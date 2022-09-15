Read full article on original website
White Sox rotation loses Kopech to injured list
The White Sox placed starter Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, the team announced Saturday. Kopech was Sunday's probable starter. The Sox recalled right-hander Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. It's tough news for the White Sox in their race for the...
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
White Sox pick up crucial win over Tigers in extras
Every game over the next two and a half weeks is crucial for the White Sox as they look to track down the division-leading Guardians in the AL Central race. Saturday was especially important, and if you don’t think so, just consider the Sox actually lost ground in the standings despite picking up a big win.
Seby Zavala on White Sox's bench Thursday afternoon
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against right-hander Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Lance Lynn and hit eighth. Grandal has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel points. Per...
Will Benson not in Guardians' Game 1 lineup Saturday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Benson is being replaced at designated hitter by Josh Naylor versus Twins starter Louie Varland. In 52 plate appearances this season, Benson has a .170 batting average with...
White Sox Farm Report: September 13, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 13, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Adames, Woodruff lead Brewers to 4-1 victory over Yankees
MILWAUKEE – Brandon Woodruff provided a major boost for the Milwaukee Brewers’ injury-riddled pitching staff. Woodruff struck out 10 in eight innings and Willy Adames hit a three-run homer as the Brewers defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Saturday night. The big performance by Woodruff came one...
