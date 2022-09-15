Law enforcement agencies in Boston are collaborating to investigate a package sent to Northeastern University that exploded and injured a staff member Tuesday, CNN reports. The package was sent to one of Northeastern's academic buildings. The 45-year-old man who opened the box was hospitalized for minor injuries to his hands after the package exploded. Officials have not revealed how the package was sent to the university, as the investigation is still ongoing.

