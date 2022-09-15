Read full article on original website
Place Your Bets! Will Hudson Yards Become an Entertainment and Gaming Resort with Casino Plan?
Looking for luck on the West Side, billionaire developer Stephen Ross and the Related Companies are preparing to roll the dice and bid on plans to license New York City’s first casino. Hoping to set up blackjack in Hudson Yards next to the Javits Center, Related plans to partner with Wynn Resorts to build a […] The post Place Your Bets! Will Hudson Yards Become an Entertainment and Gaming Resort with Casino Plan? appeared first on W42ST.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Barnes & Noble heir lists NYC duplex for $20M
This designer penthouse is certainly a nice place to read a book. A sprawling luxury Manhattan apartment with Empire State Building views has hit the market for $20 million. Its owner: Stephanie Bulger, daughter of Barnes & Noble founder Len Riggio. Tax records reveal that the former English professor currently...
News 12
Experts judge best bagel in New York at Brooklyn’s BagelFest
Where can you find the best bagel in New York? The experts were at Bagelfest in Brooklyn Saturday to answer that question. More than 50 bagel makers from around the city attended to show off their most delicious creations. The event features an assortment of bagels including sourdough, rainbow-colored, along...
Now you can bag a (relative) bargain on NYC's Billionaire's Row! Thompson Hotel is offering 554 square feet one-bed apartments on prized Manhattan street for 'JUST' $1.3million
A Manhattan hotel located on one of the priciest stretches of land in the world - nicknamed 'Billionaire's Row' - is now offering apartments that are priced far lower than their neighbors, but still in the millions. The ONE11 Residences at the Thompson Hotel went on sale on Thursday offering...
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
fox40jackson.com
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst ‘since Great Depression’
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
untappedcities.com
10 Remaining Wooden Houses in Manhattan
In a city built of glass, brick, and stone, wooden houses are hard to spot in Manhattan. That said, some wooden houses have survived since their creation in the 18th and 19th centuries — when the city was mainly farmland. After the city became industrialized, these wooden houses were deemed hazardous, and new wooden-based construction was outlawed in Manhattan with the “fire limit” law of 1866. Thus, the few wooden structures that remain in New York City are extremely rare. Here are the 10 remaining wooden buildings that you can still spot in Manhattan:
therealdeal.com
Fisher Brothers scion Arnold Fisher dead at 89
Arnold Fisher, second-generation scion of a century-old New York City real estate dynasty, died on Sunday at 89. Arnold helped manage his family’s eponymous firm, Fisher Brothers, through New York City’s development boom in the 1980s, and led the construction of more than 15 million square feet of commercial and residential property, according to the company, including four office towers in Midtown.
therealdeal.com
New York suburbs, Chicago most vulnerable to home price declines
An economic downturn would cool housing markets across the country, but few areas appear more exposed to price declines than New York City and Chicago. The two metropolitan areas are home to some of the bubbliest markets in the country, according to an analysis by real estate data firm Attom. Of the 50 counties most vulnerable to falling home prices, nine are in and around New York City, and six are in the Chicago area.
Asian Foods: Here’s what to expect when the market opens. Take a tour with us.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Armed with a shopper’s reward program and promise of succulent Peking duck, a long-awaited Asian Foods is ready to pounce on New York City. Owner Jonathan Chan said after some final paperwork approvals, his specialty supermarket should be open by early October. This new...
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
Local retail market seeing downward shift as another Bed Bath & Beyond location closing down
The location is just one of the 150 across the U.S. that have closed but is the latest of few that have done so locally over the past year.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery launches for 126 apartments on the Astoria waterfront
Applications are open for 126 newly constructed apartments at 11-12 30th Drive and 11-28 30th Drive in Astoria through the affordable housing lottery. Rents start at $2,350 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this specific lottery must earn from $80,572 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household.
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
myrye.com
St. Regis Residences, Rye Checks-In New General Manager
One checks out, another checks in. The St. Regis Residences, Rye, the still new $100 million dollar 55+ development on the Playland Access Drive just off I-95 Exit 19, has a new general manager. Loic Vince checked-in as the new general manager the week of July 25th. Most recently Vince...
What Can a New York Restaurant Do if You Don’t Pay For Your Meal?
Has it ever happened to you? You sat down to have a meal, you enjoyed it and then you went for your wallet and had one of the following happen to you? Maybe you didn't have your wallet? Maybe the $20's that you thought you had in your pocket were really singles?
