Before the pandemic, in any given year, one in five people in the United States reported having a mental health condition, according to a news release. Mental health experts suggest the figure is now two in five, or even more. Every year, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, brings together hundreds of people to raise mental health awareness and funds through NAMIWalks. This year’s walk is Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO