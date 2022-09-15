ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manville, NJ

PIX11

Newark girl, 13, critically injured in apparent accidental shooting: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Police in Newark launched an investigation Friday night after a young teen apparently accidentally shot herself, authorities said. Police found the 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot injury inside a home on Schley Street around 11:30 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. She was taken to a hospital […]
NEWARK, NJ
1010WINS

NJ man arrested for beating girlfriend to death with hammer

Police arrested a 33-year-old man for beating his girlfriend to death with a hammer in an Elizabeth apartment on Sept. 10. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of Victor H. Rodriguez Gomez for the murder of Carmen Lopez Barahona
Daily Voice

Man, 50, Gunned Down In Newark

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark this week, authorities announced. Kyle Eley, of Irvington, was found at the corner of South Orange and Munn avenues around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500

TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
TRENTON, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in East 24th Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 24th Street early Saturday morning. The victim, 37, was struck by gunfire on East 24th Street and Broadway at around 4:11 a.m. He arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center seeking treatment for multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police continue...
midjersey.news

September 17, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Around 11:17 a.m. Trenton EMS was on scene of an EMS call at Trent Center located at 511 Greenwood Avenue when a frantic call by Trenton Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) asking for police was heard over the EMS radio. The emergent call was asking for police for “shots fired and shooting victim and stabbing victim”
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with beating death of Elizabeth woman

A 33-year-old man beat a woman to death in Elizabeth over the weekend, authorities said. Victor H. Rodriguez Gomez bludgeoned Carmen Lopez Barahona, 30, to death early Sunday on the 200 block of Lt. Glenn Zamorski Drive, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Lopez Barahona, of...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Man found fatally stabbed outside Bronx park, cops say

A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in the Bronx, police said Saturday. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress about 9:45 p.m. Friday found Prince McMichael on the ground outside the entrance of Pelham Bay Park near Bruckner Blvd. and Wilkinson Ave. McMichael, a resident of Co-op City, had been repeatedly stabbed in the chest, police said. EMS rushed McMichael to ...
BRONX, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Sobriety Checkpoint Results In Four Arrests

POINT PLEASANT – A sobriety checkpoint conducted in town over the weekend lead to four drivers arrested, police said. The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department performed a DWI/DUI Sobriety Checkpoint on September 10 on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach Officers. During that time, about 650 cars passed through with officers screening drivers for any signs of impairment.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
