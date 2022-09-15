ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

W42ST.nyc

Place Your Bets! Will Hudson Yards Become an Entertainment and Gaming Resort with Casino Plan?

Looking for luck on the West Side, billionaire developer Stephen Ross and the Related Companies are preparing to roll the dice and bid on plans to license New York City’s first casino.  Hoping to set up blackjack in Hudson Yards next to the Javits Center, Related plans to partner with Wynn Resorts to build a […] The post Place Your Bets! Will Hudson Yards Become an Entertainment and Gaming Resort with Casino Plan? appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Barnes & Noble heir lists NYC duplex for $20M

This designer penthouse is certainly a nice place to read a book. A sprawling luxury Manhattan apartment with Empire State Building views has hit the market for $20 million. Its owner: Stephanie Bulger, daughter of Barnes & Noble founder Len Riggio. Tax records reveal that the former English professor currently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Experts judge best bagel in New York at Brooklyn’s BagelFest

Where can you find the best bagel in New York? The experts were at Bagelfest in Brooklyn Saturday to answer that question. More than 50 bagel makers from around the city attended to show off their most delicious creations. The event features an assortment of bagels including sourdough, rainbow-colored, along...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Now you can bag a (relative) bargain on NYC's Billionaire's Row! Thompson Hotel is offering 554 square feet one-bed apartments on prized Manhattan street for 'JUST' $1.3million

A Manhattan hotel located on one of the priciest stretches of land in the world - nicknamed 'Billionaire's Row' - is now offering apartments that are priced far lower than their neighbors, but still in the millions. The ONE11 Residences at the Thompson Hotel went on sale on Thursday offering...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Remaining Wooden Houses in Manhattan

In a city built of glass, brick, and stone, wooden houses are hard to spot in Manhattan. That said, some wooden houses have survived since their creation in the 18th and 19th centuries — when the city was mainly farmland. After the city became industrialized, these wooden houses were deemed hazardous, and new wooden-based construction was outlawed in Manhattan with the “fire limit” law of 1866. Thus, the few wooden structures that remain in New York City are extremely rare. Here are the 10 remaining wooden buildings that you can still spot in Manhattan:
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Fisher Brothers scion Arnold Fisher dead at 89

Arnold Fisher, second-generation scion of a century-old New York City real estate dynasty, died on Sunday at 89. Arnold helped manage his family’s eponymous firm, Fisher Brothers, through New York City’s development boom in the 1980s, and led the construction of more than 15 million square feet of commercial and residential property, according to the company, including four office towers in Midtown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

New York suburbs, Chicago most vulnerable to home price declines

An economic downturn would cool housing markets across the country, but few areas appear more exposed to price declines than New York City and Chicago. The two metropolitan areas are home to some of the bubbliest markets in the country, according to an analysis by real estate data firm Attom. Of the 50 counties most vulnerable to falling home prices, nine are in and around New York City, and six are in the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
myrye.com

St. Regis Residences, Rye Checks-In New General Manager

One checks out, another checks in. The St. Regis Residences, Rye, the still new $100 million dollar 55+ development on the Playland Access Drive just off I-95 Exit 19, has a new general manager. Loic Vince checked-in as the new general manager the week of July 25th. Most recently Vince...
RYE, NY

