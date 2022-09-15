Read full article on original website
Families would receive up to $350 for each child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerDenver, CO
Larimer Square gets a new ice cream shop (and it’s a fan favorite)Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver council member warns of potential rail disastersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
How To Earn More to Afford Groceries and Gas in DenverInstaworkDenver, CO
Can’d Aid volunteers build 65 skateboards for Denver studentsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Colorado Daily
Rooney: Karl Dorrell’s CU Buffs sink to new low with quick surrender at Minnesota
“I like where this team is at,” Colorado football coach Karl Dorrell declared this past week, exuding a bravado that certainly wasn’t backed by the play of his team through the first two games. “We’re going to play better,” he added, “I know that.”. The...
Colorado Daily
QB shuffle fails to spark Colorado Buffs’ offense
MINNEAPOLIS – Starting and sticking with Brendon Lewis at quarterback through most of the season opener wasn’t the answer. Starting and playing JT Shrout throughout Week 2 didn’t work, either. On Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell tried a new approach at quarterback....
Colorado Daily
Former Colorado Buffs great John Stearns passes away
Former University of Colorado great and Major League Baseball All-Star John Stearns has died. Stearns had a long battle with cancer and died Thursday in Denver, according to reports. He was 71. Born and raised in Denver, Stearns was a multi-sport star at Thomas Jefferson High School. He then went...
How to watch Air Force football at Wyoming on Friday
Air Force will look to snap a three-game losing streak at Wyoming with a 6 p.m. contest on Friday televised by CBS Sports Network. CBS Sports Network can be found in Denver and Colorado Springs on DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.
rangeviewnews.org
Late hit, Unruly Fans Cause Postponement of Rangeview, Aurora Central Football Clash
All hell broke loose at Aurora Public School’s Stadium Thursday night when an Aurora Central late hit led to an on-field altercation that quickly escalated into an ugly and dangerous scene. Saturday’s lower level game was cancelled and the varsity game will be resumed in the future without fans in attendance (editor’s note: the Raider Review has chosen to not reveal the date and time for the safety of the players).
lamarledger.com
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
[VIDEO] 200-pound bear removed from tree on college campus in Colorado
A juvenile bear that was spotted resting in a tree on the Colorado State University at Fort Collins campus on Friday has been relocated, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). The bear was first seen walking around the town at around 6 AM, and CPW...
Dr. Major Regan Stiegmann Is Helping Others Become Fit to Serve
Regan Stiegmann was very active growing up. She called herself an “absolute sports nut.” The Colorado native is a longtime fan of the Denver Broncos, and she was the only female at the 2000 John Mobley Football Camp. Stiegmann played soccer, basketball, and softball as well. “Sports was...
Cafe Rio Plans More Colorado Expansion
The lauded Mexican grill is in the early stages of negotiation regarding more Centennial State locations
Snapping Turtle Hit By Car in Northern Colorado Needs Surgery
A snapping turtle is recovering after being hit by a car in Northern Colorado. The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center is currently caring for the turtle and is confident she will survive. The snapping turtle sustained serious injuries with a broken jaw and shell during the accident. These injuries will require...
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Spears Leaving KCNC-TV: Where Is the Denver Meteorologist Going?
Denver residents have relied on Chris Spears for all the latest weather updates for almost a decade. Now Chris Spears is leaving KCNC-TV and the broadcasting industry for a new phase of his life. The meteorologist announced his departure from CBS4 in September 2022, but his plans were a long time in the making. His viewers wonder where he is going next and if they will still see him on television. Here’s where you can catch Chris Spears.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Here's The Best College In Colorado
U.S. News & World Report laid out the best public colleges and universities in the Centennial State.
Westword
Wave Goodbye to One More Colorado Dispensary Name
The Clinic, a group of Denver area dispensaries dating back more than decade, will soon become part of the LivWell brand. PharmaCann Inc., the company that owns LivWell dispensaries, announced it was buying the Clinic late last week. One of the last original dispensary chains, the Clinic's four stores will rebrand following state and regulatory approval, according to PharmaCann.
wbrc.com
Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead
LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Two small airplanes collided in mid-air Saturday near Denver, killing three people, authorities said. The two occupants of one of the planes were found dead in the wreckage and the body of the person aboard the second plane was found in that aircraft’s wreckage at a separate location, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
Former TV Anchor Jon Karroll announces retirement from Nonprofit, reflects on broadcast career
COLORADO SPRINGS — Former Colorado Springs TV Anchor, Jon Karroll and current Development & Communications Manager for Special Kids Special Families (SKSF), announced his official retirement from the nonprofit on Friday, Sept. 16, while discussing an upcoming event on FOX21 Morning News. Karroll spoke with Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister about his upcoming retirement, effective Friday, […]
weather5280.com
Colorado forecast: How much snow analog years suggest Denver will see during the upcoming winter season
These kind of outlooks are always popular among social media channels when hype-driven terms and baseless projections scream for epic snowfall. There is a scientific basis that can and should be applied for a general understanding of where seasons are headed in terms of temperatures and precipitation. I explain more...
More than 20,000 DougCo homes sit in wildfire danger zone
A Mountain View wildland firefighter walks through the smoke and haze in Louisville, Colorado on Dec. 30.Marc Piscotty/Getty Images. As many as 320,000 single-family homes risk wildfire damage in Colorado, including approximately 20,827 houses in Douglas County.
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
