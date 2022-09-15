ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Tri-Cities priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend

A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Charges dropped against teen suspect in Cinco de Mayo shooting in Sunnyside

First-degree assault charges were dismissed Wednesday against a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting and injuring five innocent people during a gang clash at a Cinco de Mayo festival in downtown Sunnyside earlier this year. The shooting occurred when rival gangs clashed at the public street festival. A 35-year-old man was...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

South Third Street homicide memorial

Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide. Yakima police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide Thursday night on South Third Street. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One dead after shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- On Thursday night, September, 15, the Yakima Police Department responded to reports of a fight outside a bar on the 1100 block of S. 3rd Street. Officers arrived to find a 26 year old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim later died of their injuries. YPD quickly...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Man Dead After Thursday Fatal Shooting

Yakima Police have arrested two people in connection to a fatal shooting reported late Thursday night in the 1100 block of South 3rd Street. Officers were called to the area at about 11:00 pm Thursday night because of a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find a man injured.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Former Washignton juice company facing 12 counts of federal charges

WASHINGTON. - The former owner of juice company, Valley Processing, in Sunnyside, Washington is facing 12 counts of felony charges for unsanitary conditions and tainted products our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. Mary Ann Bleisner has been accused of hiding products contaminated with mold, animal droppings and rot. The...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Sunnyside business owner faces 12 felony charges over sale of tainted fruit juice

YAKIMA, Wash. — An 80-year-old business owner from Sunnyside has been indicted on 12 charges related to sale and distribution of unsafe, mislabled and tainted fruit juice products between October 2012 and June 2019. According to the announcement from Vanessa Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Mary Ann Bliesner faces felonies for fraud, conspiracy, false statements...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
98.3 The KEY

West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!

Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YPD, Homeland Security seize weapons cache

YAKIMA, Wash.- On September, 9, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Yakima, the Burea of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Yakima Police Department served two federal search warrants. According to a Yakima Police Department news release the warrants were related to an ongoing investigation into a cartel. At one...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima police are searching for an 11-year-old boy last seen at school

YAKIMA, Wash. — Police officers and family members are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen around Noon on Friday, Sept. 16 near Wilson Middle School. According to a social media blast from the Yakima Police Department, the boy’s name is Jonathan Robertson. He was last seen wearing black glasses, a blue Harry Potter t-shirt, blue/green joggers and a gray backpack.
YAKIMA, WA

