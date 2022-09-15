ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox rotation loses Kopech to injured list

The White Sox placed starter Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, the team announced Saturday. Kopech was Sunday's probable starter. The Sox recalled right-hander Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. It's tough news for the White Sox in their race for the...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox pick up crucial win over Tigers in extras

Every game over the next two and a half weeks is crucial for the White Sox as they look to track down the division-leading Guardians in the AL Central race. Saturday was especially important, and if you don’t think so, just consider the Sox actually lost ground in the standings despite picking up a big win.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala on White Sox's bench Thursday afternoon

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against right-hander Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Lance Lynn and hit eighth. Grandal has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel points. Per...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Detroit, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
numberfire.com

Will Benson not in Guardians' Game 1 lineup Saturday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Benson is being replaced at designated hitter by Josh Naylor versus Twins starter Louie Varland. In 52 plate appearances this season, Benson has a .170 batting average with...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: September 13, 2022

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 13, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Adames, Woodruff lead Brewers to 4-1 victory over Yankees

MILWAUKEE – Brandon Woodruff provided a major boost for the Milwaukee Brewers’ injury-riddled pitching staff. Woodruff struck out 10 in eight innings and Willy Adames hit a three-run homer as the Brewers defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Saturday night. The big performance by Woodruff came one...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy