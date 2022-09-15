Read full article on original website
Elmira man arrested for welfare fraud
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested for collecting over $1,300 in public assistance that he was not eligible to receive, according to the Elmira Police Department. David Lyons, 29, was arrested on September 15, 2022, after an investigation conducted by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit and […]
Cortland County woman arrested for endangering 3 year old
On September 18th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance on Preble Road in the Town of Preble.
Elmira man arrested on meth manufacturing, weapons charges
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapons and meth manufacturing charges after an investigation by the Elmira Police Department this past weekend. Stuart Spicer, 39, of, Elmira was arrested on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after Elmira Police Officers responded to his residence to arrest him on an active Criminal Contempt […]
Man arrested on assault charges in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attacked another person in Corning over the weekend, according to the Corning Police Department. Edward Taylor, 38, of Horseheads was arrested early this morning, September 20, 2022, at his downtown business located at 31 East Market Street in […]
On the Lookout: Onondaga man who set house on fire
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking NewsChannel 9 viewers to be ‘On the Lookout’ for 40-year-old Jeffery Smoke. Smoke is currently wanted for the following: An arrest warrant for Arson in the 3rd degree Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree Violation of Parole According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Smoke is accused […]
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested In Elmira; Warrant Leads to Meth Lab Discovery
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira Police arrested a man after a warrant for his arrest uncovered a meth lab in his home. On Sunday, police went to the home of 39 year old Stuart Spicer to arrest him on an active warrant. Inside the home, officers found a semi-automatic rifle. Spicer is a convicted felon, and can't own a firearm.
NewsChannel 36
Bath Police Identify Driver that Crashed Into House
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Bath Police identified the driver that crashed into a home in Bath over the weekend. According to Bath Police, the driver that crashed into the home on Geneva Street was identified as 48-year-old Arisa Mangini of Bath. Police said the accident was a result of Mangini having a medical issue.
Weedsport man arrested for impersonating DEC police officer, stealing rifle from hunter
A 24-year-old Weedsport man is facing five felony charges after authorities arrested him for impersonating a Department of Environmental Conservation police officer (DEC ECO) and stealing a rifle from a hunter in Cayuga County. According to DEC, a man later identified as Zachary Harvey approached a squirrel hunter in the...
WHEC TV-10
A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
whcuradio.com
Cortland man facing seven felonies including arson
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces seven felonies. The City of Cortland Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building on Northcliffe Road around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities say someone threw a Molotov Cocktail through a window, causing fire and smoke damage, and minor burns to a victim inside the apartment. Police arrested Jeremy Jenney, of Sunnyfield Drive, for the crime. They say a victim in the apartment recently ended a relationship with Jenney. He is charged with 1st and 2nd degree arson, 2nd degree assault, 1st degree reckless endangerment, two counts of 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated family offense. Jenney was arraigned and sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He is set to appear in City Court on Wednesday.
Police looking for Kirkwood burglary suspect
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify an individual who was involved in a September 15th burglary.
Two indicted for burglaries in Chemung County
VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people have been indicted on burglary charges after they allegedly stole several guns from homes in the Town of Veteran, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. The Chemung County Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa today, September […]
Teens charged for dumping trash
Middlebury Township, Pa. — Three teens have been charged after they were caught dumping garbage on a woman's property, police say. State Police at Mansfield say they have charged a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, as well as an 18-year-old female from Wellsboro after they scattered garbage on a 67-year-old woman's property on Sweet Hollow Road in Tioga County last month. All three were charged with simple trespass.
whcuradio.com
Cornell Police announce arrest in vehicle theft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police have arrested and charged someone with the theft of a vehicle from a campus parking lot. The Jeep was reported stolen last Saturday, and police announced Thursday an arrest was made. The unnamed suspect was charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property, which are felonies.
Report: DVDs Seized from Broome Judge’s Home in Probe of Son
Investigators reported confiscated computer hard drives and dozens of DVDs from a Kirkwood home owned by a federal judge as part of a criminal investigation of his son. Gothamist on Monday reported 49-year-old Daniel McAvoy, the son of Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy, has been indicted on 29 felony counts. The younger McAvoy is accused of surreptitiously recording women engaged in sexual acts in his Manhattan residence.
NewsChannel 36
Car Seat Check Event to be Held on Sept. 24th at Steuben County Fairgrounds
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Parents looking to check the safety of their child's car seat will have an opportunity this weekend. A car seat check event will be held on Saturday, September 24th from 11 AM to 3 PM at the Steuben County Fairgrounds. It will take place near the main gate on East Washington Street and signs will be around to help you locate the event.
WHEC TV-10
Missing Person Alert: Kevin Heise of Newark
NEWARK, N.Y. — Police need your help to find a missing Kevin Heise of the Village of Newark, Wayne County. Kevin’s family members said he was last seen on Friday, September 2 near East Union Street in Newark. On that day, he was seen getting into a blue car or truck.
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
Binghamton man gets prison time for gun possession
Today in Broome County Court, Vernon Riddick, 31 of Binghamton, pled guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
Bradley Moses issues statement following toxicology report announcement
CAZENOVIA — Following a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office stating that Bradley Moses, a candidate for Madison County judge, had fentanyl, Delta-9 Carboxy THC (marijuana), and alcohol in his system the night deputies responded to an emergency at his residence, Moses issued the following statement:. “I...
