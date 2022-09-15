ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

KTVU FOX 2

The Mare Island Dock of the Bay Festival kicks off

The Mare Island Dock of the Bay Festival kicks off on Saturday. The festival boasts music and brews with waterfront views along the Vallejo waterfront. KTVU's Mornings on 2 anchor Claudine Wong sat down, and interviewed the festival's promoters, Jeff Trager and Kevin Frazier about year two of their event.
VALLEJO, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond Community Chess Festival set for Oct. 8

On National Chess Day Saturday, Oct. 8, residents throughout the City of Richmond are encouraged to participate in the 3rd Richmond Community Chess Festival at CoBiz Richmond, 1503 Macdonald Ave. The daylong festival, a project between the West Coast Chess Alliance (WCCA) and the Berkeley Chess School, will include a...
RICHMOND, CA
oaklandside.org

Plant-packed cafe and a vast new beer garden open in the East Bay

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Burned-out residents blame homeless camp by I-580 for Friday fire

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Several families affected by a large fire in Oakland on Friday were trying to assess the damage and figure out where they'll stay for the next few months.The four-alarm fire severely damaged five homes and a few of those are total losses.Joanna Roberts' one-bedroom cottage in the back of her property was burned to the ground. Two tenants who lived there survived but lost a cat along with their possessions.The main house where Robert lives has minor fire damage."This is more than just shelter, this is memories," Roberts said.Her grandfather built the home and cottage in 1921....
OAKLAND, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City

The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist ejected onto tracks, fatally struck by BART train

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — BART confirmed that a person was fatally struck by a train at the 19th Street Station in Oakland Friday afternoon. The incident caused major delays in Downtown Oakland in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions Friday afternoon. BART said that a motorcyclist got into a crash near 23rd Street […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Boaters told to leave South San Francisco marina

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A sailboat community in South San Francisco is facing eviction. Dozens of boat owners — also referred to as “liveaboards” — have been living near Oyster Point Marina for more than a decade, but the group is now trying to find a way to stay in the Marina or […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Parts of San Francisco and the North Bay Could See Over Two Inches of Rain By Monday

Local meteorologists are getting very jazzed about this rare September rain system coming our way, thanks to Typhoon Merbok, and this won't be any mere sprinkling. The National Weather Service now has some rainfall total predictions for the Bay Area by Monday/Tuesday, and it's looking like this typhoon is going to bring a decent amount of wetness to fill our local creeks and dampen fire-prone hillsides.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond.

