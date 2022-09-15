ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado Daily

QB shuffle fails to spark Colorado Buffs’ offense

MINNEAPOLIS – Starting and sticking with Brendon Lewis at quarterback through most of the season opener wasn’t the answer. Starting and playing JT Shrout throughout Week 2 didn’t work, either. On Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell tried a new approach at quarterback....
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Former Colorado Buffs great John Stearns passes away

Former University of Colorado great and Major League Baseball All-Star John Stearns has died. Stearns had a long battle with cancer and died Thursday in Denver, according to reports. He was 71. Born and raised in Denver, Stearns was a multi-sport star at Thomas Jefferson High School. He then went...
DENVER, CO
rangeviewnews.org

Late hit, Unruly Fans Cause Postponement of Rangeview, Aurora Central Football Clash

All hell broke loose at Aurora Public School’s Stadium Thursday night when an Aurora Central late hit led to an on-field altercation that quickly escalated into an ugly and dangerous scene. Saturday’s lower level game was cancelled and the varsity game will be resumed in the future without fans in attendance (editor’s note: the Raider Review has chosen to not reveal the date and time for the safety of the players).
K99

Snapping Turtle Hit By Car in Northern Colorado Needs Surgery

A snapping turtle is recovering after being hit by a car in Northern Colorado. The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center is currently caring for the turtle and is confident she will survive. The snapping turtle sustained serious injuries with a broken jaw and shell during the accident. These injuries will require...
COLORADO STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Spears Leaving KCNC-TV: Where Is the Denver Meteorologist Going?

Denver residents have relied on Chris Spears for all the latest weather updates for almost a decade. Now Chris Spears is leaving KCNC-TV and the broadcasting industry for a new phase of his life. The meteorologist announced his departure from CBS4 in September 2022, but his plans were a long time in the making. His viewers wonder where he is going next and if they will still see him on television. Here’s where you can catch Chris Spears.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Wave Goodbye to One More Colorado Dispensary Name

The Clinic, a group of Denver area dispensaries dating back more than decade, will soon become part of the LivWell brand. PharmaCann Inc., the company that owns LivWell dispensaries, announced it was buying the Clinic late last week. One of the last original dispensary chains, the Clinic's four stores will rebrand following state and regulatory approval, according to PharmaCann.
DENVER, CO
wbrc.com

Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Two small airplanes collided in mid-air Saturday near Denver, killing three people, authorities said. The two occupants of one of the planes were found dead in the wreckage and the body of the person aboard the second plane was found in that aircraft’s wreckage at a separate location, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Former TV Anchor Jon Karroll announces retirement from Nonprofit, reflects on broadcast career

COLORADO SPRINGS — Former Colorado Springs TV Anchor, Jon Karroll and current Development & Communications Manager for Special Kids Special Families (SKSF), announced his official retirement from the nonprofit on Friday, Sept. 16, while discussing an upcoming event on FOX21 Morning News. Karroll spoke with Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister about his upcoming retirement, effective Friday, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires

COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...

