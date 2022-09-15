Read full article on original website
cbs17
Hundreds crowd Downtown Cary for Public Safety Day
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a celebration in Downtown Cary as law enforcement from across Wake County came together to meet their communities and celebrate their work. “Stepping out from behind the badge, letting people see you as a member of the community, as a person that they can relate to, someone they can come up and talk with,” Kenric Alexander, with the Cary Police Department, said about the day.
alamancenews.com
Avoid Court Square in Graham in middle of Sat., Mon. nights
The milling and paving of the Main Street area in Graham is now concentrated around the Historic Court House and Court Square in downtown Graham. Cars will be detoured around the area where both NC 49 and NC 87 run through the area. Tonight beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00...
alamancenews.com
After three hours, Graham council OKs very revised proposal for 70 “twin homes” off Hanford Road on 3-2 vote
Graham’s city council struggled for over three hours Tuesday night, hearing the pros and cons of a developer’s proposal for 72 “twin homes” and neighbors’ vigorous opposition to allowing the subdivision in an area that’s both primarily single-family homes and where traffic (both congestion and back-ups) is already a major concern.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Board Approves Designation of Parkland for Chatham Park
The town’s board of commissioners on Monday approved a resolution to accept the proposed Chatham Park Sports Complex as parkland. Commissioner John Bonitz was the lone commissioner to dissent in the 4-1 vote. “I don’t understand why we are in a rush to do this,” Bonitz said.
Developer plans to raze downtown Durham building for 12-story tower
A demolition request cleared the Historic Preservation Commission over the neighboring condo owners’ objections.
alamancenews.com
Graham city council debates adequacy of parking for infill residential project near downtown
Having spent three hours on its first rezoning request, Graham city council members labored for almost two more hours over the next one: a proposed infill project on 1.15 acres at the corner of North Maple and West Market streets. This time, however, there was no outpouring of neighborhood opposition;...
alamancenews.com
Elon town council offers remote meetings options for some advisory boards
Elon’s town council has laid down a new meeting policy for its advisory boards and commissions that could see some of these groups resume the sort of “virtual” meetings that were standard practice during the coronavirus pandemic. During a regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the council unanimously signed...
cbs17
Durham crews work to repair water system in 2 areas
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is working to restore its water service in some areas in the city from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Officials said crews are working to restore service at the corner of Cornwallis Road and TW Alexander Drive. They advised customers to flush their bathtub’s cold water while service is being restored.
rhinotimes.com
Summerfield Town Manager Tells Hearing-Impaired Woman Where She Can Put Her Voice Recorder
Before the start of a Tuesday, Sept. 13 meeting of the Summerfield Town Council, Teresa Perryman – who’s a former Town Council member but is still active in the town’s affairs – placed a small voice recorder on the table used by the Town Council members so she could get a high-quality recording of the proceedings.
alamancenews.com
Elon town council names consulting firm for new downtown master plan
Elon’s town council has selected a consultant to develop a new downtown master plan that the town’s leaders now hope will come together with plenty of input from the community’s residents. During a regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the council voted to assign this project to Charlotte-based Benchmark...
WRAL
Robinson admires passing train as he shops for locomotives across the street
During a July 6 trip to Mike's Trains in Thomasville, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson looks out across the street as a train passes. He marvels at it and mimics his grandson's behavior when a train goes by.
alamancenews.com
A SPECIAL VIDEO REPORT from The Alamance News: Milling and paving in downtown Graham around Historic Court House and along North Main Street
The milling and paving of South Main Street and now North Main Street has been going on for several weeks. NC DOT crews are now on the north side of the Historic Court House making their way up North Main Street to their ultimate destination around Albright Avenue. Meanwhile NC...
Raleigh developer sees room for 11-story apartment building in downtown Chapel Hill
Two previous proposals for this small lot never got off the ground.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'We are excited': Pittsboro alpaca farm reopens to the public
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — After more than a year being of closed to the public, a Pittsboro alpaca farm is reopening to guests. Carolina Sunshine Alpaca Farm is reopening to guests after a year of being closed to the public. It's hosting a grand opening celebration September 17 and...
alamancenews.com
State rejects application to open a fifth charter school in Alamance County
Maybe the third time will be the charm for Unity Global Academy, a fifth charter school that had been proposed for Alamance County but whose application to open in 2023-24 was rejected Monday following a 10-minute interview with the state’s 12-member Charter School Advisory Board (CSAB). Peter Morcombe –...
Amazon facility proposed for Greensboro canceled
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the plans for the proposed fulfillment center in Greensboro. Plans for this center were not finalized. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported. The report […]
'We are looking for talented people' | Guilford County Schools to hold a job fair Saturday
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Triad school districts are still looking to fill dozens of vacant positions outside of teacher openings. On Saturday, the Guilford County School District will host a job fair at the Guilford County bus garage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair focuses specifically on...
alamancenews.com
BLM protester sues sheriff over July 2020 treatment following demonstration at Sesquicentennial Park
A frequent protester at the Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Graham during the second half of 2020 has filed a civil suit against Alamance County sheriff Terry Johnson for allegedly violating his First Amendment rights. Maurice Wells, Jr., 36, black male, had been charged with misdemeanor failure to disperse...
'This is a park': Planned community in Wake Forest has neighbors concerned
Growth in Wake Forest has some people in the community upset about what's to come.
Crash that closed NC road for 14 hours involved new BMW M3 stolen from Rocky Mount
The driver of the stolen BMW collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 79-year-old Greensboro man, police said.
