WESTLAKE VILLAGE — From the onset of the game between Serra and Oaks Christian on Friday night, Serra’s rushing attack was pounding the ball continuously. Spearheaded by Cincere Rhaney and Kai Honda, the ground game was punishing in the first half, but neither back could break through for a score. It was a different story in the second half, as both found the end zone to propel the Cavaliers to a 20-14 win over the Lions.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO