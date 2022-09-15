ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Backs Aaron Judge for AL MVP

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06eduo_0hx86CsD00

The two-time All-Star believes the Yankees’ outfielder is the frontrunner for his league's MVP honor.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached a major milestone on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays slugger recorded his 100th homer in Toronto’s win against the Rays, becoming the 10th youngest player in MLB history to reach the mark. But aside from his own success on the diamond, the two-time All-star recently shared who he felt should be American League MVP between Angels’ Shohei Ohtani or Yankees’ Aaron Judge.

Guerrero Jr. believes that Judge’s historic production this season puts him as the frontrunner.

“… If they give it to [Shohei] Ohtani, it’d be another steal,” Guerrero Jr. said . “But like I said, Aaron Judge had the numbers of Aaron Judge, and they are much higher than Ohtani’s. Ohtani is an excellent baseball player, but for me, the MVP is Aaron Judge. For me. I don’t know what others think.”

In his quest to become the Yankees single-season home run leader, Judge notched his 56th and 57th home runs against the Red Sox in the Yankees’ 7-6 win on Tuesday night.

Sitting at 57 after the Yankees’ 5-3 win against Boston on Wednesday at Fenway Park, Judge remains three homers shy of Yankees’ Babe Ruth (60) and four from tying Roger Maris (61) for the franchise’s single-season record.

Only three other players have hit more homers than Maris in a season. They include Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire and Barry Bonds, who hit a MLB record 73 in the 2001 season.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes .

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Mark Mcgwire
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Sammy Sosa
Person
Homer
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Babe Ruth
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Blue Jays#Al Mvp#American League#Angels#The Red Sox
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning

The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

4-Time MLB All-Star Has Died At 71

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. "John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Blue Jays host the Orioles to begin 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (75-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series. Toronto has gone 41-31 at home and 81-63...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Blue Jays meet the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (75-68, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (82-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-6, 5.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -164, Orioles +138; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Othmann Turning Around Development Struggles

Over the last few seasons, the New York Rangers have done an excellent job of drafting and developing young defensemen and goalies but they have not done the same with forwards. Lias Andersson requested a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Kings after a few underwhelming seasons and Vitali Kravtsov did the same last season after he failed to make the team’s opening-day roster. Additionally, Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere, and Filip Chytil have all shown flashes of greatness but have not yet played to their potential for an entire season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

97K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy