Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
therealdeal.com
WeWork, L.A. Chamber link for back-to-office push
WeWork is offering discounts for members of the L.A. Chamber of Commerce in an effort to pull more people back to its coworking spaces. The company is offering reduced membership fees — up to 50 percent for three months, according to L.A. Business First. More than 1,400 companies are members of the L.A. Chamber of Commerce, according to its website.
therealdeal.com
LA landlords eye office-to-housing conversions
Los Angeles office cubicles could be swapped for walk-in closets and induction stovetops. More landlords are considering converting offices into condos or apartments as companies cut back on leases as they permanently adapt to remote work, the Los Angeles Times reported. While most haven’t acted, candidates for conversion are eying...
therealdeal.com
Report: DTLA is second fastest growing downtown apartment market
The evidence is everywhere. Downtown L.A. is growing fast. Gleaming new high-rises, like the 56-story, 684-unit Thea at Metropolis on 8th Street and the 35-story, 450-unit Perla on Broadway command the kind of rents previously associated with luxury buildings in Santa Monica or West L.A. Stores and restaurants, including the bustling Grand Central Market, now stay busy well into the evening. Construction cranes are at work everywhere from Chinatown to the Arts District.
therealdeal.com
Whatnot tech bros pay $15M for Beverly Hills manse
There’s gold in trading collectible Pokemon cards and Funko pop figures. Logan Head and Grant LaFontaine are founders of Los Angeles-based livestream shopping platform Whatnot, known as a marketplace for collectibles such as Pokemon cards, as well as comics and sports cards. This summer, Whatnot reached a valuation of $3.7 billion, according to TechCrunch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
Irvine Company moves on 1,200-home development
One of the West Coast’s most prominent developers plans to break ground on a major residential community in Orange County after two decades of planning. The Irvine Company, the Newport Beach-based commercial giant that ranks as OC’s largest largest landlord, will start construction this fall on its Orange Heights community in central OC, the firm announced. The company launched a website for the development on Wednesday, the Orange County Business Journal reported.
therealdeal.com
Jaime Lee is not your father’s real estate executive
On a December morning in the 25,000-square-foot, fuschia-themed Diamond Ballroom at the Downtown L.A. Marriott, it took Jaime Lee all of 11 minutes to show why she’s a star on the industry panel circuit. The talk, part of a Bisnow conference honoring female leaders in Southern California commercial real...
therealdeal.com
Argyros family firm sells Santa Ana site for $51M
Arnel & Affiliates has notched the top multifamily land sale across Orange County so far this year. The firm, founded by George Argyros and his family in the 1960s, has sold a fully entitled 8.5-acre development site at 1801 East Fourth Street Santa Ana for $51 million, according to the Orange County Business Journal.
therealdeal.com
Office-industrial portfolio costs BLT Enterprises $150M
BLT Enterprises has spent $150 million during the last two months to buy seven commercial properties from L.A. to San Diego. The Santa Monica-based firm bought five properties in L.A. County, one in Orange County and another in San Diego, according to a Wednesday announcement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therealdeal.com
Hadid accuses Vella of ‘loan-to-own scheme’ on mansion
Mohamed Hadid has filed a case against developer Zach Vella, alleging a “loan to own scheme” in relation to a partially built Beverly Hills mansion that was on the market for $250 million. The property, at 9650 Cedarbrook Drive, is a planned 78,000-square-foot home that held the distinction...
therealdeal.com
Affordable housing developer plans 38-unit building in South LA
An affordable housing developer plans to build a 38-unit affordable apartment building a couple miles south from the University of Southern California, on the corner of 57th St. and South Broadway, according to an application recently filed with the City of Los Angeles’ Planning Department. The project to develop...
therealdeal.com
Leyson denies he’ll exit Hilton & Hyland
Ed Leyson, the longtime director of marketing for luxe brokerage Hilton & Hyland, sent an email to The Real Deal denying that he has given notice and plans to end his tenure at the Beverly Hills firm. ” I am still at Hilton & Hyland and will continue to do...
therealdeal.com
L.A. County to end pandemic tenant protections – for good
Pandemic-related protections for Los Angeles County tenants will expire for good by the end of the year. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted to end the protections, meaning many renters could be evicted if they can’t pay rent because of an economic hardship related to Covid-19, LAist reported.
Comments / 0