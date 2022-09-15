ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pate, bipartisan group fight back against election disinformation

By Sharon Wren
 2 days ago

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and his bipartisan Auditors Advisory Group are dismissing reports of election misinformation and disinformation ahead of the 2022 general election. False claims about elections in Iowa continue to grow and spread, despite no evidence of intrusions into Iowa’s election systems. Secretary Pate and the county auditors are united in their support of the bipartisan teams of poll workers who will be working voting sites this November.

“Iowans vote on paper ballots, and you cannot hack a paper ballot. We have numerous security measures and checks and balances in place to ensure the integrity of the vote. That includes Voter ID, public testing of voting equipment prior to the election, post-election audits and wide array of cybersecurity protections,” Secretary Pate and the Auditors Advisory Group said in a joint statement.

“You also have your friends and neighbors staffing the polling sites-in a bipartisan fashion. They are standing up and providing a great service for our state and nation and deserve respect. We encourage all eligible Iowans to register to vote and participate in elections, and we want voters to know that we are dedicated to protecting their vote,” Secretary Pate and the Auditors Advisory Group added.

Secretary Pate’s office developed an Election Security in Iowa webpage to counter misinformation and disinformation. It has a section on myths versus facts, a detailed breakdown of the security measures Iowa has in place to protect elections, and a five-minute video that explains how ballots and election equipment are maintained.

“Iowa is one of the top three states in the nation for election administration and that’s because we have a dedicated team of professionals in every county. Election cybersecurity remains a race without a finish line, and we are committed to staying ahead in this race,” Secretary Pate and the Auditors Advisory Group said.

