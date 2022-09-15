ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tom Brady, Buccaneers hit with brutal Chris Godwin injury update

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially ruled out star wide receiver Chris Godwin for their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, per Adam Schefter. Godwin was already doubtful after head coach Todd Bowles said he expected the receiver not to play earlier on Friday. But there was still a glimmer of hope which was ultimately erased with this latest news from Schefter.
Bucs Injuries Are Worrisome Heading Into Saints Game

It was a bloodbath in Tampa Bay the last time the Bucs played the Saints. Not only did New Orleans steal a win at Raymond James Stadium by the unbelievable score of 9-0 last December, the Saints added injury to insult by knocking out several Bucs weapons on offense. Now...
Panthers could make surprise Baker Mayfield decision?

The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
Saints Go Marching? New Orleans Looks To Continue Regular Season Dominance Over Brady & Co.

Flashback to week one: It’s three minutes into the fourth quarter, Younghoe Koo just hit a 27 yard field goal, the Falcons are at home with a 16 point lead. According to ESPN, the Falcons had a 95% win probability after the field goal. A Saints team that came into Mercedes Benz stadium as 5.5 point favorites, looked like they were going to leave Atlanta with an upsetting divisional loss.
New York Giants: Know Thy Enemy… Carolina’s Passing Game

The Panthers visit the Giants with an offense that is still feeling itself out. Baker Mayfield is still jelling with his receivers, but they could improve a lot from week one to week two, especially as they integrate Christian McCaffrey more into the offense. Wide Receivers. 6′ 3” Robbie Anderson...
Biggest storylines for Panthers vs. Giants in Week 2

For the second time in as many seasons, the Carolina Panthers are going Broadway! But could we be in for another stinker of a show?. While that’s most certainly a possibility, let’s shift our focus to the overarching themes of this production to get you ready. So, here are the top storylines for the Week 2 matchup with the New York Giants.
New York Giants riding a rare wave of momentum

The New York talk shows have been crackling with energy, the mics and phone lines brought to life, finally spared from chat dominated by doom and gloom. Over the past week, the Big Apple has allowed itself to bathe in newfound, possibly fleeting, NFL glory. A collective Big Blue grin has floated over from the Meadowlands and spread across much of the city.
