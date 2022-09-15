Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Tri-Cities priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend
A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
Yakima Herald Republic
Charges dropped against teen suspect in Cinco de Mayo shooting in Sunnyside
First-degree assault charges were dismissed Wednesday against a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting and injuring five innocent people during a gang clash at a Cinco de Mayo festival in downtown Sunnyside earlier this year. The shooting occurred when rival gangs clashed at the public street festival. A 35-year-old man was...
Gunshots hit 2 apartments at a Tri-Cities complex Friday night
Police were told multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
Yakima Herald Republic
South Third Street homicide memorial
Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide. Yakima police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide Thursday night on South Third Street. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For...
nbcrightnow.com
One dead after shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- On Thursday night, September, 15, the Yakima Police Department responded to reports of a fight outside a bar on the 1100 block of S. 3rd Street. Officers arrived to find a 26 year old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim later died of their injuries. YPD quickly...
Yakima bar patron fatally shot man out of self-defense, release by police
YAKIMA, Wash. — Hours after fatally shooting a 26-year-old man outside of a bar, the subject was released as Yakima police investigators found substantial evidence to suggest he acted out of self-defense. According to a release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched to a bar on...
Yakima Man Dead After Thursday Fatal Shooting
Yakima Police have arrested two people in connection to a fatal shooting reported late Thursday night in the 1100 block of South 3rd Street. Officers were called to the area at about 11:00 pm Thursday night because of a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find a man injured.
KIMA TV
UPDATE: Police release men arrested for Yakima shooting death, say it was self-defense
YAKIMA -- UPDATE: Police say they have arrested the subjects responsible for a shooting death in Yakima after evidence they say evidence suggests it was self-defense. Police say the deadly shooting started with a fight at a bar. Yakima Police have confirmed two people have been arrested in connection with...
Several Yakima drivers, police involved in pileup at E Nob Hill Blvd & S 1st St
YAKIMA, Wash. — Multiple vehicles, including a police car, were involved in a collision at a busy intersection in Yakima, which forced law enforcement and emergency responders to close all lanes of the prominent roadway Thursday night. According to a social media post by the Yakima Police Department, a...
KHQ Right Now
Former Washignton juice company facing 12 counts of federal charges
WASHINGTON. - The former owner of juice company, Valley Processing, in Sunnyside, Washington is facing 12 counts of felony charges for unsanitary conditions and tainted products our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. Mary Ann Bleisner has been accused of hiding products contaminated with mold, animal droppings and rot. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Heavy police presence on N 1st St and East Yakima Ave, N 1st St and Chestnut Ave closed
YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office confirms two people are dead in a car crash following a shooting in Yakima. The shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. on N 1st St and E Yakima Ave. Yakima Police's Captain Jay Seeley tells us a silver Audi and black sedan were...
Sunnyside business owner faces 12 felony charges over sale of tainted fruit juice
YAKIMA, Wash. — An 80-year-old business owner from Sunnyside has been indicted on 12 charges related to sale and distribution of unsafe, mislabled and tainted fruit juice products between October 2012 and June 2019. According to the announcement from Vanessa Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Mary Ann Bliesner faces felonies for fraud, conspiracy, false statements...
Missing Yakima boy the only child ‘in recent memory’ not to be found, YCSO says
YAKIMA, Wash. — While Yakima Police Department detectives continue to investigate, they’ve pulled back resources from other agencies assisting in the search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia. That includes trained search and rescue teams with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, according to spokesperson Casey Schilperoort, who said this...
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
Family of Missing 4-Year-Old Creates Facebook Page to Stop Misinformation
The family of Lucian Munguia is still out at Sarg Hubbard park in Yakima, hoping to find answers about what happened to the missing four-year-old. Stations are set up for volunteers to help search, hand out flyers and to get any information they can. Lucian's family has started a Facebook...
nbcrightnow.com
YPD, Homeland Security seize weapons cache
YAKIMA, Wash.- On September, 9, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Yakima, the Burea of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Yakima Police Department served two federal search warrants. According to a Yakima Police Department news release the warrants were related to an ongoing investigation into a cartel. At one...
Suspect jailed after shootout with police and a standoff in a stranger’s Kennewick apartment
He’s already been to prison for a drive-by shooting.
Yakima police are searching for an 11-year-old boy last seen at school
YAKIMA, Wash. — Police officers and family members are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen around Noon on Friday, Sept. 16 near Wilson Middle School. According to a social media blast from the Yakima Police Department, the boy’s name is Jonathan Robertson. He was last seen wearing black glasses, a blue Harry Potter t-shirt, blue/green joggers and a gray backpack.
FOX 11 and 41
A Toppenish School District administrator is suing the district and superintendent for state law violations
TOPPENISH, WA – A Toppenish School District school administrator filed a complaint with the Yakima County Clerk’s office and is now suing the Toppenish school district and John Cerna Sr. for allegedly violating multiple state laws. I had a person who would like to remain anonymous send me...
Richland police and school investigating ‘dangerous’ fight video that went viral
It shows about a half-dozen students kicking a teen in the head and torso.
