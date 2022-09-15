ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

columbusnavigator.com

The Best Clothing Boutiques In The 614

Being a child of the 80’s, shopping malls have always been my jam. In middle school, there was nothing like strolling Westland Mall, hitting up ‘5-7-9’ or ‘County Seat.’ I loved to linger outside ‘Tinder Box’ because it smelled so good, and maybe swing by the ‘Piercing Pagoda’ for a new pair of earrings.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Kroger Marysville Grand Re-Opening Today

MARYSVILLE – Kroger is set to celebrate a newly remodeled Marysville store next week after more than 5 months of renovations and improvement. Located at 1501 West 5th Street, the store will officially unveil its $2 million renovation on Friday, September 16. Shoppers may explore the store’s updates, register to win one of eight $100 Kroger gift cards, sample food and take advantage of Grand Re-Opening specials.
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated dessert shops in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. #30. Rita’s Italian Ice – Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)– Detailed ratings:– Type of cuisine: Dessert– Price: $$ – $$$– Address: 2116 Henderson […]
COLUMBUS, OH
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kroger workers in Columbus, Ohio, vote to authorize a strike

Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. union members in central Ohio on Friday reportedly rejected the grocery retailer’s most-recent contract offer, prompting workers to authorize a strike. Local media and social media reported that members of Kroger union IFCW 1059 voted to strike, saying that a total of 12,500 workers at 82...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

At Home: The Clintonville Centennial

On a walk one day in her Clintonville neighborhood, Tisha Welday noticed a home for sale that she thought would be perfect for her and her husband, Chad. The couple, who have lived in Clintonville since moving back to Ohio in 2007, were looking for a property with more space and more land.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

The Market Says Goodbye to Italian Village; Here’s the Final Review

The Market: Food & Drink, formerly named The Market Italian Village, announced Thursday that the restaurant’s last service will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1022 Summit St. In the announcement on social media, no reason was given for the decision. The news comes as a surprise to many, including this magazine: We recently reviewed The Market for our September issue. The restaurant, owned by A&R Creative Group (The Crest, Alchemy), had recently undergone a renovation that was met with praise.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Kroger Store Employees May Strike Affecting Local Circleville Location

Circleville – Local Circleville Kroger workers said that they have a daily conversation about what happens next after they voted down the most recent Union offer and authorized a Union strike. A majority rejected the most recent, “last chance offer” that the company brought to the bargaining table. The...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

NEW Business: Sole Fresh Sneaker Boutique Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE – New SNEAKER BOUTIQUE coming to Chillicothe, and its grand opening is tomorrow. “Tired of driving outside the city to find the latest kicks? Or ordering online and having to wait weeks for delivery? No worries SOLE FRESH got you covered. Our goal is to bring something new...
columbusnavigator.com

Your Guide To Eating In Historic German Village

German Village is one of the most popular destinations in Columbus for residents and visitors alike. The historic neighborhood is full of charm. From the quaint brick streets to the late 1800s architecture, it’s always one of the top spots recommended to visitors who are coming to Columbus. There...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger union members vote to authorize strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Combatting crime with connection at Northland Unity Festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus organizations joined forces to bring the Northland community together with the goal of making it stronger. "The more we get together, the better it will be for all of us," said Rubye Kyles, who has lived in Northland for more than 46 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
Radio Ink

DaveMan Back In Columbus

David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
COLUMBUS, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, September 16-18, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Local farms are gearing up for Fall Festivals and activities! Start your planning by checking out these posts:. 5 Farms Where You Can Pick...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus kicks off Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month with inaugural parade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off in Columbus with the inaugural parade and program. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m., at Rich Street at Civic Center Drive, and ended near Gay and Front street. According to Columbus City Council, Latine, pronounced 'lah-tee-neh', was chosen instead...
COLUMBUS, OH

