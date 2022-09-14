Read full article on original website
Judicate West Continues to Expand Sacramento-Based Services with Addition of Judge David De Alba
SACRAMENTO, CA—Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Judge David De Alba, formerly of the Sacramento County Superior Court, to its roster of neutrals. Based in the Sacramento office. Judge De Alba served on the Sacramento County Superior Court bench for...
MRTH Partner Lian de la Riva Elected 2022 National Secretary of the Hispanic National Bar Association
MIAMI, FL—Estate planning, probate, and guardianship attorney Lian de la Riva, a partner with the Florida law firm of Markowitz Ringel Trusty + Hartog, P.A. (MRTH) in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, has been elected the 2022 National Secretary of the Hispanic National Bar Association (HNBA). A member of the...
Katie L.S. Von Kohorn Receives 2022 “Top Women of Law” Honor from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly
BOSTON, MA—Boston law firm Casner & Edwards LLP announces that partner Katie L.S. Von Kohorn has been named to the Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly 2022 “Top Women of Law” list. This highly coveted honor celebrates the exceptional accomplishments of women attorneys as leaders, educators, and mentors, and for their pro bono, social justice, advocacy and business efforts. Von Kohorn and fellow award recipients will be honored at a reception on November 16, 2022 at the State Room in Boston.
Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Honored for Family Law in Texas Lawyer’s ‘Best of 2022’
DALLAS, TX—Texas Lawyer’s Best of 2022 edition has singled out Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) as the Best Family Law Firm in Dallas. Texas Lawyer is the oldest and one of the most respected legal publications in the state. For the 2022 edition, readers ranked the firm No. 1 in Dallas and among the Top 3 for Family Law in the San Antonio/Austin markets. This is the second year that ONDA has earned the publication’s Best Family Law Firm honor, which is compiled through peer votes and independent research.
Cinco Ranch Car Accidents on the Rise as Houston Suburb Grows
Cinco Ranch, Texas, a small suburb of Katy in the Houston metropolitan area, has seen unprecedented growth and development in the last decade. As the population has increased, so has congestion on local freeways, interstates, and surface streets. Unfortunately, car accidents are at an all-time high with more drivers on the road.
