Neighbors honor 71-year-old fatally struck in Walker

WALKER, Michigan — Dozens of residents gathered in a sermon-like service at the Grandview Apartments on Saturday morning to pay respect to their fallen neighbor. 71-year-old Laurie Bos died September 1. She was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in Walker while riding her motorized scooter. A speaker from the event said Bos had just passed a tract or religious pamphlet to someone before attempting to make it to Meijer’s on the other side of the street. The speaker later added that Bos did not look both ways and did not have the right-of-way.
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital staff reconnect with past patients at NICU reunion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A special group of children experienced a day of fun with several familiar faces from the medical field. The reunion between staff members of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) and the many kids they once helped came after the event had been cancelled in the past as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Region's largest car show brings thousands of motors to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nearly 2,000 street rods, muscle cars, custom builds, and specialty vehicles are in Kalamazoo Friday for the region's largest show. The 42nd annual Street Rod National North Truck and Car Show is showcasing cars with value as much as $100,000 each, for a total of over $50 million in attendance, according to event organizers.
ArtPrize 2022: What to get excited for this year

ArtPrize 2022 runs through Oct. 2 with 18 days of art and tourism featuring a worldwide range of artists, new art styles and interactive opportunities for visitors and an all-new voting system. ArtPrize, popularly known as the world’s largest art competition, brings together artworks hosted at local businesses and organizations,...
Complete guide to ArtPrize 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids' biggest art festival is back with hundreds of venues and artists spread all across the downtown and beyond. ArtPrize 2022 welcomes over 750 artists across 150 venues with $250,000 in prizes for the artists. What's new at ArtPrize 2022?. ArtPrize is back to...
Freedom Cruise honoring veterans to take place Saturday

SPARTA, Mich. — The eighth annual Freedom Cruise is taking over Sparta this afternoon. The event is put on by Finish the Mission, an organization that honors and supports West Michigan veterans. Classic cars and motorcycles will arrive at the Sparta High School at noon. The honorary ceremony that...
