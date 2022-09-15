Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
18 Arrested in Lubbock, One Arrestee With 14 Separate Charges
Today is Saturday, September 17th, and it's the firs road game of the season for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This can only mean one thing. Barbecue time. That's right. Get out the grill and flip some burgers, steaks, fajitas, ribs, chicken and anything else you can throw on the grill.
everythinglubbock.com
‘A community of love’ Lubbock Habitat for Humanity finishes 2022 Blitz Build
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Habitat’s 2022 Blitz Build project ended Friday as they completed their goal of building three houses in just twelve days. The project started on Labor Day, and this year Habitat had help from across the country. Over sixty members from the Blitz Home Builders assisted in the project, and they got the ball rolling right away to show volunteers how it’s done.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock business holds memorial run for Commander Willie C. McCool
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)– The following is a press release from West Texas Endurance:. West Texas Endurance is pleased to host the 9th Willie McCool Memorial Half Marathon, 5K & 10K at the Silent Wings Museum. A donation will be made to the Willie McCool Scholarship Fund at Coronado High School. Race information is below:
everythinglubbock.com
Enjoy breakfast at All American Eatery
LUBBOCK, Texas— All American Eatery offers a variety of meals made from scratch. You are sure to find something you love on the menu. For breakfast, lunch or dinner options visit the website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Miracles still happen,’ Lubbock community helps struggling stranger find new hope
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two weeks ago, Teri Fontenot and her two dogs braved strong storms of the year under an awning at Clapp Park. Facing an empty bank account and full shelters, a metal bench was her only support in the world. This week, she returned to Clapp Park in her new car – sporting […]
everythinglubbock.com
Join Fiesta del Llano for annual Fiesta Patrias celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas—Fiestas del Llano, Inc. is the founding organization for the celebration of ‘El Diez y Sies de Septiembre’ will hold its annual celebration Fiestas Patrias in Lubbock. Fiestas Patrias is a celebration that exists as a remembrance of Mexico’s Independence from Spain. The free event will take place Saturday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m. with a parade. For other event times visit the website.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 1 dies at Covenant from gunshot wound
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person has died after being shot and taken to the hospital. One person was injured in two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. A person was struck by a car on Friday evening in downtown Lubbock. The person was attempting to cross the...
Upcoming open-heart surgery, Lubbock athlete Zaidyn Ward on the road to recovery
LUBBOCK, Texas — Just three weeks ago, EverythingLubbock.com shared the story of 14-year-old Zaidyn Ward who was rushed to the hospital following Monterey High School’s freshman football game against Abilene Wylie. Ward collapsed and had his heart shocked twice, then started having a seizure. An ambulance took him to University Medical Center. Three days later, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman dead, showed up with gunshot wound at Lubbock hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas — A statement from Lubbock Police said a woman died after she showed up with a gunshot wound at Covenant Medical Center. Police were first notified Saturday morning at 4:15. The following is a statement from LPD, which so far, is the only information publicly released: An investigation is underway by the Metropolitan […]
Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo
LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
‘I believe this is the way it should have been’ Lubbock 911 dispatcher retires after 34 years
LUBBOCK, Texas — After 34 years as a 911 dispatcher with the Lubbock Police Department, Lillie Hearn retires on Friday, September 16. Ms. Hearn started working as a 911 dispatcher back in 1988. “It was definitely worth it,” Hearn said. She was ready to leave Plainview to come to Lubbock and said becoming dispatcher “just […]
Ector Country Is Getting Dragged Online for Busting a Tamale Lady
For nearly five years in the early 2010s, I worked at a local sign shop. I loved working there for the most part, but by far the best part was Tamale Tuesdays. On the first Tuesday of every month, a beautiful woman would show up bearing gifts. She'd walk in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
United Supermarkets, Keep Levelland Beautiful kick off special reusable bag initiative featuring student art
LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Thursday, United Supermarkets joined with representatives from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce, the City of Levelland and the Keep Levelland Beautiful committee to kick off a special reusable bag initiative featuring a Levelland student’s artwork. The artwork is meant to focus on...
everythinglubbock.com
Join several Lubbock Food Trucks in one spot
LUBBOCK, Texas- Food Truck Alley is an effort by the City of Lubbock to streamline the food truck permitting process by conducting both environmental health and fire prevention inspections the same day. You can also come out and enjoy great food. Admission and parking is free. Food Truck Alley will take place Tuesday, September 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot.
Here’s All the People I’m Banning From Joyland
You might have heard a rumor that I'm buying Joyland. I'm still getting messages about buying Joyland. I have no plans (or money) to buy Joyland, but if I did, these are the people who would get "NO JOY" from me. It's the people-I-would-ban-from-Joyland-if-I-was-buying-Joyland-but-I'm-not-buying-Joyland list. Mike Leach. You might like...
3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads
Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOAT 7
Dexter High School student dies in crash
One student from Dexter High School has died, and a second student is in a Lubbock area hospital, after a two car crash occurred Friday afternoon. According to a spokesman from Dexter Fire and Rescue, the two vehicle crash occurred around 4:30 pm Friday, near State Road 2 and East Darby Road. A spokesman for New Mexico State Police adds that a Ford Mustang was traveling on Darby Road, but failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a Chevrolet truck traveling on State Road 2.
Lubbock’s Casa Ole Location Is Officially Not Casa Ole Anymore
For some reason, as long as Casa Ole right off the Loop and Quaker looked like Casa Ole, I held out hope that that little slice of nostalgia might return to Lubbock one day like it never left. My dreams were dashed several years ago when Chick-fil-A replaced the 4th and Frankfort location.
fox34.com
Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health. According to the post on the NExT Medicine Laboratory Facebook page, the study is specifically looking for overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. Those who are interested must meet certain criteria in order to take part in the study.
Punch to face led to Lubbock apartment fire, 21 displaced, report reveals
LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a fire at the Mission Villa Apartments in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue early Wednesday morning. According to the police report, a woman told an officer on scene that the man she was dating struck her with his fist after […]
Comments / 2