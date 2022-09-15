ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance

Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news

The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Denver, NY
State
Indiana State
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, NY
State
Utah State
ClutchPoints

Knicks rumors: The ‘worst-case scenario’ for New York in ongoing Jalen Brunson tampering investigation

The New York Knicks just want to get back into playoff contention. After a surprising 2021 season where the Knicks finished fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks struggled in the 2021-22 season amid efficiency troubles for Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, as well as the disappointing free agency additions of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. The Knicks will hope that signing Jalen Brunson, who broke out in the postseason with the Dallas Mavericks, to a four-year, $104 million deal, will help their cause.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Lakers mulling major Russell Westbrook decision after Dennis Schroder signing

The Los Angeles Lakers seem ready to retain Russell Westbrook on the roster despite recently signing Dennis Schroder, but there’s definitely a catch. After the Lakers agreed to bring back Schroder to a one-year, $2.64 million deal, it cast more doubts about Westbrook’s future with the franchise. Besides, they just recently added Patrick Beverley as […] The post REPORT: Lakers mulling major Russell Westbrook decision after Dennis Schroder signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder

The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Legend Has Advice For Anthony Davis

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers belong to LeBron James. James is the biggest name in basketball and one of the most popular, successful, and greatest NBA stars of all time, therefore he’s going to be the lead player for any team he is a part of.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Spurs
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers

Isaiah Thomas is looking to find his way back to the NBA, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are giving him a shot. Apparently, Thomas is among the free agents the Lakers brought in recently for workouts. He joined the likes of Shabazz Muhammad, Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni, Armoni Brooks, Sharife […] The post RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘That is highway robbery’: NBA coach blasts Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins-D’Angelo Russell trade

In 2019, the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves made a trade regarding two of the top young players in the NBA. The Warriors traded D’Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and a first-round pick. Now, a current head coach is voicing his displeasure regarding the trade all these years later. Heavy.com’s […] The post ‘That is highway robbery’: NBA coach blasts Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins-D’Angelo Russell trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Jazz, Lakers Talking Bojan Bogdanovic Trade

This isn’t the first time Bogdanovic has been linked to LA, as the sides have reportedly visited on several occasions. Along with the Lakers, Bogdanovic has drawn interest from the Suns, Mavericks and Knicks, according to multiple reports. Jazz GM Justin Zanik made it fairly clear that veterans such...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook’s future with Lakers gets key update

Russell Westbrook’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains in limbo, but according to the latest reports, there’s a bigger chance he stays. With the Lakers unable to find a deal for Westbrook that will make them a contender, the All-Star guard is “highly likely to remain,” per The Athletic. They don’t want to give […] The post Russell Westbrook’s future with Lakers gets key update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Chris Bosh drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ GOAT claim

Chris Bosh played alongside LeBron James with the Miami Heat for four years. During this time, he was a first-hand witness to The King’s greatness. However, LeBron’s legacy extends far beyond his two-title stint in South Beach — a fact that Bosh is well aware of. Speaking on a recent episode of the All the […] The post Chris Bosh drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ GOAT claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy