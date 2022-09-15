Read full article on original website
Tom Brady, Buccaneers hit with brutal Chris Godwin injury update
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially ruled out star wide receiver Chris Godwin for their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, per Adam Schefter. Godwin was already doubtful after head coach Todd Bowles said he expected the receiver not to play earlier on Friday. But there was still a glimmer of hope which was ultimately erased with this latest news from Schefter.
Yardbarker
Bucs Injuries Are Worrisome Heading Into Saints Game
It was a bloodbath in Tampa Bay the last time the Bucs played the Saints. Not only did New Orleans steal a win at Raymond James Stadium by the unbelievable score of 9-0 last December, the Saints added injury to insult by knocking out several Bucs weapons on offense. Now...
Panthers could make surprise Baker Mayfield decision?
The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
Players to Watch: Panthers at Giants
A look at some of the most interesting players to watch during the Week 2 matchup.
Giants vs. Panthers: NFL experts make Week 2 picks
The New York Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Yardbarker
Saints Go Marching? New Orleans Looks To Continue Regular Season Dominance Over Brady & Co.
Flashback to week one: It’s three minutes into the fourth quarter, Younghoe Koo just hit a 27 yard field goal, the Falcons are at home with a 16 point lead. According to ESPN, the Falcons had a 95% win probability after the field goal. A Saints team that came into Mercedes Benz stadium as 5.5 point favorites, looked like they were going to leave Atlanta with an upsetting divisional loss.
Yardbarker
New York Giants: Know Thy Enemy… Carolina’s Passing Game
The Panthers visit the Giants with an offense that is still feeling itself out. Baker Mayfield is still jelling with his receivers, but they could improve a lot from week one to week two, especially as they integrate Christian McCaffrey more into the offense. Wide Receivers. 6′ 3” Robbie Anderson...
Biggest storylines for Panthers vs. Giants in Week 2
For the second time in as many seasons, the Carolina Panthers are going Broadway! But could we be in for another stinker of a show?. While that’s most certainly a possibility, let’s shift our focus to the overarching themes of this production to get you ready. So, here are the top storylines for the Week 2 matchup with the New York Giants.
Four keys to victory for the Giants in Week 2 vs. Panthers
The New York Giants will look to start the season 2-0 as they host the 0-1 Carolina Panthers in their home opener on Sunday. This will be the 12th time these two franchises have faced one another in the regular season, and the Panthers lead the series 6-5. A field-goal...
Super Joe Thomas returns for Browns to induct him into Legends program Sunday
At halftime Sunday, Browns legendary left tackle Joe Thomas will be inducted into the Browns Legends program along with the late Darrel “Pete” Brewster.
FOX Sports
New York Giants riding a rare wave of momentum
The New York talk shows have been crackling with energy, the mics and phone lines brought to life, finally spared from chat dominated by doom and gloom. Over the past week, the Big Apple has allowed itself to bathe in newfound, possibly fleeting, NFL glory. A collective Big Blue grin has floated over from the Meadowlands and spread across much of the city.
