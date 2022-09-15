Read full article on original website
Reception set Sunday for Davenport artist Mona Ritemon
West Davenport artist Mona Ritemon will exhibit her latest paintings an art reception and sale at the West Davenport Arts Council gallery wall of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities in Davenport from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Mona is both a visual and performing artist. She is...
rcreader.com
2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, September 23 and 24
LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport IA. A celebration of LGBTQ+ culture, entertainment, and inclusion will be enjoyed in LeClaire Park over the September 23 and 24 weekend, with the Davenport LeClaire the site for the 2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, an eagerly anticipated, all-ages happening boasting live music, drag shows, burlesque, DJs, dance parties, food and merchant vendors, and more.
ourquadcities.com
Animal-made art available at Niabi Zoo
Niabi Zoo’s 4th-annual Animal Art Show and Sale continues this weekend and next. Don’t miss your chance to get your very own original piece of art, created by a talented local artist and your favorite Niabi Zoo residents! Original art by a wide variety of animals will be available for purchase, on zoo grounds, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18, as well as Sept. 24-25. Entry is included with the price of admission (free to members).
It’s a Big Fat Greek Festival in Rock Island This Weekend!
Admission is $2.00 for adults and children 12 and under are free. The weekend will feature fine Greek cuisine, culture, music, dance and fun for the entire family. Get cultured in Rock Island! Opa!. Friday, September 16th from 4 PM – 11 PM. Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM...
ourquadcities.com
New eclectic market to offer quirky goodies at Skylark
In an continuing effort to expand the diversity of events at The Skylark, 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island, new event coordinator Suzon Robbins is presenting a free eclectic market on Sunday, Sept. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. Similar to “Fleazilla” markets she has hosted at Davenport’s Village Theatre, the...
Great Food And Fun At Muscatine’s Food Truck Fight This Weekend!
Food Truck Fight® is coming back to Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa on Saturday, September 17!. Join us for a day of food trucks, live music, kids activities, game-day broadcast, beverage tent, and more! Enjoy food from local and regional food trucks and cast your vote for your favorite truck! We will crown a new Food Truck Fight Champion® at 7:00pm.
ourquadcities.com
Blues Fest starts today at LeClaire Park
The Mississippi Valley Blues Festival kicks off today at 3:30 p.m. in Davenport’s LeClaire Park. For the past 35-plus years, the Mississippi Valley Blues Society has continued to bring both national and regional blues legends and rising stars to the Blues Fest. The event also features over 10 food and merch vendors. The fest runs to 11:30 p.m. Friday night, and Saturday from noon to 11:30 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
Hispanic Chamber & Project NOW host block party
The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Project NOW and the Moline Public Library have partnered up to help bridge literacy. The Hispanic Chamber and Project NOW block party is a kid-friendly event to encourage impact and investment within the community. Check out local vendors while you enjoy free books, free tacos, bounce houses and arts and crafts for the whole crew. Join the fun Thursday, September 22, 3:30 p.m. at 709 4th Ave., Moline.
ourquadcities.com
NAMIWalks event set for Saturday in Bettendorf
Before the pandemic, in any given year, one in five people in the United States reported having a mental health condition, according to a news release. Mental health experts suggest the figure is now two in five, or even more. Every year, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, brings together hundreds of people to raise mental health awareness and funds through NAMIWalks. This year’s walk is Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf.
ourquadcities.com
For all in tents and musical purposes: Blues Fest starts with great kickoff
The Mississippi Valley Blues Festival kicked off Friday and will keep going through Saturday in Davenport’s LeClaire Park. Among the highlights of Friday night was Blues Hall of Famer Joe Louis Walker, who received the Mississippi Valley Blues Society Lifetime Achievement Award. For the past 35-plus years, the Mississippi...
I-Rock 93.5 Concert Announcement: Drowning Pool Coming To The Quad Cities
Let the bodies hit the floor. Drowning Pool is coming to The Rust Belt in East Moline on November 13. You can be there with Drowning Pool, Otherwise, Kurt Diemer and Tallah. Tickets start at just $20 and are on sale now. Plus, you can win them by listening to I-Rock 93.5 and signing up below to win a pair of Party Pit tickets.
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg names Blue-Ribbon Award home
Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department have announced that 560 Liberty Street is the recipient of the Community Blue Ribbon Award for the month of September. The 4th Ward residence is owned and occupied by Mark and Mary (Maria) Johnson. The property was nominated for the monthly award by Anthony Padilla.
ourquadcities.com
Music on the Mississippi presents The Tailfins
Enjoy live music and dancing on select Monday evenings from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Ben Butterworth East Shelter, located at Old River Dr. and 55th St. in Moline. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to this all-ages event by Moline Parks and Recreation. Please note that with the closure of River Dr., Ben Butterworth East Shelter is only accessible via 4th Ave. and 55th St.
Slaughter Is Coming to Clinton and We Have Your Tickets
The chart-topping and platinum-selling band, Slaughter, is coming through Clinton this November, and 97X has your tickets. Slaughter is bringing their high-energy performance that features all of their hits, like Fly to the Angels, Up All Night, Desperately, and Spend My Life. Slaughter has headlined numerous tours and had a...
KWQC
Fall figurines at Isabel Bloom
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the Quad Cities’ most unique local businesses is all decked out for a BOO-ti-ful autumn. Donna Young, Isabel Bloom, shows off some of the new and collectable fall 2022 seasonal sculpture. Among the lovely or fun options are Harvest Gnomes, ghosts, jack-o-latern candleholders, squirrels, acorns, and so many other decor or gift items.
ourquadcities.com
Hear female quartet perform music of Jewish composers for free
A special afternoon of music is guaranteed this Sunday at Augustana College’s Wallenberg Hall, on the second floor of Denkmann Memorial Building, 3520 7th Ave., Rock Island. Titled “Their Music Survived,” the free concert is presented by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, in conjunction with the community-wide project “Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today.” For more information on this important project, click HERE.
ourquadcities.com
Help Monarch Rescue Team save butterflies at Saturday fundraiser
Help the Monarch Rescue Team save the monarchs at its second fund-raising event 5-9 p.m. Saturday at First Congregational Church, 2201 7th Ave., Moline. Mulkey’s chicken, with mashed potatoes and gravy, will be available for a free-will donation. A bake sale and ice cream bar, a coloring contest for kids, a raffle and a silent auction will be featured.
ourquadcities.com
Author Nickolas Butler will read from latest novel at library
Enjoy an evening with best-selling and award-winning author Nickolas Butler at the Moline Public Library, Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. Butler will read from his newest novel, “Godspeed,” and discuss his work. Books will be available for purchase after the presentation, a news release says. Praised by...
espnquadcities.com
Top 10 Best Cider Donuts Near The QC, According To You
It's fall and cider donuts have returned with their warm, melt-in-your-mouth fall flavor. But where can you get them in the QC? We told you about some of the best places to go apple picking near the QC and for some of your favorite cider donut stops, you may have to take a short trip out of the QC too.
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Cheesy Cow
Beth Aronson, co-owner of Cheesy Cow in Bettendorf, joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. You can learn more about the restaurant and its offerings in the video above or at Cheesy Cow’s website and Facebook page.
