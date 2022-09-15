Read full article on original website
Newark girl, 13, critically injured in apparent accidental shooting: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Police in Newark launched an investigation Friday night after a young teen apparently accidentally shot herself, authorities said. Police found the 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot injury inside a home on Schley Street around 11:30 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. She was taken to a hospital […]
Teens broke into N.J. home with large rock, led cops on high-speed chase, authorities say
Police are looking for two teenagers who allegedly smashed their way into a home in Bergen County early Thursday before leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car they later dumped in Essex County. A home surveillance camera captured two teens — believed to be between ages 13...
Man, 50, Gunned Down In Newark
A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark this week, authorities announced. Kyle Eley, of Irvington, was found at the corner of South Orange and Munn avenues around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500
TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
Paterson man hurt in East 24th Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 24th Street early Saturday morning. The victim, 37, was struck by gunfire on East 24th Street and Broadway at around 4:11 a.m. He arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center seeking treatment for multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police continue...
midjersey.news
September 17, 2022
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Around 11:17 a.m. Trenton EMS was on scene of an EMS call at Trent Center located at 511 Greenwood Avenue when a frantic call by Trenton Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) asking for police was heard over the EMS radio. The emergent call was asking for police for “shots fired and shooting victim and stabbing victim”
Woman Accused Of Killing PA Troopers, Pedestrian On I-95 Released On Bail
The 22-year-old woman accused of killing two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in Philadelphia earlier this year has been released on bail, court records show. Jayana T. Webb, of Eagleville, was driving the speeding car that struck and killed Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, and...
New Brunswick man charged in alleged fatal stabbing of Edison man
NEW BRUNSWICK – A New Brunswick man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of an Edison man on Throop Avenue, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. Rahmaad Howard, 34, was charged with one count...
Family of woman killed by cop in love triangle shooting sues NYPD for not taking officers’s gun away, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Jamie Liang, a former Concord woman who was fatally shot by a Staten Island NYPD officer last October in a love triangle dispute, has filed a wrongful death suit against the NYPD for not taking the officer’s gun away before the deadly incident, according to a report.
NJ motorist charged for killing pedestrian while driving wrong direction
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday announced charges against a 35-year-old woman for killing a pedestrian while driving the wrong direction.
Man found fatally stabbed outside Bronx park, cops say
A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in the Bronx, police said Saturday. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress about 9:45 p.m. Friday found Prince McMichael on the ground outside the entrance of Pelham Bay Park near Bruckner Blvd. and Wilkinson Ave. McMichael, a resident of Co-op City, had been repeatedly stabbed in the chest, police said. EMS rushed McMichael to ...
Man killed girlfriend with a hammer, hid her body in a closet, authorities say
A 32-year-old man beat his girlfriend to death with a hammer in an Elizabeth apartment last weekend, moved her body into a closet and then tried to clean up before fleeing in a minivan, authorities said. Those are among the details in an affidavit of probable cause supporting murder and...
Boy, 16, arrested in Brooklyn shooting that injured 4
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a Brooklyn shooting back in July which injured four people, police said.
Protestors demand more after reported 15-year plea deal for teen’s accused killer
Dozens of protesters marched in Maplewood Thursday evening to criticize a plea deal reportedly offered to the man accused of shooting and killing township teenager Moussa Fofana last year. “We just want justice for Moussa,” said Hawa Fofana, the teen’s mother, at the protest Thursday. Moussa Fofana, 18,...
Sobriety Checkpoint Results In Four Arrests
POINT PLEASANT – A sobriety checkpoint conducted in town over the weekend lead to four drivers arrested, police said. The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department performed a DWI/DUI Sobriety Checkpoint on September 10 on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach Officers. During that time, about 650 cars passed through with officers screening drivers for any signs of impairment.
Philadelphia dispatcher robbed in front of police headquarters
Police say a man grabbed the 25-year-old woman as she walked on the 1400 block of Callowhill Street early Wednesday morning.
