Lubbock, TX

‘A community of love’ Lubbock Habitat for Humanity finishes 2022 Blitz Build

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Habitat’s 2022 Blitz Build project ended Friday as they completed their goal of building three houses in just twelve days. The project started on Labor Day, and this year Habitat had help from across the country. Over sixty members from the Blitz Home Builders assisted in the project, and they got the ball rolling right away to show volunteers how it’s done.
Lubbock business holds memorial run for Commander Willie C. McCool

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)– The following is a press release from West Texas Endurance:. West Texas Endurance is pleased to host the 9th Willie McCool Memorial Half Marathon, 5K & 10K at the Silent Wings Museum. A donation will be made to the Willie McCool Scholarship Fund at Coronado High School. Race information is below:
Enjoy breakfast at All American Eatery

LUBBOCK, Texas— All American Eatery offers a variety of meals made from scratch. You are sure to find something you love on the menu. For breakfast, lunch or dinner options visit the website.
Join Fiesta del Llano for annual Fiesta Patrias celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas—Fiestas del Llano, Inc. is the founding organization for the celebration of ‘El Diez y Sies de Septiembre’ will hold its annual celebration Fiestas Patrias in Lubbock. Fiestas Patrias is a celebration that exists as a remembrance of Mexico’s Independence from Spain. The free event will take place Saturday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m. with a parade. For other event times visit the website.
Saturday morning top stories: 1 dies at Covenant from gunshot wound

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person has died after being shot and taken to the hospital. One person was injured in two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. A person was struck by a car on Friday evening in downtown Lubbock. The person was attempting to cross the...
Upcoming open-heart surgery, Lubbock athlete Zaidyn Ward on the road to recovery

LUBBOCK, Texas — Just three weeks ago, EverythingLubbock.com shared the story of 14-year-old Zaidyn Ward who was rushed to the hospital following Monterey High School’s freshman football game against Abilene Wylie.  Ward collapsed and had his heart shocked twice, then started having a seizure. An ambulance took him to University Medical Center. Three days later, […]
‘I believe this is the way it should have been’ Lubbock 911 dispatcher retires after 34 years

LUBBOCK, Texas — After 34 years as a 911 dispatcher with the Lubbock Police Department, Lillie Hearn retires on Friday, September 16. Ms. Hearn started working as a 911 dispatcher back in 1988. “It was definitely worth it,” Hearn said. She was ready to leave Plainview to come to Lubbock and said becoming dispatcher “just […]
Join several Lubbock Food Trucks in one spot

LUBBOCK, Texas- Food Truck Alley is an effort by the City of Lubbock to streamline the food truck permitting process by conducting both environmental health and fire prevention inspections the same day. You can also come out and enjoy great food. Admission and parking is free. Food Truck Alley will take place Tuesday, September 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot.
Here’s All the People I’m Banning From Joyland

You might have heard a rumor that I'm buying Joyland. I'm still getting messages about buying Joyland. I have no plans (or money) to buy Joyland, but if I did, these are the people who would get "NO JOY" from me. It's the people-I-would-ban-from-Joyland-if-I-was-buying-Joyland-but-I'm-not-buying-Joyland list. Mike Leach. You might like...
3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads

Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
Dexter High School student dies in crash

One student from Dexter High School has died, and a second student is in a Lubbock area hospital, after a two car crash occurred Friday afternoon. According to a spokesman from Dexter Fire and Rescue, the two vehicle crash occurred around 4:30 pm Friday, near State Road 2 and East Darby Road. A spokesman for New Mexico State Police adds that a Ford Mustang was traveling on Darby Road, but failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a Chevrolet truck traveling on State Road 2.
Lubbock’s Casa Ole Location Is Officially Not Casa Ole Anymore

For some reason, as long as Casa Ole right off the Loop and Quaker looked like Casa Ole, I held out hope that that little slice of nostalgia might return to Lubbock one day like it never left. My dreams were dashed several years ago when Chick-fil-A replaced the 4th and Frankfort location.
Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health. According to the post on the NExT Medicine Laboratory Facebook page, the study is specifically looking for overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. Those who are interested must meet certain criteria in order to take part in the study.
