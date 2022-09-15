ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

Biden Administration Allocates $900 Million for Electric Vehicle Chargers

President Biden announced this week the approval of a $900 million investment to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across 34 states and Puerto Rico. “The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified. Whether you're driving coast to coast along the I-10, or on I-75 here in Michigan, charging stations will be up and as easy to find as gas stations are now," he said Wednesday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
solarpowerworldonline.com

Report finds 1 in 10 of all K-12 schools have gone solar

Schools across the country are rapidly switching to solar power to meet their energy needs while gaining significant cost-savings, STEM learning and climate resiliency benefits, according to a new report from clean energy nonprofit Generation180. Since the start of 2015, the amount of solar installed by U.S. K-12 schools has tripled.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Idaho Capital Sun

Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will seek to add deep-water offshore wind energy, a developing technology that isn’t yet widely used, to its mix of renewable energy sources, administration leaders said Thursday. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told reporters on a White House call that their departments would advance efforts to […] The post Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
OREGON STATE
The Verge

The Biden administration’s big new plans for floating offshore wind turbines

The Biden administration announced splashy new goals today aimed at positioning the US as a leader in the development of next-generation floating wind turbines. The announcement substantially expands Biden’s previous offshore wind ambitions by opening up new areas that traditional fixed-bottom turbines haven’t been able to reach. Those...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Marjorie Smith
Person
Chuck Morse
Person
Jeb Bradley
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy