The evidence is everywhere. Downtown L.A. is growing fast. Gleaming new high-rises, like the 56-story, 684-unit Thea at Metropolis on 8th Street and the 35-story, 450-unit Perla on Broadway command the kind of rents previously associated with luxury buildings in Santa Monica or West L.A. Stores and restaurants, including the bustling Grand Central Market, now stay busy well into the evening. Construction cranes are at work everywhere from Chinatown to the Arts District.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO