Final Quarter: High school football week 4 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week four of the high school football season kicked off Friday night. FOX40’s Game of the Week was Tracy visiting Downey in Modesto in a battle of two 4-0 teams. The Downey Knights remains undefeated after defeating the Tracy Bulldogs 24-13. Both teams will have a bye next week as, Downey […]
Friday Night Football 2022: Week 5
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.
humboldtsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER — Warriors continue to roll; big wins for Arcata, Fortuna
The Del Norte Warriors made it two straight victories to begin league play with a 5-0 win over McKinleyville in Crescent City on Thursday. Mario Ledezma scored twice in the first half to give the Warriors an early advantage and Aron Vue added another to give them a three-goal lead at the break.
FFX: Week 5 high school football around the county
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School is loaded with offensive talent and head coach Chris Bandy’s boys rank among the top. The Titans are 3-1 this season and just 2 points separates them from a 4-0 record. This week is also homecoming for Frontier and they are expecting a big crowd against Independence for […]
USC football vs. Fresno State: Live updates, highlights, Caleb Williams stats
The USC Trojans are hoping to start the season 3-0 and continue to climb the national college football rankings. The Fresno State Bulldogs are trying to rebound from a heartbreaking last-play 35-32 loss to Oregon State last week. Follow along for live game updates and highlights as the ...
College football Week 3 heroes and zeroes: Pac-12 up, Auburn down bad
Week 3 of the college football schedule is in the books and with it came its share of upsets and surprises, especially on the West Coast. A pair of Pac-12 teams made a statement in non-conference wins in a step towards rehabilitating the conference's reputation. Who were the big winners and losers ...
Local sporting events scheduled for Sunday and Monday, Sept. 18-19, 2022
SUNDAY, SEPETEMBER 18 COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER Monmouth at Mount Mary, Milwaukee, 11 a.m. ...
Overtime: Final Thoughts From Vols Win Over Akron
Volunteer Country's Jack Foster and Matthew Ray react to Tennessee's near 60-point win over Akron in the latest edition of 'Overtime.' Jack and Matt react to how the injury bug hit the Vols moving forward and that, while there is concern there with Jabari Small and Cedric Tillman, there is also ...
Look: Caleb Williams has 3 TDs, USC leads Fresno State 21-10 at halftime
LOS ANGELES - Caleb Williams threw a touchdown pass to Jordan Addison and ran for two touchdowns to help USC build a 21-10 halftime lead over Fresno State on Saturday night. Here are first-half photos from the Los Angeles Coliseum: LIVE UPDATES: USC VS. FRESNO STATE (All photos by Jason Goode)
Four Pivotal Plays Doom Cal in Its Loss to Notre Dame
A questionable call by the officials in the first half and a Hail Mary on the final play that almost succeeded will be remembered most by the Bears
lafocusnewspaper.com
Serra football team uses strong 2nd half to beat Oaks Christian
WESTLAKE VILLAGE — From the onset of the game between Serra and Oaks Christian on Friday night, Serra’s rushing attack was pounding the ball continuously. Spearheaded by Cincere Rhaney and Kai Honda, the ground game was punishing in the first half, but neither back could break through for a score. It was a different story in the second half, as both found the end zone to propel the Cavaliers to a 20-14 win over the Lions.
Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo girls tennis extends winning streak
The Maria Carrillo girls tennis team secured its third win of the week on Thursday, turning back Rancho Cotate with a 7-0 sweep. In singles play, Colleen Morris won at No. 1 with a score of 6-0, 6-0 while Kayilyn Shin took No. 2, 6-1, 6-0. At No. 3, Shrutti Pillai won 6-0, 6-0 and at No. 4 Riya Ramakrishnan 6-1, 6-1.
KESQ
Week 5 of high school football features start of DVL season, majority of DEL teams on the road
Week 5 of the high school football season is here with another full schedule of games. Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football. Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11...
humboldtsports.com
Loggers, Crusaders get set to renew their rivalry
By Ray Hamill — The Eureka Loggers and St. Bernard’s Crusaders will face off at Albee Stadium on Friday night in the first of two meetings between the two crosstown rivals this year. The rivalry has grown in recent seasons since St. Bernard’s switched to the Big 4,...
St. Bonaventure football team loses road game to unbeaten Oak Hills of Hesperia
A long road trip ended in a tough loss for the St. Bonaventure High football team on Thursday night. Locked in a third-quarter stalemate after the third of Delon Thompson's three touchdowns, the Seraphs yielded two TDs in the final quarter and fell, 35-21, to unbeaten Hesperia-Oak Hills. St. Bonaventure...
