DALLAS, TX—Texas Lawyer’s Best of 2022 edition has singled out Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) as the Best Family Law Firm in Dallas. Texas Lawyer is the oldest and one of the most respected legal publications in the state. For the 2022 edition, readers ranked the firm No. 1 in Dallas and among the Top 3 for Family Law in the San Antonio/Austin markets. This is the second year that ONDA has earned the publication’s Best Family Law Firm honor, which is compiled through peer votes and independent research.

