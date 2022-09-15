Read full article on original website
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit extends Hartford stay
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The highly popular Beyond Van Gogh exhibit will stay in Hartford through most of October, the company behind the tour announced Thursday. “We are so grateful, and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasmtowards the experience,” Justin Paquin, the producer of Paquin Entertainment Group, said in a written […]
The Big E brings big eats
Axios Boston correspondent Mike Deehan exploring the Big E's fine dining offerings a few years ago.The Big E, New England's multi-state fair, opens today with carnival rides, tons of musical acts, and of course, a midway full of absurd food — deep fried and otherwise.Why it matters: The Big E, as its affectionately known, is the region's annual agricultural showcase just about two hours from Boston in West Springfield. It runs every day through Oct. 2.New England may not be renowned for its state fair culture, but we can raise cholesterol and diabetes rates just as well as any...
KT Tunstall performing Saturday at The Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Grammy-nominated Scottish musician KT Tunstall is performing at The Big E on Saturday. She has been on a seven-year soul journey culminating with her new album “Nut” released this month. The singer, known for hit songs “Black Horse and a Cherry Tree” and...
The votes are in, here's the name of FOX61's NEADS service puppy
HARTFORD, Conn. — NEADS service puppy Mystic graduated from puppy preschool this week and she was dressed to impress with a little pink bow. FOX61 and parent company TEGNA will be sponsoring her as she continues her training. “A touch of pink is definitely adorable, that bow is definitely...
Daughter of Yankee Candle founder describes life in Mass. mega-mansion
LEVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The daughter of the late Yankee Candle founder Michael Kittredge is giving fellow TikTokkers a window into her life growing up in the family’s 120,000 square-foot, eight-structure Leverett estate, which recently went on the market for a cool $23 million. According to the house’s listing,...
Adam Sandler Mohegan Sun stand-up show rescheduled
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Superstar comedian Adam Sandler’s upcoming show at Mohegan Sun Arena has been rescheduled. While the show was originally set to take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, it will now take place over a week earlier on Thursday, October 20 at 8 p.m., the venue said. The Uncasville show […]
Connecticut crowds exceed expectation for return of Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Both the excitement and the smell of fair food were in the air on a clear and sunny Friday on the fairgrounds in West Springfield. With no pandemic restrictions for 2022, the Big E opened for fairgoers who come to Western Massachusetts from across the country.
Michael Szwed Jewelers is giving you access to the world’s finest diamonds
(MASS APPEAL) – There is more to buying a diamond than just walking into a store and pointing to the one you like. Michael Szwed Jewelers in Longmeadow offers a unique experience to their customers. Joining us today is Jennifer Blais, Store manager at Michael Szwed Jewelers, to explain...
Autumn festival and Asian family day celebrated at Lupa Zoo
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -It was a fun day at Lupa Zoo Saturday afternoon. An autumn festival and Asian family day was held at the Ludlow facility. Organizers of the event told Western Mass News the festival focuses on family, prayer and Thanksgiving. “Our goal is really just to share our...
Western Massachusetts restaurants bring The Big E themed food to customers
The Big E has officially begun in West Springfield. However, fair food is taking over Western Massachusetts. Multiple local restaurants are using the third largest fair in North America as a theme for their own businesses. The Sweet Boutique, a new bakery in East Longmeadow, told MassLive they rotate menu...
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 2 Stores in Connecticut
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 150 stores and the company has released the list of 56 of the stores it will be closing. Two of them are in Connecticut. The company plans to close stores in Waterford and Stamford. Bed Bath & Beyond will shut down the...
Game of the Week: Palmer at Frontier
Palmer, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We asked, you voted. This week’s game of the week is Palmer at Frontier! Check out the highlights above. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
This Berkshires Town is Named After a 300 Year-Old American Hero
The state of Massachusetts has such a rich place in American history. And because of that, there's no reason why we wouldn't have some towns throughout the Bay State named after some prominent figures throughout history. Sure enough, one of those towns happens to be within the Berkshires. Not only that, but it's his 300th birthday this week!
G-Eazy no longer performing at Big E opening weekend
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It has been officially reported that rapper G-Eazy will no longer be performing at the Big E this weekend. Western Mass News heard from Big E officials that Unforgettable Fire will now take the rapper’s spot. We will continue to update you as more...
Legendary Pioneer Valley Brats & Kraut are Bound for Torrington
There are only a few Bavarian/German restaurants in Western Connecticut, and it's tough to find Bratwurst on a menu anywhere anyway. But there's a nearby opportunity coming up for you to stuff your face with superior bratwurst, and insanely good sauerkraut, both made by a legendary German restaurant in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Patient/Resident/Client Care Provider; Dr. Philip Glynn
Director of Medical Oncology, Sister Mary Caritas Cancer Center, Mercy Medical Center. This Physician Provides a Needed Blend of Science and Humanity. On one wall of Dr. Philip Glynn’s office at the Sister Mary Caritas Cancer Center, sharing space with some diplomas and a few other photographs, is a framed, signed picture of Glynn standing beside Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer.
Law Firm Will Write the Next Chapter in History of the Alexander House
Amy Royal first started taking notice of the Alexander House in Springfield when she was a high-school student at nearby MacDuffie, and soon became taken in by its beauty, 200 years of history, and place in the city. Later, she started viewing the property in a different light — as a potential home for her growing law firm. Earlier this year, that dream came true.
