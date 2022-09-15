ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena Williams’s Husband Has Problem With Tom Brady

By Madison Williams
Ohanian doesn’t want the 23-time Grand Slam champion coming out of retirement quite yet.

Serena Williams’s husband Alexis Ohanian doesn’t want his wife’s name associated with NFL star Tom Brady ’s for one specific reason.

Williams and Brady are both known as the “G.O.A.T.s” of their sport. Ohanian agrees with this, as he often wears clothing with Williams and the phrase “G.O.A.T.” on it.

So, what’s the problem?

Well, even though Williams seemingly retired from tennis after her U.S. Open third round loss two weeks ago, it sounds like she hasn’t fully shut the door on the possibility of returning to the sport.

And, the talk of a potential return was sparked by the Buccaneers quarterback’s offseason decisions this year.

While speaking on Good Morning America and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, the 23-time Grand Slam champion was asked about Brady’s offseason retirement saga.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement from the NFL in February, only to come out of retirement a month later.

So, would Williams be open to doing the same thing? She left her answers open ended, but she didn't shut down the idea.

Ohanian, however, is fully ready for his wife to retire from tennis after 24 years.

“Dude @TomBrady I'm trying to plan a family vacation over winter break here ....” Ohanian tweeted with a video of Williams on The Tonight Show .

Even if Williams decides to return to tennis at some point, it probably won’t be any time soon as the tennis season is winding down right now. So, Ohanian should be free to book that winter family vacation for now

