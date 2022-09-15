Read full article on original website
Related
Funding for New Behavioral Hospital Approved, Plus other ARPA Projects
CONCORD – The state moved closer to the construction of a new behavioral health hospital in south-central New Hampshire when the legislative Fiscal Committee voted unanimously Friday to use $15 million in federal funds in a deal with SolutionHealth, a partnership of the Elliot and Southern New Hampshire hospitals.
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act takes on climate change by helping Americans reduce their carbon footprint. A key element in that push is offering up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for people to make their homes more energy-efficient. Those benefits can be used to lower the cost of...
The New US Climate Law Will Reduce Carbon Emissions and Make Electricity Less Expensive, Economists Say
U.S. consumers are expected to save money on their electricity bills under the nation’s first comprehensive climate law—perhaps more than $200 billion over the next decade, economists project. Even utilities are talking about eased prices at the same time they are detailing new clean energy investments. The potential...
Smithonian
Biden Administration Allocates $900 Million for Electric Vehicle Chargers
President Biden announced this week the approval of a $900 million investment to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across 34 states and Puerto Rico. “The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified. Whether you're driving coast to coast along the I-10, or on I-75 here in Michigan, charging stations will be up and as easy to find as gas stations are now," he said Wednesday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
solarpowerworldonline.com
Report finds 1 in 10 of all K-12 schools have gone solar
Schools across the country are rapidly switching to solar power to meet their energy needs while gaining significant cost-savings, STEM learning and climate resiliency benefits, according to a new report from clean energy nonprofit Generation180. Since the start of 2015, the amount of solar installed by U.S. K-12 schools has tripled.
Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will seek to add deep-water offshore wind energy, a developing technology that isn’t yet widely used, to its mix of renewable energy sources, administration leaders said Thursday. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told reporters on a White House call that their departments would advance efforts to […] The post Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
The Verge
The Biden administration’s big new plans for floating offshore wind turbines
The Biden administration announced splashy new goals today aimed at positioning the US as a leader in the development of next-generation floating wind turbines. The announcement substantially expands Biden’s previous offshore wind ambitions by opening up new areas that traditional fixed-bottom turbines haven’t been able to reach. Those...
ZDNet
EV boost: Biden approves network of 500,000 charging stations across 35 states
President Joe Biden is earmarking $900 million to expand the network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country. The president stressed his commitment to helping the EV market grow in the United States in a speech Thursday at the North American International Auto Show, otherwise known as the Detroit Auto Show.
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden plans floating platforms to expand offshore wind power
The Biden administration hopes to develop floating platforms in the deep ocean for wind towers that could power millions of homes and vastly expand offshore wind energy in the U.S.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Clean energy cost savings motivates Republicans and Democrats alike
Clean energy cost savings motivates Republicans and Democrats alike Researchers presented different messages about clean energy to groups from both political parties in the U.S. to learn what message motivated them the most. Cost savings won out, with the economy/jobs coming in second. What kind of salary and benefits can...
Some States May Repeal Trigger Laws After California Announced Its Ban on Gas-Powered Vehicles
Will we see some states repeal their trigger laws because of the new California ban on gas-powered vehicles. The post Some States May Repeal Trigger Laws After California Announced Its Ban on Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This super-efficient appliance could save you thousands on home energy costs
Heat pumps are growing in popularity because of their energy efficiency, which translates into savings on heating and cooling.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0