Nancy’s Home Cooking will return to cater Rewash Refillery’s first birthday bashThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: No. 3 Ohio State blasts Toledo 77-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere BakeryTravel MavenCircleville, OH
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Clothing Boutiques In The 614
Being a child of the 80’s, shopping malls have always been my jam. In middle school, there was nothing like strolling Westland Mall, hitting up ‘5-7-9’ or ‘County Seat.’ I loved to linger outside ‘Tinder Box’ because it smelled so good, and maybe swing by the ‘Piercing Pagoda’ for a new pair of earrings.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Kroger Marysville Grand Re-Opening Today
MARYSVILLE – Kroger is set to celebrate a newly remodeled Marysville store next week after more than 5 months of renovations and improvement. Located at 1501 West 5th Street, the store will officially unveil its $2 million renovation on Friday, September 16. Shoppers may explore the store’s updates, register to win one of eight $100 Kroger gift cards, sample food and take advantage of Grand Re-Opening specials.
Highest-rated dessert shops in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. #30. Rita’s Italian Ice – Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)– Detailed ratings:– Type of cuisine: Dessert– Price: $$ – $$$– Address: 2116 Henderson […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kroger workers in Columbus, Ohio, vote to authorize a strike
Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. union members in central Ohio on Friday reportedly rejected the grocery retailer’s most-recent contract offer, prompting workers to authorize a strike. Local media and social media reported that members of Kroger union IFCW 1059 voted to strike, saying that a total of 12,500 workers at 82...
columbusunderground.com
At Home: The Clintonville Centennial
On a walk one day in her Clintonville neighborhood, Tisha Welday noticed a home for sale that she thought would be perfect for her and her husband, Chad. The couple, who have lived in Clintonville since moving back to Ohio in 2007, were looking for a property with more space and more land.
columbusmonthly.com
The Market Says Goodbye to Italian Village; Here’s the Final Review
The Market: Food & Drink, formerly named The Market Italian Village, announced Thursday that the restaurant’s last service will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1022 Summit St. In the announcement on social media, no reason was given for the decision. The news comes as a surprise to many, including this magazine: We recently reviewed The Market for our September issue. The restaurant, owned by A&R Creative Group (The Crest, Alchemy), had recently undergone a renovation that was met with praise.
sciotopost.com
Kroger Store Employees May Strike Affecting Local Circleville Location
Circleville – Local Circleville Kroger workers said that they have a daily conversation about what happens next after they voted down the most recent Union offer and authorized a Union strike. A majority rejected the most recent, “last chance offer” that the company brought to the bargaining table. The...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
sciotopost.com
NEW Business: Sole Fresh Sneaker Boutique Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – New SNEAKER BOUTIQUE coming to Chillicothe, and its grand opening is tomorrow. “Tired of driving outside the city to find the latest kicks? Or ordering online and having to wait weeks for delivery? No worries SOLE FRESH got you covered. Our goal is to bring something new...
columbusnavigator.com
Your Guide To Eating In Historic German Village
German Village is one of the most popular destinations in Columbus for residents and visitors alike. The historic neighborhood is full of charm. From the quaint brick streets to the late 1800s architecture, it’s always one of the top spots recommended to visitors who are coming to Columbus. There...
Kroger union members vote to authorize strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
cwcolumbus.com
Combatting crime with connection at Northland Unity Festival
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus organizations joined forces to bring the Northland community together with the goal of making it stronger. "The more we get together, the better it will be for all of us," said Rubye Kyles, who has lived in Northland for more than 46 years.
cwcolumbus.com
Non-profit group helps 8 Columbus girls celebrate their quinceañera for free
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A quinceañera is a time to celebrate the transition to womanhood in the Latino culture. Friday night, eight young women here in Central Ohio are taking a major step forward in their lives. It's not only a celebration but a fundraiser to help other...
Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses
Employees say returning the money will be hard for their families, but an attorney not involved with this case said Honda is properly going about collecting the overpayments.
Radio Ink
DaveMan Back In Columbus
David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
columbusfreepress.com
A Shameless saga: How the people out maneuvered the City – and the City took credit
On Monday, September 12, residents of Camp Shameless – the houseless encampment on Mound and Carpenter facilitated by activist/artist group FIRST Collective – slept in rooms with doors that lock and a roof that doesn’t leak, many for the first time in years. The following day, the...
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, September 16-18, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Local farms are gearing up for Fall Festivals and activities! Start your planning by checking out these posts:. 5 Farms Where You Can Pick...
cwcolumbus.com
Central Ohio gathers for return of UNCF Walk for Education at McFerson Commons
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Every step makes an impact on someone's future. This year's United Negro College Fund Walk for Education returned at McFerson Commons, and thousands of community members took part. "We're so happy to be able to be here," Steve Miller, the area development director for UNCF,...
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus kicks off Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month with inaugural parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off in Columbus with the inaugural parade and program. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m., at Rich Street at Civic Center Drive, and ended near Gay and Front street. According to Columbus City Council, Latine, pronounced 'lah-tee-neh', was chosen instead...
Ohio Zip Code Rated One Of The Best Places To Buy A House In America
Realtor.com put together a list of the most popular places to buy a house in America.
