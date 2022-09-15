Read full article on original website
walls102.com
Man shot in Streator; pair with prior firearm charges sought
STREATOR – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two individuals they say were involved in an incident in Streator where one person was shot Saturday. Authorities say they are looking for 24-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton and 27-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton, who were allegedly involved in a shooting in the 1400 Block of South Cleveland Ave that left a male victim with non-life threatening injuries. The pair may be in a Purple 2018 Jeep Wrangler with a black top and neon green accents. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. They are advising the couple may be armed and dangerous, but that the incident itself is isolated. In May of this year the same pair were allegedly involved in another shooting incident in Streator. They were taken into custody for that incident on May 25th in Peru at a restaurant and charged at that time with Reckless Discharge of Firearm, a Class 4 Felony. Shelton and Wheaton were currently out on a $5000 bond each pending trial for those charges.
Two men were arrested after GPD respond to subjects loading tool boxes off the road
Around 11:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13th, Galesburg Police responded to the intersection of US Highway 150 and Knox Highway 10 for a report of three toolboxes near the intersection near the Phillips 66 gas station. As officers arrived, two subjects were loading the toolboxes into the trunk of a vehicle.
Central Illinois Proud
Woodford County deputy sent to hospital after chase, man arrested
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested and a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the hospital after a crash that involved a stolen vehicle Friday morning, according to Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Robert K. Gibbs of Henry, IL...
Central Illinois Proud
4 arrested after crashing through barricades, fleeing police on foot in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested an adult and three teenagers early Friday morning after they crashed a stolen vehicle and fled the scene, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Officers arrested 21-year-old Sadilya Y. Erving for criminal trespassing to vehicles and resisting/obstructing police. Three teens were...
KWQC
Police: Child on bike hit by vehicle in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - An 11-year-old boy was injured Wednesday when he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in a crosswalk, police say. The Kewanee police and fire departments responded around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East Central Boulevard and South Elm Street for a report of an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle being hit by a vehicle.
starvedrock.media
Stopped for Passing School Bus, SV Man Taken in on Two Warrants
A driver allegedly breaking the law with one action faces some trouble for that and additional reasons. Thursday afternoon, 29-year-old Jose Avila of Spring Valley allegedly passed a loading school bus at Shooting Park Road and West Street in Peru. After police pulled him over for that violation, it was discovered that Avila had had two warrants for failing to show up to answer to charges of driving on a suspended license. One warrant was out of La Salle County and the other from Bureau County. He was cited for passing the school bus and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and he was taken in on the warrants. Avila posted bond on both, and was given a new court date in each county.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect damaged bank ATM, took $10,000-plus in cash
A 32-year-old Burlington man is behind bars after police say he damaged an ATM at a Davenport bank and took more than $10,000 cash earlier this year. Kendall Campbell, who was arrested on a warrant, faces felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after...
1470 WMBD
1 adult, 3 juveniles arrested for car theft
PEORIA, Ill. – Four people including three juveniles were arrested early Friday morning for allegedly stealing a car — an early use of the city’s new license plate reader cameras. Police say the vehicle was reported stolen at 1:07 a.m. near Sterling Avenue and Vista View Court.
KWQC
2 killed in three-vehicle crash Friday night
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Two men were killed in a three-truck accident Friday night in Rock Island County, according to Illinois State Police. Officials say a 2017 Black Chevrolet Truck, a 2020 White Ford Truck, 2015 Silver GMC Truck were all traveling westbound on Interstate 280 near milepost 16 when at 10:02 p.m. the Chevrolet Truck stopped in the right lane for an unknown reason. This caused the front end of the Ford Truck to hit the back end of the Chevrolet, and the front end of the GMC truck to hit the rear end of the Ford, according to a press release.
WSPY NEWS
Earlville woman facing charges after crash with home in Mendota
An Earlville woman is facing charges following a vehicle versus home crash in the area of 5th Avenue and 1st Street late Thursday night. 18-year-old Shaylee M. Davis, of Earlville, was ticketed with illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
25newsnow.com
Pedestrian hit by car overnight in Peoria
UPDATE (25 News Now) - One person was hit by a car in South Peoria Friday morning. Peoria Police responded to the intersection of W. Lincoln Ave. and S. Western Ave. near the Western Ave. Liquor store at 12:05 a.m. The pedestrian is stable and sustained non-life threatening injuries and...
