ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football week 4 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week four of the high school football season kicked off Friday night.  FOX40’s Game of the Week was Tracy visiting Downey in Modesto in a battle of two 4-0 teams.  The Downey Knights remains undefeated after defeating the Tracy Bulldogs 24-13. Both teams will have a bye next week as, Downey […]
KGET

FFX: Week 5 high school football around the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School is loaded with offensive talent and head coach Chris Bandy’s boys rank among the top. The Titans are 3-1 this season and just 2 points separates them from a 4-0 record. This week is also homecoming for Frontier and they are expecting a big crowd against Independence for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#Timberwolves#Big Week#H Dnl
VolunteerCountry

Overtime: Final Thoughts From Vols Win Over Akron

Volunteer Country's Jack Foster and Matthew Ray react to Tennessee's near 60-point win over Akron in the latest edition of 'Overtime.' Jack and Matt react to how the injury bug hit the Vols moving forward and that, while there is concern there with Jabari Small and Cedric Tillman, there is also ...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
lafocusnewspaper.com

Serra football team uses strong 2nd half to beat Oaks Christian

WESTLAKE VILLAGE — From the onset of the game between Serra and Oaks Christian on Friday night, Serra’s rushing attack was pounding the ball continuously. Spearheaded by Cincere Rhaney and Kai Honda, the ground game was punishing in the first half, but neither back could break through for a score. It was a different story in the second half, as both found the end zone to propel the Cavaliers to a 20-14 win over the Lions.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
humboldtsports.com

Loggers, Crusaders get set to renew their rivalry

By Ray Hamill — The Eureka Loggers and St. Bernard’s Crusaders will face off at Albee Stadium on Friday night in the first of two meetings between the two crosstown rivals this year. The rivalry has grown in recent seasons since St. Bernard’s switched to the Big 4,...
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy