe_0hx86Zvg00

Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem speaking with attendees at rally for Donald Trump in Florence on Jan. 15, 2022. Photo by Gage Skidmore | Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

Oro Valley Republican Representative and candidate for Secretary of State Mark Finchem is being criticized for his continued use of an antisemitic trope in an attack on his Democratic opponent Adrian Fontes. The trope is connected to a QAnon conspiracy theory

In a tweet Wednesday , Finchem said that Democratic politicians are all “liars and deceivers” who are loyal to George Soros and Mike Bloomberg and implored his audience to “not be deceived.”

Soros, a wealthy Hungarian-born businessman and philanthropist, has become the boogeyman of the right-wing due to his financing of many left-leaning causes and politicians. This has led to a large number of conspiracy theories around the man which have been debunked but still persist to this day, some of which are rooted in QAnon and antisemitism .

Both Soros and Bloomberg are Jewish.

“ I think it is fair to say that context is everything,” Tim Eckstein, board chair with the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix said to the Arizona Mirror . “ An attack on George Soros for some specific thing he has done or said is fine, or at least not on its face antisemitic.”

Finchem has invoked Soros’ name 24 times on his Telegram channel, often saying he is going up against the “Soros machine” or his “Soros funded opponent” or claiming that the media is funded by Soros. On his Gab, a hotspot for antisemitism , he has also pushed the Soros conspiracy theory, among others, such as that the media is controlled by the CIA.

“If you don’t show up, you cant win the office. It is an inconvenient truth in politics. And, I might add, the corrupt mockingbird media cartel HATES me,” Finchem said in one comment referring to the belief that the media is a propaganda arm of the CIA referring to a long defunct program .

“The invocation of his name, however, as a stand-in for Jewish financier/elitist who is part of a broad conspiracy aimed at world domination, is rooted in antisemitic ideology going back to the 19 th Century,” Eckstein said, adding that the repeated use of Soros’ name by a candidate with a track record of conspiratorial thinking is “deeply troubling.”

Finchem did not respond to a request for comment for this story but shortly after the Arizona Mirror reached out to him, he shared a post on social media saying that his statements were not antisemitic.

“Calling out Soros and Bloomberg and their political objectives is not anti-Semitic,” Finchem said in a post shared across his social media platforms. “This is a political discussion, not a religious one. I love the Jewish people. I do not love Marxists who hate America. The gaslighting of patriots must end NOW.”

Earlier this year Finchem received the endorsement of two known antisemite conspiracy theorists, Andrew Torba and Jarron Jackson .

“[I]t is hard to conclude anything other than that Rep. Finchem seems to believe that trafficking in antisemitic tropes enhances his chances of getting elected,” Eckstein said.

Finchem has also appeared at a QAnon conspiracy theory conference where the opening video showed antisemitic images and debunked conspiracy theories .

The Arizona Mirror found one video, created by the same company used for the event, that claimed the Titanic disaster was a hoax, Adolf Hitler faked his death and baby blood is being harvested as part of a popular QAnon conspiracy about Hollywood elites . Another video also superimposed the Star of David among images of the 9/11 attacks .

At the same conference Finchem compared the murder of six million people in Holocaust to cancel culture.

“You know what happened in the 1940s, right? Six million Jews were exterminated because they were dehumanized. (Kurt Tucholsky) said, ‘A country is not just what it does, it’s what it tolerates.’ We have become far too tolerant of those who would try to ‘cancel culture’ us, of those who would tell us to sit down and shut up,” he said. “And Aristotle, another notable, said tolerance is the last virtue left of a failing society.”

The JCRC denounced Finchem’s tweet saying his “reliance on #antisemitic tropes to spearhead” his campaign are “an embarrassment to the majority of #Arizona residents and serves to reinforce that you cannot be trusted to serve as our Secretary of State.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Mark Finchem criticized for using antisemitic trope appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs wants to avoid a debate with Kari Lake, but Clean Elections rejected her town hall proposal

Democrat Katie Hobbs will not get her wish for separate televised town hall interviews of herself and fellow gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Arizona’s Clean Elections Commission decided Thursday.  The decision was a blow to Hobbs, whose campaign had requested the elimination of direct interaction between the candidates, arguing that Lake “only wants a spectacle.”  The […] The post Katie Hobbs wants to avoid a debate with Kari Lake, but Clean Elections rejected her town hall proposal appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake endorsed an antisemitic Oklahoma Republican who says ‘the Jews’ are evil

Less than a month ago, Kari Lake rejected an endorsement from a prominent antisemite, saying that she “absolutely denounces bigotry in all its forms, especially anti-semitism.” This week, the Republican nominee for Arizona’s governor gave her full-throated endorsement to an Oklahoma legislative candidate who has said “the Jews” are evidence that “evil exists.” Lake said […] The post Kari Lake endorsed an antisemitic Oklahoma Republican who says ‘the Jews’ are evil appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Arizona Mirror

After sparking outrage, Kari Lake has rescinded her endorsement of an Oklahoma antisemite

Kari Lake has rescinded her endorsement of an antisemitic Republican legislative candidate in Oklahoma after her support of a man who said “the Jews” are evidence that “evil exists” became a political firestorm. Lake’s campaign spokesman Ross Trumble on Monday confirmed that the GOP gubernatorial candidate had withdrawn her endorsement of Jarrin Jackson, a far-right […] The post After sparking outrage, Kari Lake has rescinded her endorsement of an Oklahoma antisemite appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Soros
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Gage Skidmore
The Independent