Central Illinois Proud
Another teen arrested for multiple Peoria armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested another teenager Wednesday who they said was involved in multiple armed robberies that took place in recent months, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. The arrest happened after officers were surveying a home in the 1100 block of W. Virginia Wednesday....
ourquadcities.com
12-year-old boy shot in Rock Island
A 12-year-old boy was one victim of a shooting Wednesday in Rock Island. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department received a call of a subject suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of 14th ½ Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year old man suffering from a serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen.
walls102.com
One taken to hospital after car strikes homes in Mendota
MENDOTA – A car struck two homes in Mendota in a crash Thursday evening. The Mendota Police Department say the vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Earlville woman, left the street for unknown reasons and collided with a home in the 200 block of 5th Street around 9:15 PM, shearing off a gas meter before traveling on and striking an adjacent home. The driver was taken to an area hospital for unspecified injuries. Multiple charges are expected to be filed regarding this crash, which remains under investigation by the Mendota Police Department.
Galesburg man caught trespassing – held at gunpoint by homeowner
Galesburg Police on Monday responded to the 800 block of Jefferson Street for an unwanted subject being held at gunpoint by the homeowner. Police arrived and the 36-year-old suspect was seated on the terrace with the resident pointing a gun at him. According to police reports, the suspect was displaying signs of intoxication. Galesburg Police responded to a well-being check on the same individual earlier in the day after he lost his job. The male resident told police the suspect was observed in a neighbor’s driveway earlier in the night. Officers viewed security video of the male suspect walking around in circles “in a daze” and then eventually walking into the garage. The man was arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Criminal Trespassing.
KWQC
No injuries after structure fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported after a structure fire Saturday in Davenport. Davenport Fire crews responded to the fire on the 1100 Block of Gaines Street at 11:30 p.m. with five fire trucks, one command vehicle, and 16 personnel, fire officials said. According to a press release, firefighters on the scene reported seeing smoke at the back of the house and took a hose line to the back of the house to extinguish the fire.
25newsnow.com
One dead in Peoria County crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person has died after a two vehicle crash in Rural Peoria County Wednesday night. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says it happened on Lancaster Road around 8:30 PM. A vehicle was heading eastbound on Lancaster Road, and was turning left into a parking lot,...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police: 12-year-old threatens to get knife, brings back hammer
GALESBURG — A 12-year-old was arrested on felony charges after allegedly becoming violent Saturday evening. Officers were called to the 400 block of Iowa Avenue at 7:14 p.m. for a report of a juvenile with a knife. Upon arrival witnesses explained that the 12-year-old male and an 11-year-old male were playing in the front yard when they began throwing rocks and charcoal at each other. Cars began to be struck by the thrown debris and an adult told them to stop. The boys began to argue and the 12-year-old was told to go home, but he refused. He pushed two adults at the scene before leaving, telling them he was going to get a knife.
walls102.com
Shed recovered; returned to Mendota
MENDOTA – The shed that was removed from a residence in Mendota has been returned after an investigation by the Mendota Police Department. Authorities in Livingston County executed a search warrant in cooperation with the LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Mendota Police Department at an address in rural Ancona. The shed that was allegedly taken by a truck and trailer on August 30th from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. The shed was transported back to Mendota on Wednesday. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: Guns, bikes, leaf blower, catalytic converters, cash reported stolen
GALESBURG — At 2:31 p.m. Sept. 7, multiple guns were reported stolen from Simpson Limited, 140 S. Seminary St. An employee told police that while doing inventory, six different weapons were found to be missing. He was unsure if they were stolen, misplaced, or improperly shipped. The weapons reported missing are a Colt pocket .25 caliber handgun, a Mauser HSC 7 .65 mm caliber handgun, a DWM 1920 COMM .30 caliber handgun, a Krieghoff 1944 9mm handgun, a Johnson Safety top break 32 BP caliber rifle, and a Stevens 77F shotgun 20 gauge.
