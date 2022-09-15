ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

cbs17

Hundreds crowd Downtown Cary for Public Safety Day

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a celebration in Downtown Cary as law enforcement from across Wake County came together to meet their communities and celebrate their work. “Stepping out from behind the badge, letting people see you as a member of the community, as a person that they can relate to, someone they can come up and talk with,” Kenric Alexander, with the Cary Police Department, said about the day.
CARY, NC
alamancenews.com

Avoid Court Square in Graham in middle of Sat., Mon. nights

The milling and paving of the Main Street area in Graham is now concentrated around the Historic Court House and Court Square in downtown Graham. Cars will be detoured around the area where both NC 49 and NC 87 run through the area. Tonight beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00...
GRAHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

After three hours, Graham council OKs very revised proposal for 70 “twin homes” off Hanford Road on 3-2 vote

Graham’s city council struggled for over three hours Tuesday night, hearing the pros and cons of a developer’s proposal for 72 “twin homes” and neighbors’ vigorous opposition to allowing the subdivision in an area that’s both primarily single-family homes and where traffic (both congestion and back-ups) is already a major concern.
GRAHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Elon town council offers remote meetings options for some advisory boards

Elon’s town council has laid down a new meeting policy for its advisory boards and commissions that could see some of these groups resume the sort of “virtual” meetings that were standard practice during the coronavirus pandemic. During a regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the council unanimously signed...
ELON, NC
cbs17

Durham crews work to repair water system in 2 areas

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is working to restore its water service in some areas in the city from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Officials said crews are working to restore service at the corner of Cornwallis Road and TW Alexander Drive. They advised customers to flush their bathtub’s cold water while service is being restored.
alamancenews.com

Elon town council names consulting firm for new downtown master plan

Elon’s town council has selected a consultant to develop a new downtown master plan that the town’s leaders now hope will come together with plenty of input from the community’s residents. During a regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the council voted to assign this project to Charlotte-based Benchmark...
ELON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'We are excited': Pittsboro alpaca farm reopens to the public

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — After more than a year being of closed to the public, a Pittsboro alpaca farm is reopening to guests. Carolina Sunshine Alpaca Farm is reopening to guests after a year of being closed to the public. It's hosting a grand opening celebration September 17 and...
PITTSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Amazon facility proposed for Greensboro canceled

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the plans for the proposed fulfillment center in Greensboro. Plans for this center were not finalized. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported. The report […]
GREENSBORO, NC