NRA-backed Ted Cruz blasted for speech declaring ‘there have been too many mass shootings’

Sen Ted Cruz took to the Senate floor on Wednesday morning to decry the number of mass shootings that his state of Texas has seen in recent years — prompting exasperation from a number of observers who were quick to note that Mr Cruz has been a staunch opponent of gun control measures. “Mr President, there have been too damn many mass shootings,” Mr Cruz said after listing a number of recent mass shootings, including incidents in Uvalde, Santa Fe, Sutherland Springs, El Paso and Dallas. gee, it's almost like guns are a problem pic.twitter.com/RUVHmOkv7i— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Cia#Tropes#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Republican#Flickr Cc By Sa#State#Democratic#Qanon#Hungarian#Jewish#The Arizona Mirror#Anti Semitic
The Independent

Critics ridicule Tom Cotton over complaints about Sarah Palin results

A Republican from Arkansas faced ridicule on social media after his reaction to Wednesday night’s election results in Alaska showed a sudden concern for the will of the voters.The whole snafu originated on Wednesday evening with the loss of Sarah Palin, the Trump-backed candidate, for Alaska’s open US House seat. Ms Palin survived the first round of Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting procedure, which was used for the first time this cycle, but was defeated by Mary Peltola in the second round. Ms Peltola will become the first Democrat to represent the state in the US House in 50 years.That...
ALASKA STATE
The Atlantic

Sarah Palin Could Be a Harbinger

It once seemed mathematically impossible that a Democrat could win a state that Trump won by 10 points. But last Wednesday, that’s exactly what happened in the state of Alaska. In a special election to replace the late Republican congressman Don Young, Democrat Mary Peltola beat Republicans Nick Begich III and Sarah Palin—the former governor of Alaska and onetime GOP vice-presidential nominee—and will now serve out the rest of Young’s term. The three candidates will again duke it out for the traditionally red congressional seat in November. In the meantime, Cook Political Report has moved its rating of that seat from “Likely R” to “Toss Up.”
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

AOC lashes out at Republicans, accuses them of 'crimes against humanity' over migrant busing

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lashed out at Republicans Friday, accusing politicians of committing "crimes against humanity" after transporting immigrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris this week. Without specifically naming the politicians, Ocasio-Cortez said the "trafficking" of the immigrants who illegally crossed the southern border of the United...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Oath Keepers: Leaked membership list includes police and politicians

Hundreds of US public officials, police officers and soldiers are or have been involved with the far-right Oath Keepers militia, according to a report from an anti-extremism organisation. The Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism compared the names from a leak of Oath Keepers membership rolls with public records and social...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Arizona Mirror

What Biden has and, maybe just as importantly, has not done

President Biden has announced he will be cutting or eliminating student loan debt for millions of Americans. It’s the latest in a growing list of tangible, beneficial achievements by his administration. One of the best ways to assess what President Biden has accomplished since taking office is to put his administration’s achievements into context — […] The post What Biden has and, maybe just as importantly, has <i>not</i> done appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems

Adrian Fontes is tired of responding to the outrageous claims of Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed Republican election denier with ties to QAnon. Fontes faces Finchem on the ballot this year for Arizona secretary of state.  Finchem has said that if elected the state’s chief election official, he would ban early voting, move away from electronic […] The post Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona supports the investigation into Trump, January 6 and the continuing threat to our democracy

Over the course of the summer, the House Select Committee on January 6th presented its findings from a year-long investigation into the months leading up to the election in 2020, the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, and what happened on that day. But the attack on our country didn’t end on that day. Here in Arizona, we have people like Trump-backed GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, far-right Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem, and U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar threatening our right to pick who leads us.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Border Patrol Condemns West Texas Account’s Stephen Miller Retweets

The top official at U.S. Customs and Border Protection said late Saturday the agency will investigate a flurry of online activity from one of its regional Twitter accounts, after a person running the account shared tweets critical of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies and liked a number of derogatory posts about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. In a statement, agency commissioner Chris Magnus called the retweets and likes “unauthorized and inappropriate content,” saying they did not “reflect the values of this administration.” Hours earlier, Twitter users had noticed the @CBPWestTexas account retweeting several posts from Stephen Miller, a one-time aide to former President Donald Trump, including one that railed against “Biden’s eradication of our border.” It had also liked at least two tweets that referred to Buttigieg as “Buttplug,” in a homophobic allusion to the secretary’s sexual orientation. “This must not happen again,” Magnus said in his statement.Looks like the person running @CBPWestTexas forgot to log off of the work account and started using it like their personal account. The "likes" are a dead giveaway—anti-Biden stuff, playground anti-gay insults against Buttigieg, etc...Will likely lead to disciplinary action. https://t.co/sc2KyA8ftE pic.twitter.com/Qgio9vvyKW— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) September 10, 2022 Read it at Associated Press
INTERNET
The Independent

Debate moderator hits back at Boebert attacks: ‘This debate is not about me!’

A far-right congresswoman infamous for spreading racist lies about her political enemies decided to take on a debate moderator instead of her opponent on Saturday. Rep Lauren Boebert clashed with her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch in a televised debate Saturday evening in her Colorado district but reserved some of her most memorable attacks for the moderator, Edie Sonn, who is a local official.
COLORADO STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy