BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that they have signed Chris Chiozza, who played for the Golden State Warriors last season.
Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance
Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
Yardbarker
Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news
The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
When Will This Talented NBA Point Guard Be Signed?
On September 15, NBA veteran Dennis Schroder is celebrating his 29th birthday. However, he still remains a free agent. Over his career, he has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
NBA・
Knicks rumors: The ‘worst-case scenario’ for New York in ongoing Jalen Brunson tampering investigation
The New York Knicks just want to get back into playoff contention. After a surprising 2021 season where the Knicks finished fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks struggled in the 2021-22 season amid efficiency troubles for Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, as well as the disappointing free agency additions of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. The Knicks will hope that signing Jalen Brunson, who broke out in the postseason with the Dallas Mavericks, to a four-year, $104 million deal, will help their cause.
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
Recently, the Sacramento Kings waived former Duke star DJ Steward.
John Stockton's Son Signs With NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is David Stockton. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who played for the Utah Jazz.
REPORT: Lakers mulling major Russell Westbrook decision after Dennis Schroder signing
The Los Angeles Lakers seem ready to retain Russell Westbrook on the roster despite recently signing Dennis Schroder, but there’s definitely a catch. After the Lakers agreed to bring back Schroder to a one-year, $2.64 million deal, it cast more doubts about Westbrook’s future with the franchise. Besides, they just recently added Patrick Beverley as […] The post REPORT: Lakers mulling major Russell Westbrook decision after Dennis Schroder signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
Yardbarker
NBA Legend Has Advice For Anthony Davis
There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers belong to LeBron James. James is the biggest name in basketball and one of the most popular, successful, and greatest NBA stars of all time, therefore he’s going to be the lead player for any team he is a part of.
Jeff Hornacek is returning to the Jazz as coaching staff is finalized
The Utah Jazz finalized their coaching staff under Will Hardy, including Jeff Hornacek
RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers
Isaiah Thomas is looking to find his way back to the NBA, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are giving him a shot. Apparently, Thomas is among the free agents the Lakers brought in recently for workouts. He joined the likes of Shabazz Muhammad, Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni, Armoni Brooks, Sharife […] The post RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That is highway robbery’: NBA coach blasts Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins-D’Angelo Russell trade
In 2019, the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves made a trade regarding two of the top young players in the NBA. The Warriors traded D’Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and a first-round pick. Now, a current head coach is voicing his displeasure regarding the trade all these years later. Heavy.com’s […] The post ‘That is highway robbery’: NBA coach blasts Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins-D’Angelo Russell trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Jazz, Lakers Talking Bojan Bogdanovic Trade
This isn’t the first time Bogdanovic has been linked to LA, as the sides have reportedly visited on several occasions. Along with the Lakers, Bogdanovic has drawn interest from the Suns, Mavericks and Knicks, according to multiple reports. Jazz GM Justin Zanik made it fairly clear that veterans such...
Ex-NBA big man doubles down on Kyrie Irving-Steve Nash beef despite Nets star Kevin Durant criticism
Former NBA big man Olden Polynice recently made headlines after he stoked the fire on a narrative about Kyrie Irving supposedly disrespecting Steve Nash in his own home. Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant caught wind of the story and he was quick to call out Polynice for supposedly peddling fake news.
Update On Potential Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Trades
After trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Utah Jazz now face some decisions on whether or not to trade veterans like Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay and Mike Conley.
Russell Westbrook’s future with Lakers gets key update
Russell Westbrook’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains in limbo, but according to the latest reports, there’s a bigger chance he stays. With the Lakers unable to find a deal for Westbrook that will make them a contender, the All-Star guard is “highly likely to remain,” per The Athletic. They don’t want to give […] The post Russell Westbrook’s future with Lakers gets key update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
Nobody likes waiting. It’s boring. Unfortunately, it happens to be a substantial part of life. Say you have a doctor’s appointment. You’re waiting for the doctor to be ready to see you. Just ordered a package online? You’ll have to wait for that too. Meanwhile, diehard NBA fans wait for trades.
Chris Bosh drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ GOAT claim
Chris Bosh played alongside LeBron James with the Miami Heat for four years. During this time, he was a first-hand witness to The King’s greatness. However, LeBron’s legacy extends far beyond his two-title stint in South Beach — a fact that Bosh is well aware of. Speaking on a recent episode of the All the […] The post Chris Bosh drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ GOAT claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
