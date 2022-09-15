Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Then & Now: What The Inside Of Southwestern Junior High School in Battle Creek Looks Like
It's fun to take a trip down memory lane, especially where your old stomping grounds may have been. Chances are, the thousands of students that went through Southwestern Junior High in Battle Creek have mostly fond memories of their time there. These days, though, those memories seem to be the...
ArtPrize installation places spotlight on homeless community’s struggles
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local ministry is using art to call attention to the hardships those within the homeless community often face. Mel Trotter Ministries’ “A Walk in Their Shoes” exhibit made its return to ArtPrize Thursday, with a number of mockups showing how those experiencing homelessness live.
New movie celebrates work of Grand Rapids gospel singer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new movie celebrating the work of Grand Rapids native, Marvin Sapp. 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with the globally recognized pastor and gospel singer about the message of resilience he’s hoping you’ll gain from the new film. “Born and bred,...
Neighbors honor 71-year-old fatally struck in Walker
WALKER, Michigan — Dozens of residents gathered in a sermon-like service at the Grandview Apartments on Saturday morning to pay respect to their fallen neighbor. 71-year-old Laurie Bos died September 1. She was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in Walker while riding her motorized scooter. A speaker from the event said Bos had just passed a tract or religious pamphlet to someone before attempting to make it to Meijer’s on the other side of the street. The speaker later added that Bos did not look both ways and did not have the right-of-way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Let the game play you': ArtPrize sculpture features interactive game with sound, light
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize celebrated its opening day Thursday, bringing hundreds of art pieces to downtown Grand Rapids. Some pieces are interactive, including EIRO—a sound sculpture that highlights a game and interactive live stream. EIRO is a towering sculpture with speakers stacked below a huge eye-shaped beacon....
wvah.com
Michigan coffee shop donates funds to anti-abortion center, causes social media stir
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — Outrage is foaming up on social media due to a Michigan coffee shop's pledge to give a portion of its Friday and Saturday proceeds to a Christian group that opposes abortion. The Five Lakes Coffee shop on West Main Street in Kalamazoo will donate 20...
'It's more freedom': Event in Rockford to help adults with disabilities live independently
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Many adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities end up living with their aging parents because they can't live on their own without some help. A non-profit organization that opened in 2020 here in West Michigan is hoping to change that. Homes Giving Hope allows adults the...
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital staff reconnect with past patients at NICU reunion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A special group of children experienced a day of fun with several familiar faces from the medical field. The reunion between staff members of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) and the many kids they once helped came after the event had been cancelled in the past as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
'Full of life': Family remembers 18-year-old killed in Grand Rapids crash as constant source of joy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim of a rollover crash on Sunday, 18-year-old Briana Corlew, has died from her injuries. Her family says she will be sorely missed. "Full of life," says Barbara Corlew, Briana's mother. "Always messing around, making faces." Simply put, a joy to be around. That's...
West Michiganders honor 9/11 victims in attack’s 21st anniversary
MICHIGAN, USA — Despite raging showers in some areas, organizers throughout West Michigan continued an annual, solemn commemoration in honor of the thousands of lives lost now 21 years ago. In the city of Lowell, 28-year-old lifelong resident Jake Davenport continued a tradition he began last year by placing...
WWMTCw
Region's largest car show brings thousands of motors to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nearly 2,000 street rods, muscle cars, custom builds, and specialty vehicles are in Kalamazoo Friday for the region's largest show. The 42nd annual Street Rod National North Truck and Car Show is showcasing cars with value as much as $100,000 each, for a total of over $50 million in attendance, according to event organizers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boy Scouts hosting all-day Scout Salute to honor 9/11 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Boy Scouts of America will be leading the community in a day-long Scout Salute at the Ford Presidential Museum, commemorating the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. That morning, 19 terrorists hijacked four California-bound commercial airplanes shortly after their departures from airports in Boston,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
ArtPrize 2022: What to get excited for this year
ArtPrize 2022 runs through Oct. 2 with 18 days of art and tourism featuring a worldwide range of artists, new art styles and interactive opportunities for visitors and an all-new voting system. ArtPrize, popularly known as the world’s largest art competition, brings together artworks hosted at local businesses and organizations,...
Why Taste of Cairo in Grand Rapids closed within months
The owners of an Egyptian restaurant that opened in Grand Rapids in June have closed their doors for good.
Complete guide to ArtPrize 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids' biggest art festival is back with hundreds of venues and artists spread all across the downtown and beyond. ArtPrize 2022 welcomes over 750 artists across 150 venues with $250,000 in prizes for the artists. What's new at ArtPrize 2022?. ArtPrize is back to...
Bikers, drivers pay tribute to West Michigan vets in 8th-Annual Freedom Cruise
SPARTA, Mich. — Hundreds of motorcycles and cars made their way through the small West Michigan village to honor and remember the area’s many veterans. The event, organized by Finish the Mission, selects a Freedom Cruise Honor Recipient every year. The mother of fallen Army Pfc. Nicholas H....
Freedom Cruise honoring veterans to take place Saturday
SPARTA, Mich. — The eighth annual Freedom Cruise is taking over Sparta this afternoon. The event is put on by Finish the Mission, an organization that honors and supports West Michigan veterans. Classic cars and motorcycles will arrive at the Sparta High School at noon. The honorary ceremony that...
City officials investigating barbed wire near Richmond Park
Grand Rapids plans to look at issues with barbed wire near Richmond Park. If you’re not paying attention, it can be a major safety hazard.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 1